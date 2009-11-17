Poultry Guide
The Poultry Guide is a collection of tips and advice that will aid you in selecting and cooking poultry. Learn about how to roast a whole turkey, fillet a chicken breast and much more.
Germapalooza: How to Keep Kitchen Sponges Clean
How to Maintain a Clean Cutting Board
How to Clean Granite Countertops
Is Induction Cooking Better Than Gas or Electric?
Why Air Fryers Are the Hottest Must-have Small Appliance
Is French Press Coffee the Best Coffee?
Fast and Furious Hibachi-style Grilling Is Both Dinner and Theater
Come and Get It! A Spicy Barbecue Quiz
How Barbecue Works
What's the Difference Between Instant and Active Dry Yeasts?
If You're Not Baking With Mayonnaise, You Should Be
How to Soften Butter
Butter Boards Are Creaming Charcuterie Spreads This Season
5 Ways to Open a Can Without a Can Opener
5 Delicious Winter Squashes That Are Easy to Prepare
How to Store Potatoes
How to Tell If Eggs Are Bad
Use the 'Sterile Technique' to Safely Unpack Your Groceries
Learn More
Roasted chicken is a simple dish that can be tough to execute. We'll show you how to do it properly.
By Jeremy Glass
They look very festive at the holiday table but what are these pint-sized pieces of poultry, really?
Versatile, mild, affordable, healthy and utterly available, chicken is something of a standby in modern cooking. It's also quick to cook, especially if you follow one of these five cooking methods.
By Julia Layton
Advertisement
You've got turkey questions, we've got turkey answers. Find answers to your thawing, preparing, carving, deep-frying, cooking, and storing turkey questions.
Spatchcocking is a specific way of preparing the chicken so it can be flattened to cook quickly by grilling, roasting, or broiling, or over an open fire. Learn more about how to spatchcock and many other interesting spatchcocoking facts.
The pre-made rotisserie chickens at the supermarket are great for quick meals, but what else can you do with them? For quick, healthy cooking, try the rotisserie chicken tips in this article. We'll show you a variety of ways to use store-cooked chicken.
Chicken is one of the easiest and most versatile meats you can prepare. Bake it, fry it or grill it – just be sure to take the proper safety precautions during preparation.
Advertisement
Chicken is incredibly versatile and can be cooked many different ways. What's more, each method of cooking helps bring out the individual flavors of chicken. Learn how to cook chicken here.
Learn common techniques for cutting up chicken in this informative article. You will find out how to cut a whole chicken into halves or quarters, skin and debone a chicken breast, and more.
Preparing a classic holiday turkey is easier than it looks, but it does take some careful planning and timing. Get tips on how to properly grill, roast and carve a turkey.
Whether chicken comes on the bone, or as boneless, skinless, breasts, there are methods to prepare it in order to make your best dishes even tastier. Learn how to prepare chicken.
Advertisement
There are so many chicken options in the grocery store, it's often difficult to decide what to buy. Learn guidelines for buying chicken, safe storage and handling, as well as delicious chicken recipes.