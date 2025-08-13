Plantain vs. Banana: The Many Fruity Differences

By: Elena Tralwyn  |  Aug 13, 2025
Bananas
Plantains are definitely not just thick-skinned bananas. Rushay / Shutterstock

Bananas and plantains come from plants of the same genus (Musa), but the plantain vs. banana comparison boils down to more than just size and skin.

But both bananas and plantains thrive in tropical regions like Southeast Asia, Central and South America, and Caribbean countries.

These edible fruits produced by herbaceous plants may look similar, but they have distinct uses, flavors, and nutritional profiles. While bananas typically show up in your fruit salad, plantains are more likely to appear in a savory dish or be fried to golden perfection.

Skin-deep Differences

Bananas are known for their bright yellow, slender shape and thin outer skin. Plantains, on the other hand, have a much thicker skin and a bulkier build. That thick skin makes them tougher to peel, especially when green.

Ripe bananas are soft and sweet, perfect for raw eating or mashed into banana bread. Ripe plantains, which turn yellow or dark brown, have a richer, starchier taste. Green plantains—or unripe plantains—are firm and used in many recipes that call for frying or boiling.

So while both bananas and plantains are edible fruits, plantains are primarily eaten cooked. Raw plantain doesn't taste good and can be tough on digestion.

Flavor and Culinary Use

Bananas exist to be eaten raw, thanks to their natural sweetness. They're common in smoothies and breakfast bowls — and in baked goods, which admittedly are, by definition, not raw.

Plantains, sometimes called cooking bananas, shine in savory dishes. Think tostones, mofongo, or a popular Puerto Rican dish called pastelón.

Fried plantains
Fried plantains can be sweet or savory, depending on the preparation.
sockagphoto / Shutterstock

Preparation plays a major role. Green and yellow plantains are sliced, fried, boiled, or baked. Their complex carbohydrates and lower sugar content make them a good fit for a healthy diet. Unlike bananas, plantains are rarely used in desserts.

Nutritional Content and Health Benefits

Plantains and bananas are both healthy sources of several vital nutrients. They contain potassium, vitamin C, and fiber, all of which support digestive health and overall wellness.

Bananas typically have more sugar and fewer complex carbs. That makes them a quick energy source. Plantains, with more complex carbohydrates, offer sustained energy. They may even help lower blood pressure and reduce heart disease risk.

Both fruits are nutrient-rich and antioxidant-packed, but their roles in a diet differ. Bananas suit raw snacking, while plantains are culinary staples in African and Latin American cuisines.

Which Should You Choose?

Bananas
These bananas will eventually ripen enough to be eaten raw. CoreRock / Shutterstock

The main difference between a banana and a plantain lies in flavor profile and culinary use.

If you're craving something sweet and portable, go for bananas. If you're exploring savory cooking or need a starchy side, plantains are your go-to.

Next time you spot a green bunch in the produce section, look at the size, shape, and skin. Green bananas can ripen on your counter. Unripe plantains? Best to cook them first.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

