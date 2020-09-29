Is French Press Coffee the Best Coffee?

The first design for the French press was patented in 1852 by Frenchmen Mayer and Delforge. But theirs isn't the one we know today because it didn't establish a seal inside the carafe. The French press we use today was similar to the one patented in 1929 by Attilio Calimani and Giulio Moneta — both Italians.

"The French press is definitely my preferred method of brewing both hot and cold coffee," says Grady Laird, president and co-founder of Grady's Cold Brew, a New Orleans-style cold brew coffee company in New York City. "My big Bodum is very dear to my heart. It's the only coffee equipment I have at home and was the original brewer I used to develop Grady's Cold Brew. It literally changed my life."

Advertisement

So what makes coffee made with a French press different from the coffee brewed in a drip brewer? Mostly it's the process of steeping the grinds in water — known as immersion brewing — for a lengthy time. The grinds are "immersed" in the water as opposed to the water "dripped" through the grounds as it does in drip-brewing.

This immersion method mixes the water and coffee together more uniformly. When the plunger is pushed to separate the two, the metal mesh filters out the grinds but keeps in the oils and finer particles, which gives the coffee a fuller body and richer aroma.

One caveat about using a French press, though: Because the mesh only filters out the grinds, the coffee can have a grittier mouthfeel.

"I love the simplicity, versatility and value of the French press," Laird says. "It's really easy to adjust the strength and quantity of your brew based on water temperature, amount of grounds used, and the amount of time you steep."

" " The classic Chambord from Bodum is one of the most recognized French press designs on the market. It's been available since the 1930s. Bodum