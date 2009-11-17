Easy Meals

The Easy Meals channel offers you tips and shortcuts that will help you in the kitchen. Learn about the secret to a great meatloaf, using leftovers, pantry staples and much more.

Learn More

Home Made Simple Recipes
Home Made Simple Recipes

Home Made Simple recipes are tasty dishes that even the most amateur cook can prepare. Try these deliciously simple recipes from the Home Made Simple.

Great Traditional Brunch Foods
Great Traditional Brunch Foods

Many delightful meals await the hungry gourmand throughout the day: There's breakfast, second breakfast, elevenses, lunch, afternoon tea, dinner, supper and prime opportunities for snacking in between. But what about brunch? Could it possibly be the best meal of them all?

By Jessika Toothman

5 Best Food and Drink Pairings
5 Best Food and Drink Pairings

Picking the right drink to pair with your dish can sometimes mean the difference between a memorable meal and a dinnertime disaster. Which drinks should you choose to enhance the flavors of your favorite food?

By Emilie Sennebogen

Advertisement

10 No-cook Meals
10 No-cook Meals

Sometimes, you just don't feel like cooking. Other times, it's just not possible, like during a kitchen renovation or if your cooking range breaks. But you don't have to go out to restaurants every time one of these days comes along.

By Alison Cooper & Bambi Turner

10 Simple Homemade Soups
10 Simple Homemade Soups

Soup is so comforting on a cold day, and homemade soup is the best because you can smell it cooking all day long. Which soups are easy to make and yummy to eat?

By Alison Cooper & Debra Ronca

Top 10 Breakfast in Bed Menus
Top 10 Breakfast in Bed Menus

The most important meal of the day deserves to be savored -- why not do it in beneath the sheets? Barring any rogue crumbs in your linens, breakfast in bed is a luxurious treat. We've got 10 themed menus that will start off the day deliciously.

By Cristen Conger & Emilie Sennebogen

Stew 101
Stew 101

Over the centuries, recipes have come and gone, but stew, in one form or another, is an enduring favorite. One reason for its continued presence on the menu is its practicality. But it's also hearty and delicious.

By Sara Elliott

Advertisement

10 Easy Recipes for Unexpected Guests
10 Easy Recipes for Unexpected Guests

Being prepared for unexpected culinary challenges is one way to ensure that your surprise guests will be well-fed when they drop in for a visit. These recipes will transform even lackluster cooking skills into kitchen wizardry.

By Sara Elliott

Is there a secret to great lasagna?
Is there a secret to great lasagna?

Lasagna is a busy mom's secret dinner weapon. It's a great meal to cook at home because it's a relatively easy dish to prepare and it's filling, so a little goes a long way. But how do you make it great?

By Emilie Sennebogen

History of TV Dinners
History of TV Dinners

Today, TV dinners are fast, cheap and available in every variety -- from enormously portioned Hungry-Man sizes to gluten-free, vegan delights. But where did TV dinners get their start?

By Maria Trimarchi

Is there a secret to great meat loaf?
Is there a secret to great meat loaf?

Blame it on your childhood. Whatever meat loaf your mom made for you then is probably what you're trying to replicate today. So what are some tricks for baking that ideal comfort food?

By Maria Trimarchi

Advertisement

What are the benefits of family dinner time?
What are the benefits of family dinner time?

Maybe you don't ring a cast-iron bell to signal that grub is ready. But you shouldn't underestimate the importance of your family gathering around a table and sharing a meal.

By Jane McGrath

10 Must-have Pantry Staples
10 Must-have Pantry Staples

A well-stocked kitchen pantry is important so you can be prepared to cook at home and save money. So what food items should you always have on hand?

By Emilie Sennebogen

What is Ratatouille?
What is Ratatouille?

Ratatouille is a vegetable stew from the Provence region of France. It is made of eggplant, zucchini, tomato, onion, garlic and seasonings -- usually basil and thyme. Read this article to learn more about this delicious dish.

By the Editors of Easy Home Cooking Magazine

Cook Once Eat Twice: Using Leftovers
Cook Once Eat Twice: Using Leftovers

Tired of cooking every night? Learn how to use key ingredients prepared in extra quantities for use in a future meal so you only have to cook once.

By the Editors of Easy Home Cooking Magazine