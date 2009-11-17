Tools & Techniques

The Cooking Tools & Techniques channel offers information on prep methods to how to guides that will get you started in the kitchen. This section will also guide you through kitchen safety and best practices for the storage of foods.

Germapalooza: How to Keep Kitchen Sponges Clean

Germapalooza: How to Keep Kitchen Sponges Clean

 How to Maintain a Clean Cutting Board

How to Maintain a Clean Cutting Board

 How to Clean Granite Countertops

How to Clean Granite Countertops

 Is Induction Cooking Better Than Gas or Electric?

Is Induction Cooking Better Than Gas or Electric?

 Why Air Fryers Are the Hottest Must-have Small Appliance

Why Air Fryers Are the Hottest Must-have Small Appliance

 Is French Press Coffee the Best Coffee?

Is French Press Coffee the Best Coffee?

 Fast and Furious Hibachi-style Grilling Is Both Dinner and Theater

Fast and Furious Hibachi-style Grilling Is Both Dinner and Theater

 Come and Get It! A Spicy Barbecue Quiz

Come and Get It! A Spicy Barbecue Quiz

 How Barbecue Works

How Barbecue Works

 What's the Difference Between Instant and Active Dry Yeasts?

What's the Difference Between Instant and Active Dry Yeasts?

 If You're Not Baking With Mayonnaise, You Should Be

If You're Not Baking With Mayonnaise, You Should Be

 How to Soften Butter

How to Soften Butter

 Butter Boards Are Creaming Charcuterie Spreads This Season

Butter Boards Are Creaming Charcuterie Spreads This Season

 5 Ways to Open a Can Without a Can Opener

5 Ways to Open a Can Without a Can Opener

 5 Delicious Winter Squashes That Are Easy to Prepare

5 Delicious Winter Squashes That Are Easy to Prepare

 How to Roast a Chicken

How to Roast a Chicken

 The Cornish Game Hen Is Neither Cornish Nor a Hen

The Cornish Game Hen Is Neither Cornish Nor a Hen

 5 Ways to Cook Chicken Quickly

5 Ways to Cook Chicken Quickly

 How to Store Potatoes

How to Store Potatoes

 How to Tell If Eggs Are Bad

How to Tell If Eggs Are Bad

 Use the 'Sterile Technique' to Safely Unpack Your Groceries

Use the 'Sterile Technique' to Safely Unpack Your Groceries

Learn More

Butter Boards Are Creaming Charcuterie Spreads This Season
Butter Boards Are Creaming Charcuterie Spreads This Season

Charcuterie boards featuring processed meats and cheeses are so yesterday. Swirl some fresh butter on a beautiful board and go to town with sweet and savory toppings.

By Laurie L. Dove

5 Ways to Open a Can Without a Can Opener
5 Ways to Open a Can Without a Can Opener

No can opener? No worries! We've got five ingenious ways to get that tin can open.

By Alia Hoyt

What's the Difference Between Instant and Active Dry Yeasts?
What's the Difference Between Instant and Active Dry Yeasts?

Yeast is the magical component of baking that makes dough rise. But there are lots of kinds out there. Which one is right for your recipe?

By Lauren David

Advertisement

Is Induction Cooking Better Than Gas or Electric?
Is Induction Cooking Better Than Gas or Electric?

Induction cooking has been favored across Europe for decades and is now gaining traction in the U.S. So, what's the difference between induction, gas and electric for cooking?

By Laurie L. Dove

5 Delicious Winter Squashes That Are Easy to Prepare
5 Delicious Winter Squashes That Are Easy to Prepare

Winter squashes are abundant this time of the year. Each has a different flavor profile and they're all super easy to prepare.

By Muriel Vega

When Life Hands You Persimmons, Make Hoshigaki
When Life Hands You Persimmons, Make Hoshigaki

Originally a method of preserving the fall harvest for winter, hoshigaki (Japanese for dried persimmon) is a centuries-old Japanese delicacy that's easy to make but is remarkably time- and effort-intensive.

By Carrie Tatro

If You're Not Baking With Mayonnaise, You Should Be
If You're Not Baking With Mayonnaise, You Should Be

Mayonnaise is the best baker's secret ingredient. Why? Because its simple emulsion of egg, oil and acid is vital to most baking recipes.

By Suzie Dundas

Advertisement

Monkfish May Be Ugly, But They Sure Taste Delicious
Monkfish May Be Ugly, But They Sure Taste Delicious

If you think monkfish looks a bit like a monster, we're right there with you. But there's also a reason this fish is known as the poor man's lobster. It tastes pretty frickin' delicious.

By Muriel Vega

Sweet, Salty Scallops Are Simple to Prepare at Home
Sweet, Salty Scallops Are Simple to Prepare at Home

Scallops are one of the easiest seafood dishes to prepare at home, though there are some tricks to getting it right.

By Muriel Vega

How to Make a Milkshake
How to Make a Milkshake

With some ice cream and a little know-how, you can make a delicious milkshake right in your own kitchen.

By Jeremy Glass

How to Store Potatoes
How to Store Potatoes

Potatoes can be stored for a long period of time if they are stored correctly. Here's how to lengthen the shelf life of your spuds.

By Jeremy Glass

Advertisement

How to Make Scrambled Eggs
How to Make Scrambled Eggs

Scrambled eggs can't be beat for a quick and easy breakfast, lunch or even dinner.

By Jeremy Glass

Fast and Furious Hibachi-style Grilling Is Both Dinner and Theater
Fast and Furious Hibachi-style Grilling Is Both Dinner and Theater

The word "hibachi" has its origins in Japan, where it translates to "fire pot."

By Tara Yarlagadda

How to Roast a Chicken
How to Roast a Chicken

Roasted chicken is a simple dish that can be tough to execute. We'll show you how to do it properly.

By Jeremy Glass

How to Boil Corn
How to Boil Corn

It's so easy to make boiled corn. All you need to make great corn is a pot of water and some salt.

By Jeremy Glass

Advertisement

How to Soften Butter
How to Soften Butter

Butter is the ultimate ingredient for baked goods. But soft butter is even better. Here's how to get it.

By Jeremy Glass

How to Tell If Eggs Are Bad
How to Tell If Eggs Are Bad

Eggs might just be nature's perfect food. But they don't last forever. Do you know how to tell if eggs are bad?

By Jeremy Glass

How to Poach an Egg
How to Poach an Egg

Poaching eggs is easy if you know a few tricks.

By Jeremy Glass

How to Bake Bacon in the Oven
How to Bake Bacon in the Oven

Frying isn't the only (or necessarily the best) way to cook bacon. We'll show you another way that's even better.

By Jeremy Glass

Advertisement

Why Air Fryers Are the Hottest Must-have Small Appliance
Why Air Fryers Are the Hottest Must-have Small Appliance

You don't have to fry your food when you can get the same crispy results with hot air.

By Stephanie Vermillion

Is French Press Coffee the Best Coffee?
Is French Press Coffee the Best Coffee?

Coffee is one of the world's most popular drinks. But what's the best way to brew the stuff? That depends on who you ask.

By Jeremy Glass

Dutch Ovens Can Cook Everything From Bread to Brisket, Deliciously
Dutch Ovens Can Cook Everything From Bread to Brisket, Deliciously

Is this workhorse of kitchen equipment missing from your arsenal? We'll tell you why you need one.

By Jeremy Glass

Yeast Is the Magic Microbe That Makes Bread Rise
Yeast Is the Magic Microbe That Makes Bread Rise

Some of the best breads are leavened using yeast. But how does this tiny microbe make bread rise? And why is it so intimidating when it comes to baking?

By Stephanie Vermillion

Advertisement

Why Professional Bakers Never Measure With Cups, Only Scales
Why Professional Bakers Never Measure With Cups, Only Scales

While many home bakers, including most Americans, measure out flour and other ingredients with a cup, experts say you should ditch that cup for a scale. Here's why.

By Alia Hoyt

What's the Difference Between Butter and Shortening?
What's the Difference Between Butter and Shortening?

Both are essential fats for baking, but they bring different flavors, textures and even appearances to the end product. So is one better than the other?

By Stephanie Vermillion