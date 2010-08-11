BBQ Pitmasters Recipes

Try these delicious bbq recipes from the contestants of BBQ Pitmasters on TLC.
Advertisement
Try these delicious bbq recipes from the contestants of BBQ Pitmasters on TLC.
Advertisement
Ryan Amys & Hot Grill on Grill Action's Catfish Fillets
Ryan Amys & Hot Grill on Grill Action's Coleslaw
Advertisement
Ryan Amys & Hot Grill on Grill Action's Corn Salsa
Ryan Amys & Hot Grill on Grill Action's Pork Butt
Harrison Sapp & Southern Soul's Catfish Stew
Harrison Sapp & Southern Soul's Fried Catfish
Harrison Sapp & Southern Soul's Kale
Harrison Sapp & Southern Soul's Pork
Nicole Davenport & T'aint the Sauce's Coleslaw
Nicole Davenport & T'aint the Sauce's Deep Fried Catfish
Nicole Davenport & T'aint the Sauce's Smoked Catfish
Nicole Davenport & T'aint the Sauce's Texas Pork Butt
Nicole Davenport & T'aint the Sauce's Southern Style Pork Butt
Moe Cason & Ponderosa BBQ's Catfish Fillets
Moe Cason & Ponderosa BBQ's Fried Catfish
Moe Cason & Ponderosa BBQ's Pork Butt
Moe Cason & Ponderosa BBQ's Black-eyed Peas
Moe Cason & Ponderosa BBQ's Collard Greens
Moe Cason & Ponderosa BBQ's Cornbread
Moe Cason & Ponderosa BBQ's Sweet Vinegar Slaw
Moe Cason & Ponderosa BBQ's Yams
Advertisement
Premiere: August 19, 2010
Melissa Cookston & Yazoo's Delta Q's Crown Roast Pork
Advertisement
Melissa Cookston & Yazoo's Delta Q's Potato Salad
Melissa Cookston & Yazoo's Delta Q's Rattle Snake
Melissa Cookston & Yazoo's Delta Q's Watermelon Salsa
John Fernandez-Melone & Bare Bones BBQ's Crown Roast
John Fernandez-Melone & Bare Bones BBQ's Grilled Rattle Snake
John Fernandez-Melone & Bare Bones BBQ's Potato Salad
Brent Walton & QN4U's Stuffed Pork
Brent Walton & QN4U's Snake and Potatoes
Rhoda Brown & Smokin' Fatties' Potato Salad
Rhoda Brown & Smokin' Fatties' Rattle Snake Sauce Piquante
Rhoda Brown & Smokin' Fatties' Crown Roast Pork
Advertisement
Premiere: August 26, 2010
Bubba Latimer & Bub-ba-Q's Brisket
Advertisement
Bubba Latimer & Bub-ba-Q's Burnt Ends
Bubba Latimer & Bub-ba-Q's Mac & Cheese
Bubba Latimer & Bub-ba-Q's Grilled Oysters
Bubba Latimer & Bub-ba-Q's Grilled Shrimp & Prawns
Joe Davidson & Oklahoma Joe's Bread Pudding
Joe Davidson & Oklahoma Joe's World Championship Brisket
Joe Davidson & Oklahoma Joe's Stove Top Mac & Cheese
Joe Davidson & Oklahoma Joe's Oyster Rockefeller
Joe Davidson & Oklahoma Joe's Black Iron BBQ Shrimp
Craig Kimmel and Firehouse BBQ's Brisket
Craig Kimmel and Firehouse BBQ's Spicy Crab Cumber Salad
Craig Kimmel and Firehouse BBQ's Mamma Mia's Mac and Cheese
Craig Kimmel and Firehouse BBQ's Madagascar Shrimp
Craig Kimmel and Firehouse BBQ's Oysters Rockefeller
Kyle Laval and the Slabs Brisket
Kyle Laval and the Slabs Herbed Waffles
Kyle Laval and the Slabs Lemon Butter Cookies
Kyle Laval and the Slabs Citrus Panna Cotta
Kyle Laval and the Slabs Latka Potato Pancakes
Kyle Laval and the Slabs Shrimp and Oysters
Advertisement
Jody Clarke & Big Poppa Smoker's Alligator Fingers
Jody Clarke & Big Poppa Smoker's Alligator Hash
Advertisement
Jody Clarke & Big Poppa Smoker's Baked Beans
Jody Clarke & Big Poppa Smoker's Jalapeno Alligator Boats
Jody Clarke & Big Poppa Smoker's Ribs
Diva Q's Alligator Sliders
Diva Q's Alligator Tacos
Diva Q's Alligator ABT's
Diva Q's Bean Salad
Diva Q's Bean Medley
Diva Q's Ribs
Neil Strawder & Big Mista BBQ's Gator Fingers
Neil Strawder & Big Mista BBQ's Bacon Gator Explosion
Neil Strawder & Big Mista BBQ's Chili Beans
Neil Strawder & Big Mista BBQ's Grits
Neil Strawder & Big Mista BBQ's Ribs
Johnny Trigg & Smokin' Triggers' Grilled Alligator
Johnny Trigg & Smokin' Triggers' Baked Beans
Johnny Trigg & Smokin' Triggers' Spare Ribs
Advertisement
Dan Hixon & 3 Eyz BBQ's Brisket
Dan Hixon & 3 Eyz BBQ's Cornbread Stuffing
Advertisement
Dan Hixon & 3 Eyz BBQ's Frog Legs Scampi
Dan Hixon & 3 Eyz BBQ's Gravy
Dan Hixon & 3 Eyz BBQ's Collard Greens
Dan Hixon & 3 Eyz BBQ's "Frankenbird" Turducken
Shad Kirton & A Boy & His BBQ Apples & Dried Cherries
Shad Kirton & A Boy & His BBQ Frog Legs
Shad Kirton & A Boy & His BBQ Collard Greens
Shad Kirton & A Boy & His BBQ Slaw
Shad Kirton & A Boy & His BBQ Roasted Corn Stuffing
Shad Kirton & A Boy & His BBQ Turducken
Tyler Salyer & Big Mouth Smoker's Frog Legs
Tyler Salyer & Big Mouth Smoker's Turducken
Lee Ann Whippen & Wood Chicks BBQ Frog Legs
Lee Ann Whippen & Wood Chicks BBQ Collard Greens with Hot Vinegar Sauce
Lee Ann Whippen & Wood Chicks BBQ Mom's Caramelized Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Lee Ann Whippen & Wood Chicks BBQ Sausage Stuffing
Lee Ann Whippen & Wood Chicks BBQ Jalapeno Corn Bread Stuffing
Lee Ann Whippen & Wood Chicks BBQ Turducken
Advertisement
Moe Cason & Ponderosa BBQ's Whole Hog
Melissa Cookston & Yazoo's Delta Q's BBQ Chicken
Melissa Cookston & Yazoo's Delta Q's Fried Chicken
Melissa Cookston & Yazoo's Delta Q's Whole Hog
Craig Kimmel and Firehouse BBQ's Half Chickens
Craig Kimmel and Firehouse BBQ's Whole Hog
Craig Kimmel and Firehouse BBQ's Red Beans and Rice
Shad Kirton and A Boy & His BBQ's Pulled Chicken
Shad Kirton and A Boy & His BBQ's Roast Corn Salsa
Shad Kirton and A Boy & His BBQ's Grilled Chicken
Johnny Trigg and the Smokin' Triggers' Chicken
Johnny Trigg and the Smokin' Triggers' Whole Hog
Please copy/paste the following text to properly cite this HowStuffWorks.com article:
Advertisement