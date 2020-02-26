The Nutty Story of Red Pistachios and the Iran Hostage Crisis 

So, where do pistachios come from now? Short answer: California. California grows about 98 percent of pistachios sold in the U.S., using an automated process ensures little to no colorful imperfections on the shell.

“The seeds for all pistachios grown in America (now the largest producer of pistachios, surpassing Iran and Turkey) was originally brought to America by the department of agriculture from Kerman, Iran,” adds Najmieh. “The word ‘pistachio’ comes from the Persian word ‘pesteh’ via the Latin word ‘pista.’ Ancient Greeks referred to Iranians as ‘pistachio eaters.’”

California produced around 4.5 million pounds of pistachios in 1977 — a number that grew by 20 times only 20 years later. Now, California is home to 99 percent of the nation's pistachio orchards, making it a $3.6 billion industry. Coming in at second and third in the pistachio-growers world are Arizona and New Mexico, with an economic impact of $13 million and $3.1 million, respectively.

When you’re watching movies like "The Naked Gun" and come upon that brilliant scene where Frank's and Ed’s mouths are dyed red from eating pistachios in the car, remember where those pistachios came from and why you no longer see them today.

Now That's Interesting Pistachios did not grow in California until 1854, where it was introduced as a “garden tree.”

