7 Seeds You Should Totally Be Eating

Packed with powerful vitamins, minerals and antioxidents, seeds are an easy way to add a nutritional punch to most meals.

Seeds aren't just for the birds! Seeds are small but mighty nutritional powerhouses that deliver vitamins and minerals that might otherwise be in short supply in our daily diets. Want to boost your energy? There's a seed for that. Need more fiber? There's a seed for that too.

And the really cool thing about seeds is that you can sprinkle them on just about any food to amp up the beneficial nutrients in every meal or snack.

So which ones should you be eating? We've narrowed down seven seeds that could prove beneficial to your daily nutritional routine.