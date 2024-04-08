Stromboli vs. Calzone: Different Branches of Pizza Lineage

" " A stromboli looks much more like a jelly roll cake than the turnover-shaped calzone. LauriPatterson / Getty Images

A stromboli is an Italian American dish consisting of pizza dough and toppings rolled into a log and then baked.

Romano's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria claims Italian immigrant Nazzereno "Nat" Romano invented the stromboli in 1950 at his pizzeria in Essington, Pennsylvania, just outside Philadelphia.

According to the restaurant's website, Nazzareno began experimenting with a rolled pizza sandwich in 1949 and started selling his creation in 1950.

What Does the Word 'Stromboli' Mean?

Stromboli is a volcanic island to the northeast of Sicily. The word "stromboli" comes from the Greek "strongulos," which means round — an apt descriptor for this dish!

According to Romano's Italian Restaurant, the idea to name the sandwich "stromboli" actually comes from the 1950 Roberto Rossellini film starring Ingrid Bergman and the media frenzy surrounding Rossellini and Bergman's affair. (The film is set on the Italian island of Stromboli.)