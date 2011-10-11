5 Recipes for Leftover Corn on the Cob

" " Before you begin, cut the ears in half to create a flat surface to stand them up. This will help them from slipping out of your hands and prevent possible injury. See more vegetable pictures. iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

Fresh corn on the cob is sweet, savory and has a signature, juicy crunch. It's so delicious, in fact, it'd be a crime to throw any leftovers away. So, the next time you find yourself with extra corn on the cob, don't toss it out or pitch it in your compost pile. Instead, save it, and add it into a new recipe.

Whether your leftover ears of corn are cooked or uncooked, the kernels can be cut off the cob and used in recipes that call for frozen or canned corn, and the fresh corn will give the dishes a much fresher taste. You can also freeze your leftover kernels after you cut them off the cob to use later.

Advertisement

Before you begin, cut the ears in half to create a flat surface to stand them up. This will help them from slipping out of your hands and prevent possible injury. Many cooks use a chef's knife to cut the kernels off the cob, but a small paring knife will work just fine as long as it's sharp. Remove the kernels without cutting too close to the cob. And when you're using fresh corn in place of frozen or canned, just keep in mind a medium ear of corn usually yields about a 1/2 cup of kernels.

Once you've properly prepped your leftovers, it's time to experiment with a new recipe. Read on to see five recommendations.