Kopi luwak, also known as civet coffee, comes from Southeast Asia and is made using coffee cherries that have been eaten and partially digested by the Asian palm civet.

The beans pass through the animal's digestive process, where enzymes alter the coffee flavor, reducing bitterness and enhancing smooth, earthy notes.

After being excreted, the beans are harvested, cleaned and roasted. A proper diet for the civets is essential for producing superior quality kopi luwak. However, ethical concerns have been raised about the treatment of palm civets, particularly in farmed conditions.