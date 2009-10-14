5 Cuts of Meat that Taste Better Grilled

Everyone has their own preference when it comes to steak, but many beef aficionados will tell you that the porterhouse is the best cut of meat. There are a couple of reasons for this. First, the hefty T-bone is left in, and the bone always adds extra flavor to your grilled steak. The second reason is that the porterhouse is really two steaks in one. On the large side of the bone, you have the classic strip steak. On the other is a little tenderloin treat. The porterhouse is similar to its cousin, the T-bone, but the tenderloin cut is larger. The porterhouse also typically has a nice amount of marbling. Just like with the strip steak, you can work with a dry rub or marinade depending on your taste. Heat your grill to about 350 degrees Fahrenheit (176.6 degrees Celsius) and give it five to six minutes per side for medium rare. Adding flavored chips like apple wood boosts the grilled flavor even more.

