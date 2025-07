" " Raw Japanese Kobe beef, sliced. joesayhello / Shutterstock

Raised in Japan's Hyogo Prefecture, Japanese Kobe beef comes from Japanese black cattle known for their exquisite marbling and buttery texture.

This expensive meat is regulated under strict standards, and only beef from this region and breed earns the Kobe name. It's graded A5, the highest possible grade in Japan’s beef grading system.