BBQ & Grilling

Fast and Furious Hibachi-style Grilling Is Both Dinner and Theater
The word "hibachi" has its origins in Japan, where it translates to "fire pot."

By Tara Yarlagadda

Come and Get It! A Spicy Barbecue Quiz
Barbecue season is upon us in all its mouth-watering glory. What's your BBQ IQ? Find out with this quiz.

By Alia Hoyt

How Barbecue Works
Almost every country in the world has some dish involving meat cooked over the fire. In the U.S., it's called barbecue. Come with us on a mouthwatering-journey through the history, politics and techniques of barbecue.

By Patrick J. Kiger

How Do You Grill Corn on the Cob?
Corn’s natural sweetness is brought out when cooked over an open flame. You can learn more about how to grill corn on the cob from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How long should you grill a flank steak?
There are many types of steak that you can grill to perfection over an open flame. You can learn more about how to grill a flank steak from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How long should you grill bratwurst?
Before you grill bratwurst, make sure to check whether it’s raw or precooked. You can learn more about how to grill bratwurst in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How long should you grill chicken breast?
Chicken is a popular food that’s very easy to prepare on a grill. You can learn more about how long to grill a chicken breast by reading this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

10 Tips for Grilling in Inclement Weather
We associate grilling with sunshine and fun. Although the weather doesn't always cooperate, you can still have a good time grilling in the rain, snow or cold. Here are some tips designed to help you cope.

By Linda C. Brinson

5 Indoor Grilling Tips
Firing up the grill is a great way to prepare healthy food and to add that smoky taste that only an open flame can provide. But if you live in a place where the outdoor grill isn't an option, it's time to think outside the box and go inside your kitchen.

By Emilie Sennebogen

How to Barbecue Ribs Like a Pro
Ask any serious barbecue chef and he or she will tell you the secret to what makes his or her "Q" the best. But the basics of barbecuing are the same everywhere and some general rules should be followed to get ribs that will melt in the mouth.

By Emilie Sennebogen

Ultimate Guide to Competitive Grilling
For most, grilling means cooking outdoors for family and friends on a warm, summer day. But there's a group of people out there that see grilling as so much more: a competition to be named the best griller in the land.

By Sara Elliott

Step-by-step Guide to Building a Barbecue Pit
Have you ever wanted to build your own barbeque pit? These building a barbecue pit pictures will show you the steps for constructing a barbecue pit.

Myron Mixon -- Jack's Old South Grilling Tips
From researching the characteristics of BBQ woods to using quality meats, Myron Mixon from Jack's Old South has some great grilling tips for you.

By Myron Mixon

Paul Petersen -- Pablo Diablo's Grilling Tips
From smoking anything you've got to having fun, Paul Petersen from Pablo Diablo's is serving up some grilling and barbecuing tips in the article. Check them out and be sure to take notes!

By Paul Petersen

Tuffy Stone -- Cool Smoke Grilling Tips
Lump charcoal or briquettes? Chimney and newspaper, or good ol' lighter fluid? Find these answers and more with these simple grilling tips from Tuffy Stone of Cool Smoke.

By Tuffy Stone

Johnny Trigg -- Smokin' Triggers BBQ Grilling Tips
Fire up the grill and start grilling like a pro with these great grilling tips from Johnny Trigg of Smokin' Triggers BBQ.

By Johnny Trigg

Lee Ann Whippen -- Wood Chick's BBQ Grilling Tips
From cleaning grill grates to soaking wood chips, Lee Ann Whippen of Wood Chick's BBQ is dishing out some great grilling tips to help get your grill blazin' in no time.

By Lee Ann Whippen

Harry Soo -- Slap Yo' Daddy Grilling Tips
Harry Soo, the resident barbecue and grilling king of Slap Yo' Daddy's BBQ in California, presents his best tips for making the best barbecue you can. Be sure to come hungry!

By Harry Soo

How does barbecue sauce differ from region to region?
All barbecue masters have their own special sauce recipe, but depending on where you set up your smoker in the United States, you'll probably use a different style of sauce. Every region in the United States, has its own signature style.

By Emilie Sennebogen

How to Barbecue a Whole Hog
Roasting a whole hog is a longstanding tradition for many barbecue chefs, especially those in the Southern United States. But before you send the invitations out for your pig roast, you'll need to locate a hog, dig the pit and find some patience.

By Emilie Sennebogen

Grilling History 101: Who Made it Famous and Why?
Since grilling became popular after World War II, it's seen some big changes. What started out as a metal pan on legs has turned into a favorite weekend pastime. So, who's the genius behind the grill?

By Sara Elliott

5 Cuts of Meat that Taste Better Grilled
There are dozens of different cuts of meats on the market. And each cut is prepared in its own way to bring out the most flavors. Some are braised, some are roasted and some are pan-seared. But some cuts are just made for the fire of a grill.

By Emilie Sennebogen

How to Clean Your Grill
Keeping a clean grill is the secret to great grilling. Yesterday's steak marinade won't taste good on today's lime-grilled tilapia. Invest some time and energy into your grill, so the flavor of your dinner can hog the spotlight.

By Emilie Sennebogen

10 Best Barbecue Side Dishes
What barbecue is complete without complementary side dishes? They pair exceptionally well with grilled foods, not only because they score serious points for taste but also for their practicality.

By Echo Surina & Jill Jaracz

What's the difference between wet and dry barbecue?
Barbecue is undeniably popular fare -- even cavemen probably ate it. And if you want to start an argument, ask a crowded room what's better: the wet or dry stuff. Is it really so different?

By Candace Keener