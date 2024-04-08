Stromboli vs. Calzone: Different Branches of Pizza Lineage

Ordering a stromboli vs. calzone is a matter of personal preference, but the difference between them is clear. One is folded in half like an apple turnover, and the other is rolled up like a jelly roll cake.
But which is which?
A stromboli is an Italian American dish consisting of pizza dough and toppings rolled into a log and then baked.
Romano's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria claims Italian immigrant Nazzereno "Nat" Romano invented the stromboli in 1950 at his pizzeria in Essington, Pennsylvania, just outside Philadelphia.
According to the restaurant's website, Nazzareno began experimenting with a rolled pizza sandwich in 1949 and started selling his creation in 1950.
Stromboli is a volcanic island to the northeast of Sicily. The word "stromboli" comes from the Greek "strongulos," which means round — an apt descriptor for this dish!
According to Romano's Italian Restaurant, the idea to name the sandwich "stromboli" actually comes from the 1950 Roberto Rossellini film starring Ingrid Bergman and the media frenzy surrounding Rossellini and Bergman's affair. (The film is set on the Italian island of Stromboli.)
A calzone is a sort of folded pizza from Naples, Italy. The typical filling is ham and mozzarella cheese.
To make it, you roll (or toss) a circle of pizza dough, apply toppings to one half of the dough, and fold it into a half-moon shape, then bake it. Smaller versions are often deep-fried.
It's the ideal portable street snack.
The word "calzone" is Italian for "trouser leg." We guess it makes sense if you're wearing parachute pants.
In terms of ingredients, calzones and strombolis are pretty similar. But they look completely different.
Calzones and strombolis are made with some of the same ingredients:
Despite their shared ingredients, calzones and strombolis have different shapes and histories.
