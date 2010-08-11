BBQ Pitmasters Recipes

Extreme Grilling Image Gallery Try these Pitmasters recipes at home! See pictures of extreme grilling.
Extreme Grilling Image Gallery Try these Pitmasters recipes at home! See pictures of extreme grilling.
Discovery Communications

Try these delicious bbq recipes from the contestants of BBQ Pitmasters on TLC.

Advertisement

Contents
  1. Episode: Butt Out!
  2. Premiere: August 12, 2010
  3. Episode: Roasted Development
  4. Episode: Up in Smoke!
  5. Episode: Not A Moment To Spare
  6. Premiere: September 2, 2010
  7. Episode: Fowl Play
  8. Premiere: September 16, 2010
  9. Episode: Bring Home the Bacon!
  10. Premiere: September 23, 2010

Episode: Butt Out!

Advertisement

Premiere: August 12, 2010

Ryan Amys & Hot Grill on Grill Action's Catfish Fillets

Ryan Amys & Hot Grill on Grill Action's Coleslaw

Advertisement

Ryan Amys & Hot Grill on Grill Action's Corn Salsa

Ryan Amys & Hot Grill on Grill Action's Pork Butt

Harrison Sapp & Southern Soul's Catfish Stew

Harrison Sapp & Southern Soul's Fried Catfish

Harrison Sapp & Southern Soul's Kale

Harrison Sapp & Southern Soul's Pork

Nicole Davenport & T'aint the Sauce's Coleslaw

Nicole Davenport & T'aint the Sauce's Deep Fried Catfish

Nicole Davenport & T'aint the Sauce's Smoked Catfish

Nicole Davenport & T'aint the Sauce's Texas Pork Butt

Nicole Davenport & T'aint the Sauce's Southern Style Pork Butt

Moe Cason & Ponderosa BBQ's Catfish Fillets

Moe Cason & Ponderosa BBQ's Fried Catfish

Moe Cason & Ponderosa BBQ's Pork Butt

Moe Cason & Ponderosa BBQ's Black-eyed Peas

Moe Cason & Ponderosa BBQ's Collard Greens

Moe Cason & Ponderosa BBQ's Cornbread

Moe Cason & Ponderosa BBQ's Sweet Vinegar Slaw

Moe Cason & Ponderosa BBQ's Yams

Advertisement

Episode: Roasted Development

Premiere: August 19, 2010

Melissa Cookston & Yazoo's Delta Q's Crown Roast Pork

Advertisement

Melissa Cookston & Yazoo's Delta Q's Potato Salad

Melissa Cookston & Yazoo's Delta Q's Rattle Snake

Melissa Cookston & Yazoo's Delta Q's Watermelon Salsa

John Fernandez-Melone & Bare Bones BBQ's Crown Roast

John Fernandez-Melone & Bare Bones BBQ's Grilled Rattle Snake

John Fernandez-Melone & Bare Bones BBQ's Potato Salad

Brent Walton & QN4U's Stuffed Pork

Brent Walton & QN4U's Snake and Potatoes

Rhoda Brown & Smokin' Fatties' Potato Salad

Rhoda Brown & Smokin' Fatties' Rattle Snake Sauce Piquante

Rhoda Brown & Smokin' Fatties' Crown Roast Pork

Advertisement

Episode: Up in Smoke!

Premiere: August 26, 2010

Bubba Latimer & Bub-ba-Q's Brisket

Advertisement

Bubba Latimer & Bub-ba-Q's Burnt Ends

Bubba Latimer & Bub-ba-Q's Mac & Cheese

Bubba Latimer & Bub-ba-Q's Grilled Oysters

Bubba Latimer & Bub-ba-Q's Grilled Shrimp & Prawns

Joe Davidson & Oklahoma Joe's Bread Pudding

Joe Davidson & Oklahoma Joe's World Championship Brisket

Joe Davidson & Oklahoma Joe's Stove Top Mac & Cheese

Joe Davidson & Oklahoma Joe's Oyster Rockefeller

Joe Davidson & Oklahoma Joe's Black Iron BBQ Shrimp

Craig Kimmel and Firehouse BBQ's Brisket

Craig Kimmel and Firehouse BBQ's Spicy Crab Cumber Salad

Craig Kimmel and Firehouse BBQ's Mamma Mia's Mac and Cheese

Craig Kimmel and Firehouse BBQ's Madagascar Shrimp

Craig Kimmel and Firehouse BBQ's Oysters Rockefeller

Kyle Laval and the Slabs Brisket

Kyle Laval and the Slabs Herbed Waffles

Kyle Laval and the Slabs Lemon Butter Cookies

Kyle Laval and the Slabs Citrus Panna Cotta

Kyle Laval and the Slabs Latka Potato Pancakes

Kyle Laval and the Slabs Shrimp and Oysters

Advertisement

Episode: Not A Moment To Spare

Advertisement

Premiere: September 2, 2010

Jody Clarke & Big Poppa Smoker's Alligator Fingers

Jody Clarke & Big Poppa Smoker's Alligator Hash

Advertisement

Jody Clarke & Big Poppa Smoker's Baked Beans

Jody Clarke & Big Poppa Smoker's Jalapeno Alligator Boats

Jody Clarke & Big Poppa Smoker's Ribs

Diva Q's Alligator Sliders

Diva Q's Alligator Tacos

Diva Q's Alligator ABT's

Diva Q's Bean Salad

Diva Q's Bean Medley

Diva Q's Ribs

Neil Strawder & Big Mista BBQ's Gator Fingers

Neil Strawder & Big Mista BBQ's Bacon Gator Explosion

Neil Strawder & Big Mista BBQ's Chili Beans

Neil Strawder & Big Mista BBQ's Grits

Neil Strawder & Big Mista BBQ's Ribs

Johnny Trigg & Smokin' Triggers' Grilled Alligator

Johnny Trigg & Smokin' Triggers' Baked Beans

Johnny Trigg & Smokin' Triggers' Spare Ribs

Advertisement

Episode: Fowl Play

Advertisement

Premiere: September 16, 2010

Dan Hixon & 3 Eyz BBQ's Brisket

Dan Hixon & 3 Eyz BBQ's Cornbread Stuffing

Advertisement

Dan Hixon & 3 Eyz BBQ's Frog Legs Scampi

Dan Hixon & 3 Eyz BBQ's Gravy

Dan Hixon & 3 Eyz BBQ's Collard Greens

Dan Hixon & 3 Eyz BBQ's "Frankenbird" Turducken

Shad Kirton & A Boy & His BBQ Apples & Dried Cherries

Shad Kirton & A Boy & His BBQ Frog Legs

Shad Kirton & A Boy & His BBQ Collard Greens

Shad Kirton & A Boy & His BBQ Slaw

Shad Kirton & A Boy & His BBQ Roasted Corn Stuffing

Shad Kirton & A Boy & His BBQ Turducken

Tyler Salyer & Big Mouth Smoker's Frog Legs

Tyler Salyer & Big Mouth Smoker's Turducken

Lee Ann Whippen & Wood Chicks BBQ Frog Legs

Lee Ann Whippen & Wood Chicks BBQ Collard Greens with Hot Vinegar Sauce

Lee Ann Whippen & Wood Chicks BBQ Mom's Caramelized Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Lee Ann Whippen & Wood Chicks BBQ Sausage Stuffing

Lee Ann Whippen & Wood Chicks BBQ Jalapeno Corn Bread Stuffing

Lee Ann Whippen & Wood Chicks BBQ Turducken

Advertisement

Episode: Bring Home the Bacon!

Advertisement

Premiere: September 23, 2010

Moe Cason & Ponderosa BBQ's Whole Hog

Melissa Cookston & Yazoo's Delta Q's BBQ Chicken

Melissa Cookston & Yazoo's Delta Q's Fried Chicken

Melissa Cookston & Yazoo's Delta Q's Whole Hog

Craig Kimmel and Firehouse BBQ's Half Chickens

Craig Kimmel and Firehouse BBQ's Whole Hog

Craig Kimmel and Firehouse BBQ's Red Beans and Rice

Shad Kirton and A Boy & His BBQ's Pulled Chicken

Shad Kirton and A Boy & His BBQ's Roast Corn Salsa

Shad Kirton and A Boy & His BBQ's Grilled Chicken

Johnny Trigg and the Smokin' Triggers' Chicken

Johnny Trigg and the Smokin' Triggers' Whole Hog

Citation
Featured

Advertisement

Loading...