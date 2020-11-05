Shallots Are Onions' Cute Little Cousins

Although they were previously considered a separate species in the family of Allium ascalonicum, shallots are, technically, a form of onion (Allium cepa). But a couple of very important factors distinguish shallots from onions. First: taste.

"Shallots are an onion with a garlicky flavor, and that's what separates them from regular onions," writes Cary Rosenthal in an email. Rosenthal is president of Gourmet Specialty Imports, which provides specialty onions to the restaurant industry and local groceries.

Shallots carry a reputation for being somewhat milder and sweeter in flavor than yellow onions. "Most types of onions have a stronger flavor than do shallots. Some recipes call for shallots so that the dish is not overpowered by a strong onion aroma and flavor," says Mary Ellen Camire, Ph.D., in an email. Camire is a member expert of the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT).

Shallots also differ from onions in color, size and shape. "Shallot bulbs are not as round as those of onions," says Camire. Most shallots are quite a bit smaller than onions, averaging less than 2 inches (5 centimeters) in length. Also, when you peel an onion, you'll find a single large bulb underneath the skin, but peeling most true shallots will reveal a clump of three to six cloves, similar to a bulb of garlic.

But do shallots also make you tear up less than regular onions when chopping? Some people claim that shallots possess fewer enzymes that contribute to crying, but there's not always a noticeable difference.