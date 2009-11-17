Budget Meals
Budget Meals are not only wallet friendly but they can be delicious too. Learn how to shop on a budget, substitute expensive ingredients for cheaper ones and everything in between to keep the green in your hand.
Who Created the First Macaroni and Cheese?
Top 10 Favorite Cheesy Dishes
10 Regional Foods You've Never Heard Of
Why Restaurants Are So Loud These Days
How to Order Off the Menu
10 Things Your Barista Doesn't Want You to Know
10 Dinner Party Themes Your Guests Will Love
5 Dinner Party Cooking Games
5 Dinner Party Table Setting Ideas
Home Made Simple Recipes
Great Traditional Brunch Foods
5 Best Food and Drink Pairings
5 Italian Dishes Kids Can Make
5 Tips for Making the Perfect Panna Cotta
Should you use mascarpone or ricotta for cannoli?
Spread Holiday Cheer With a Good Mulled Beer
What Is Candy Corn and How Is It Made?
Cuneiform Cookies Just in Time for the Holidays!
4 Fall Harvest Winery Dinner Party Ideas
Jim Deliman's Carrot Saffron Soup
Our Easy Guide for Prepping Pumpkin
Learn More
Some recipes are easy to improvise, while others require an exact set of ingredients to turn out. But sometimes you don't have the funds to include that one ridiculously overpriced additive. Don't worry; we have the alternatives you're looking for.
By Jill Jaracz
Quick, which is the best deal on the menu: the roast chicken, the Caesar salad or the filet mignon? The answer might surprise you.
If you think beans are just a side dish, you don't know beans! Try some of these ideas for incorporating nutritious, quick-fixing canned beans into everything from party dips to desserts.
Advertisement
Has your kid uttered the immortal words, "Not baloney sandwiches again"? Well, what's a mom on a budget to do? Try one of these new school lunch ideas, of course!
Casseroles serve crowds, cook inexpensively and clean up in a jiffy. But can you make budget casseroles without sacrificing flavor?
By Julia Layton
Whether you serve it on the cob or as part of a larger dish, corn is both cheap and delicious. It's no wonder that the tasty vegetable is so popular with budget-minded eaters who don't want to sacrifice flavor for cost!
By Alia Hoyt
Times are tough, but the party must go on. These ideas for economical party fare let the good times roll without sinking your budget.
Advertisement
You love to entertain, but who has time for all that cooking, decorating and cleaning? Luckily, you can solve all those problems with one word: potluck.
Do you have a bushel of banana peppers from your garden, and nothing to do with them? Never fear. We have ways to use them all.
By Debra Ronca & Shaun Chavis
If gourmet meals seem out of reach because of your budget, it's time to change the way you think about high-end food. Savvy chefs know that frugal gourmet cuisine lies in fresh ingredients and a sense of creativity in the kitchen.
By Bambi Turner
Do you think eating healthy is expensive? It certainly doesn't have to be.
By Julia Layton
Advertisement
Picking the high-fiber apple over the high-sugar cookie isn't always about self-discipline. It can also be a financial consideration: In most cases, the apple costs more. How can you get more fiber for less?
By Julia Layton
Today's leftover corn on the cob is ideal for tomorrow's supper. Here are five recipes to prove it.
It's often a challenge to put a fresh, home-cooked meal on the table every night. Make-ahead meals can save you a ton of time and money, plus they refrigerate or freeze beautifully!
By Alia Hoyt
You don't have to be an extreme couponer to produce delicious meals on the cheap!
By Alia Hoyt
Advertisement
We know you can use cream of mushroom soup in chicken or green bean casseroles. But there are lots more uses, ranging from cold pasta salads to warm mashed potatoes. We'll give you five new ways.
Regardless if they're sliced, diced or crushed, tomatoes are popular because they have fantastic flavor and cooking versatility. But how can aspiring chefs keep them fresh until it's time to create a culinary masterpiece?
By Alia Hoyt
Long the staple of college students, ramen has gone upscale. It can be used in all kinds of salads, entrees, even desserts. We'll showcase five recipes.
Freezing fresh produce and your home-cooked leftovers is where you get a real bang for your grocery buck. By strategically utilizing your freezer, you'll likely save money, waste less food and eat more healthfully.
Advertisement
It seems like the dollar menu at your local drive-through would be cheaper than shopping for groceries and cooking at home. But is it?
People choose vegetarianism for many reasons: animal rights, religious beliefs, health. But what about skipping meat to save money? Does vegetarianism save?
By Debra Ronca
Proteins are essential to your diet but can wreak havoc on your wallet. But if you know what to buy and how to pair them up, buying proteins can cost less than you think.
By Sara Elliott
Why buy tomatoes when you can grow your own from the ground up? Find out how easy tomato seeds are to harvest, save and plant in your own garden!
By Alia Hoyt
Advertisement
Slow cookers are an amazing tool to have in your kitchen. You can impress your guests and your family with your mad cooking skills, with very little work involved.
By Sara Elliott
Don't let your leftover vegetables rot in the fridge. With a little creativity, you can use them for every meal of the day.
By Sara Elliott