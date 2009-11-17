Poultry Guide

The Poultry Guide is a collection of tips and advice that will aid you in selecting and cooking poultry. Learn about how to roast a whole turkey, fillet a chicken breast and much more.

Learn More

How to Roast a Chicken
How to Roast a Chicken

Roasted chicken is a simple dish that can be tough to execute. We'll show you how to do it properly.

By Jeremy Glass

The Cornish Game Hen Is Neither Cornish Nor a Hen
The Cornish Game Hen Is Neither Cornish Nor a Hen

They look very festive at the holiday table but what are these pint-sized pieces of poultry, really?

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

5 Ways to Cook Chicken Quickly
5 Ways to Cook Chicken Quickly

Versatile, mild, affordable, healthy and utterly available, chicken is something of a standby in modern cooking. It's also quick to cook, especially if you follow one of these five cooking methods.

By Julia Layton

Advertisement

Turkey Questions
Turkey Questions

You've got turkey questions, we've got turkey answers. Find answers to your thawing, preparing, carving, deep-frying, cooking, and storing turkey questions.

By the Editors of Easy Home Cooking Magazine

What is Spatchcock?
What is Spatchcock?

Spatchcocking is a specific way of preparing the chicken so it can be flattened to cook quickly by grilling, roasting, or broiling, or over an open fire. Learn more about how to spatchcock and many other interesting spatchcocoking facts.

By the Editors of Easy Home Cooking Magazine

Rotisserie Chicken Tips
Rotisserie Chicken Tips

The pre-made rotisserie chickens at the supermarket are great for quick meals, but what else can you do with them? For quick, healthy cooking, try the rotisserie chicken tips in this article. We'll show you a variety of ways to use store-cooked chicken.

By the Editors of Easy Home Cooking Magazine

Cooking Chicken
Cooking Chicken

Chicken is one of the easiest and most versatile meats you can prepare. Bake it, fry it or grill it – just be sure to take the proper safety precautions during preparation.

By the Editors of Easy Home Cooking Magazine

Advertisement

How to Cook Chicken
How to Cook Chicken

Chicken is incredibly versatile and can be cooked many different ways. What's more, each method of cooking helps bring out the individual flavors of chicken. Learn how to cook chicken here.

By the Editors of Easy Home Cooking Magazine

How to Cut Up Chicken
How to Cut Up Chicken

Learn common techniques for cutting up chicken in this informative article. You will find out how to cut a whole chicken into halves or quarters, skin and debone a chicken breast, and more.

By the Editors of Easy Home Cooking Magazine

How to Cook a Turkey
How to Cook a Turkey

Preparing a classic holiday turkey is easier than it looks, but it does take some careful planning and timing. Get tips on how to properly grill, roast and carve a turkey.

By the Editors of Easy Home Cooking Magazine

How to Prepare Chicken
How to Prepare Chicken

Whether chicken comes on the bone, or as boneless, skinless, breasts, there are methods to prepare it in order to make your best dishes even tastier. Learn how to prepare chicken.

By the Editors of Easy Home Cooking Magazine

Advertisement

How to Buy Chicken
How to Buy Chicken

There are so many chicken options in the grocery store, it's often difficult to decide what to buy. Learn guidelines for buying chicken, safe storage and handling, as well as delicious chicken recipes.

By the Editors of Easy Home Cooking Magazine