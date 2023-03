" " Ratatouille, a type of vegetable stew, originated in the Provence region of France. See more international tomato dishes pictures. Igor Dutina

A. Ratatouille is a vegetable stew from the Provence region of France. It is made of eggplant, zucchini, tomato, onion, garlic and seasonings -- usually basil and thyme.

The ingredients are cooked together until tender, or they may be cooked separately and then combined. Ratatouille can be served hot or cold as an appetizer or side dish.