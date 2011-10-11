5 Ways to Cook Chicken Quickly

" " Chicken is inexpensive, versatile and quick to cook. See more easy weeknight meals pictures. iStockphoto.com /rudisill

In today's come-as-you-are culinary scene, you'll find omnivores, vegetarians, vegans, meat-eaters who don't eat beef, and "vegetarians" who eat fish; what you almost never find is someone who eats everything except chicken.

There's probably good reason for that. Versatile, mild, affordable, healthy and utterly available, chicken is something of a standby in modern cooking. It is, in fact, the most popular protein source in American homes, beating out beef for "most common meat on the dinner table."

Chicken has another thing going for it, too, that may help further explain its popularity: You can cook it pretty quickly. Not all cooking methods will get it done in a jiffy, though. Here, five ways to get a chicken dinner on the table in 30 minutes or less, beginning with one you probably know quite well: oven-baking.

With a small tweak in the meat, baking can take less than 25 minutes ...