Is Oat Milk Really the Best Milk?

If we're going to get technical, milk alternatives have actually been around since the 13th century. The first recorded mention of almond milk appears in an old Baghdadi cookbook from 1226 called the "Kitab al-Tabikh." Soy milk followed about 100 years later.

That was only the beginning. Now, you can walk into just about any supermarket and leave with milk derived from rice, hemp, macadamia nuts, cashew nuts and even peas. But there's one particular milk alternative that is currently in the spotlight; a milk that managed to carve a niche by tapping into the public's rapidly evolving tastes. We're talking about oat milk.

While you've probably seen oat milk brands like Oatly, Califa Farms and Chobani, their oat milks have only recently taken the world by storm. So what's behind oat milk's incredible popularity? It seems it can be credited to a few things: taste, nutrition and sustainability.