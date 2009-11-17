Budget Meals

Budget Meals are not only wallet friendly but they can be delicious too. Learn how to shop on a budget, substitute expensive ingredients for cheaper ones and everything in between to keep the green in your hand.

10 Alternatives to Expensive Ingredients

Some recipes are easy to improvise, while others require an exact set of ingredients to turn out. But sometimes you don't have the funds to include that one ridiculously overpriced additive. Don't worry; we have the alternatives you're looking for.

By Jill Jaracz

10 Budget Busters on Everyday Restaurant Menus

Quick, which is the best deal on the menu: the roast chicken, the Caesar salad or the filet mignon? The answer might surprise you.

By Kim Williamson

10 Delicious Uses for Canned Beans

If you think beans are just a side dish, you don't know beans! Try some of these ideas for incorporating nutritious, quick-fixing canned beans into everything from party dips to desserts.

By Heather Kolich

10 Frugal School Lunch Ideas

Has your kid uttered the immortal words, "Not baloney sandwiches again"? Well, what's a mom on a budget to do? Try one of these new school lunch ideas, of course!

By Caitlin Uttley

10 Great Casseroles on a Budget

Casseroles serve crowds, cook inexpensively and clean up in a jiffy. But can you make budget casseroles without sacrificing flavor?

By Julia Layton

10 Low-budget Uses for Corn

Whether you serve it on the cob or as part of a larger dish, corn is both cheap and delicious. It's no wonder that the tasty vegetable is so popular with budget-minded eaters who don't want to sacrifice flavor for cost!

By Alia Hoyt

10 Party Food Ideas on a Budget

Times are tough, but the party must go on. These ideas for economical party fare let the good times roll without sinking your budget.

By Heather Kolich

10 Reasons You Should Host a Potluck

You love to entertain, but who has time for all that cooking, decorating and cleaning? Luckily, you can solve all those problems with one word: potluck.

By Linda C. Brinson

10 Creative Ways to Use Banana Peppers

Do you have a bushel of banana peppers from your garden, and nothing to do with them? Never fear. We have ways to use them all.

By Debra Ronca & Shaun Chavis

5 Frugal Gourmet Recipes

If gourmet meals seem out of reach because of your budget, it's time to change the way you think about high-end food. Savvy chefs know that frugal gourmet cuisine lies in fresh ingredients and a sense of creativity in the kitchen.

By Bambi Turner

5 Low-cost Foods That Are Full of Vitamins

Do you think eating healthy is expensive? It certainly doesn't have to be.

By Julia Layton

5 Low-Cost Ways to Get Your Daily Fiber

Picking the high-fiber apple over the high-sugar cookie isn't always about self-discipline. It can also be a financial consideration: In most cases, the apple costs more. How can you get more fiber for less?

By Julia Layton

5 Recipes for Leftover Corn on the Cob

Today's leftover corn on the cob is ideal for tomorrow's supper. Here are five recipes to prove it.

By Danielle Fisher

5 Recipes for Meals that Keep Well

It's often a challenge to put a fresh, home-cooked meal on the table every night. Make-ahead meals can save you a ton of time and money, plus they refrigerate or freeze beautifully!

By Alia Hoyt

5 Recipes That Cost Less Than $2

You don't have to be an extreme couponer to produce delicious meals on the cheap!

By Alia Hoyt

5 Recipes Using Cream of Mushroom Soup

We know you can use cream of mushroom soup in chicken or green bean casseroles. But there are lots more uses, ranging from cold pasta salads to warm mashed potatoes. We'll give you five new ways.

By Caitlin Uttley

5 Tips for Saving Fresh Tomatoes

Regardless if they're sliced, diced or crushed, tomatoes are popular because they have fantastic flavor and cooking versatility. But how can aspiring chefs keep them fresh until it's time to create a culinary masterpiece?

By Alia Hoyt

5 Ways to Eat Ramen for Dinner

Long the staple of college students, ramen has gone upscale. It can be used in all kinds of salads, entrees, even desserts. We'll showcase five recipes.

By Kim Williamson

Eat Frozen, Live Frugally

Freezing fresh produce and your home-cooked leftovers is where you get a real bang for your grocery buck. By strategically utilizing your freezer, you'll likely save money, waste less food and eat more healthfully.

By Alison Cooper

How much can you save by not eating fast food?

It seems like the dollar menu at your local drive-through would be cheaper than shopping for groceries and cooking at home. But is it?

By Danielle Fisher

How much can you save by not eating meat?

People choose vegetarianism for many reasons: animal rights, religious beliefs, health. But what about skipping meat to save money? Does vegetarianism save?

By Debra Ronca

How to Get Enough Protein on a Budget

Proteins are essential to your diet but can wreak havoc on your wallet. But if you know what to buy and how to pair them up, buying proteins can cost less than you think.

By Sara Elliott

How to Save Tomato Seeds for Planting

Why buy tomatoes when you can grow your own from the ground up? Find out how easy tomato seeds are to harvest, save and plant in your own garden!

By Alia Hoyt

Slow Cookers: They're Hot Again

Slow cookers are an amazing tool to have in your kitchen. You can impress your guests and your family with your mad cooking skills, with very little work involved.

By Sara Elliott

What can you do with leftover cooked vegetables?

Don't let your leftover vegetables rot in the fridge. With a little creativity, you can use them for every meal of the day.

By Sara Elliott