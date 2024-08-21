10 Sweetest Apples to Bake, Make Applesauce, or Eat Fresh

By: Mack Hayden  |  Aug 21, 2024
Green Granny Smith apples are known for being tart, but if you're looking for a sweet taste, you'll want to reach for a Fuji or a Honeycrisp. apomares / Getty Images

Apples are nature's delicious and nutritious candy, with a staggering 7,500 varieties grown around the globe. Even the sweetest apples are healthy alternatives to sugary sweets — making them a great way to indulge your cravings without racking up the calories. Whether you're a fan of the crisp, refreshing crunch or more the type to bake the fruit into an apple pie, you really can't go wrong.

So, let's talk about 10 varieties of sweet apples, their unique characteristics and how you can choose the perfect one to match your taste.

Contents
  1. 10 of the Sweetest Apple Varieties
  2. Popular Sweet Apple Uses
  3. What Makes Some Apples Sweet and Others Tart?
  4. Choosing the Perfect Sweet Apple

10 of the Sweetest Apple Varieties

Let's take a look at the stars of the sweet apple world and explore what makes each of them uniquely delightful. We've listed these varieties in alphabetical order for easy perusal.

1. Ambrosia Apples

Ambrosia was the staple diet on Mount Olympus, according to Greek mythology, and the apple doesn't fall far from the tree in that regard. The ambrosia apple is sweet and tender, with a delightful hint of honey flavor and a crisp texture — fit for gods!

Discovered as a chance seedling in British Columbia, Canada, Ambrosias have quickly gained popularity for their honeyed sweetness and beautiful pink-red color.

2. Cripps Pink Apples

Cripps Pink apples are often confused with Pink Lady, but they are actually the broader variety name. Pink Ladies are a specific type of Cripps Pink apples.

These fruits are sweet and crunchy. Their firmness and unique taste make them perfect for baking, holding their shape well in pies and tarts. You can also eat them fresh, of course.

3. Envy Apples

Envy apples are a cross between Royal Gala and Braeburn apples. Their vibrant red and yellow skin makes them as much a feast for the eyes as the taste buds. They pair wonderfully with cheese and charcuterie boards.

4. Fuji Apples

Originating from Japan in the late 1930s, Fuji apples are renowned for their super sweet flavor and crunchy texture, making them a top choice for both snacking and baking. Horticulturists created these apples by crossing the Red Delicious and Ralls Janet varieties.

With their juicy bite and floral notes, Fuji apples are a testament to how crossbreeding can lead to sweetness perfection.

5. Gala Apples

Gala apples are sweet and aromatic. They've got a little hint of vanilla and are crisp as can be. Originating from New Zealand, they're a cross between Kidd's Orange Red and Golden Delicious apples. Galas have a beautiful red-orange hue, making them a favorite in fruit salads and lunchboxes.

6. Golden Delicious Apples

The Golden Delicious apple is a timeless classic. It's big, tough and sweet in equal measure. Hailing from the country roads of West Virginia, these fruits are great for snacking and cooking alike. Their sweetness mellows out when baked, so it's a great choice for pies and sauces.

If you're looking for an apple that balances sweetness with a subtle hint of tartness, Golden Delicious is a go-to.

7. Honeycrisp Apples

Known for its explosive juiciness and sweet-tart flavor, the Honeycrisp apple offers a texture that's both crunchy and refreshing.

Developed by the University of Minnesota in the 1960s, this apple has become synonymous with apple pies and fall baking. Its complex flavor profile ensures every bite is a symphony of sweet and tangy goodness.

8. McIntosh Apples

McIntosh apples are a little softer to bite into than a lot of other options on this list. They're also right on the cusp between sweet and tart. They're a staple in a lot of applesauce recipes, since their tender flesh breaks down easily when cooked.

Apple, the computer company, named their Macintosh computers after these apples — but they changed the name to avoid copyright issues with McIntosh Laboratory.

9. Pink Lady Apples

The Pink Lady apple is sweet and tangy, with just a hint of berry flavor. Developed in Australia, this apple's vibrant pink skin and lively taste make it stand out from the crowd. Its firm flesh and balanced sweetness make it a great choice for fresh eating, baking and adding a pop of color to any dish.

10. Red Delicious Apples

If you see a student put an apple on a teacher's desk in a movie, odds are it's the instantly recognizable Red Delicious. While it may not be the absolute sweetest on our list, its popularity stems from its classic apple flavor and bright red visual appeal.

Eat these ones fresh if you're in the mood for some no-frills, back-to-basics, straightforward sweetness.

Popular Sweet Apple Uses

Different apple varieties shine in different culinary roles. Here are some popular uses.

  • Fuji and Honeycrisp: These apples are excellent for eating fresh, due to their crunchy texture and juicy sweetness. They're also great in salads where their crispness can be appreciated.
  • Golden Delicious and Gala: Both of these apples hold their shape well when cooked, making them ideal for pies, tarts and other baked goods. Their sweetness adds natural sugar to desserts.
  • McIntosh: Known for making exceptional applesauce, McIntosh apples break down easily, resulting in a smooth texture perfect for sauces and butters.
  • Pink Lady and Cripps Pink: These apples have a firm texture and balance of sweet and tart flavors, making them perfect for both fresh eating and baking. Their berry notes add a unique twist to desserts.

What Makes Some Apples Sweet and Others Tart?

When it comes to measuring the sweetness of apples, the secret lies in their Brix levels, which determine the amount of fruit sugar they contain: The higher the Brix levels, the sweeter the apple.

With that said, that's just the main factor, not the only one. Apple sweetness can vary due to factors like soil, rain and the type of tree they grow on.

You can determine the sweetness of an apple by its sugar content, specifically fructose, glucose and sucrose. Apples with higher sugar content tend to taste sweeter. By contrast, malic acid influences the tanginess of tart apples.

Time on the Vine and Cooling Qualities

Environmental factors like soil quality, temperature and rainfall also play a significant role in developing an apple's flavor.

Apples grown in cooler climates generally develop more sugars and acids, which can enhance both sweetness and tartness. The type of soil and its mineral content can also affect the apple's flavor profile, influencing the balance of sugar and acid.

The timing of the harvest can also tilt the scale in one direction or another. Apples picked early in the season tend to be more tart, as their sugars haven’t fully developed yet. Allowing apples to mature on the tree longer increases their sugar content, resulting in a sweeter taste. Therefore, the time of harvest is crucial for achieving the desired flavor.

Choosing the Perfect Sweet Apple

When you're at your local grocery store or farmers market, selecting the right sweet apple can be as much about personal preference as it is about flavor profiles. Here are a few tips to guide your choice.

  1. Consider the taste. Are you drawn to sweet and tart combinations or pure sweetness? If you prefer a crisp, sweet apple with a bit of tang, the Honeycrisp or Pink Lady might be what your'e looking for. On the other hand, if you're seeking pure sweetness, Fuji or Ambrosia apples may hit the spot.
  2. Think about texture. Do you like your apples crunchy and firm or soft and tender? For a crunchy bite, consider Fuji or Envy apples, while McIntosh apples are known for their softer texture.
  3. Check the flavor profile. Apples have diverse flavor notes, from the vanilla hints in Galas to the berry undertones in Pink Ladies. Knowing these can help you choose the right apple for your taste buds.
  4. Pair with other flavors. Some apples pair well with certain foods. Honeycrisps are great with peanut butter or cheese, while Pink Lady apples can enhance a salad with their tartness.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

