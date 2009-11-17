Appliances & Cooking Tools

Appliances & Cooking Tools are necessary to have in your kitchen. The correct tool or appliance can turn a difficult task into an easy one. Learn about the difference between copper and stainless steel pots and pans, non-stick cookware and much more.

Learn More

Is Induction Cooking Better Than Gas or Electric?
Is Induction Cooking Better Than Gas or Electric?

Induction cooking has been favored across Europe for decades and is now gaining traction in the U.S. So, what's the difference between induction, gas and electric for cooking?

By Laurie L. Dove

Why Air Fryers Are the Hottest Must-have Small Appliance
Why Air Fryers Are the Hottest Must-have Small Appliance

You don't have to fry your food when you can get the same crispy results with hot air.

By Stephanie Vermillion

Is French Press Coffee the Best Coffee?
Is French Press Coffee the Best Coffee?

Coffee is one of the world's most popular drinks. But what's the best way to brew the stuff? That depends on who you ask.

By Jeremy Glass

Advertisement

Dutch Ovens Can Cook Everything From Bread to Brisket, Deliciously
Dutch Ovens Can Cook Everything From Bread to Brisket, Deliciously

Is this workhorse of kitchen equipment missing from your arsenal? We'll tell you why you need one.

By Jeremy Glass

8 Awesome Uses for Your Instant Pot
8 Awesome Uses for Your Instant Pot

Instant Pot is all the rage. But what's the big deal? What makes this pressure cooker so great?

By Shaun Chavis

Food May Soon Be 3-D Printed to Meet Nutritional Needs
Food May Soon Be 3-D Printed to Meet Nutritional Needs

3-D printed food? It could be coming to your plate in the not-so-far-off future.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Extra 3-D Printed Cheese, Please
Extra 3-D Printed Cheese, Please

First researchers used a 3-D printer to make a pizza for NASA. Now scientists in Ireland have used the same technology to print cheese.

By John Perritano

Advertisement

The World's First 3-D Printing Restaurant Pops Up
The World's First 3-D Printing Restaurant Pops Up

Looking for the next great dining experience? There’s a pop-up restaurant going around the world that’ll print your meal for you.

By Karen Kirkpatrick

5 Steps to Indoor Grilling Goodness
5 Steps to Indoor Grilling Goodness

Sometimes, weather just doesn't permit grilling outside, but that doesn't mean you have to lose the smoky goodness of grilled food. We'll show you how to do it indoors.

By Sara Elliott

Is expensive cookware worth it?
Is expensive cookware worth it?

If you've shopped for cookware lately, you've probably noticed the shocking price range for pots and pans. But does the average cook, just making dinner for the family, gain anything from spending more?

By Julia Layton

10 Ways Better Appliances Lead to Better Cooking
10 Ways Better Appliances Lead to Better Cooking

Better appliances don't make a bad cook good, but they can help make good food better. What are five pieces of kitchen equipment that make cooking easier, safer and tastier?

By Julia Layton

Advertisement

10 Essentials for Crock-Pot Recipes
10 Essentials for Crock-Pot Recipes

Instead of a jitterbug, do a slow dance in the kitchen with an ingenious method of cooking that has reinvented meal making for busy working folk. Let the slow cooker do the hard part for you.

By Sara Elliott

Top 10 Must-have Cooking Tools
Top 10 Must-have Cooking Tools

Cooking tool fads come and go, but experienced cooks always come back to the classics. What cooking tools do you need most for your kitchen?

By John Fuller & Caitlin Uttley

Questions about Pots and Pans
Questions about Pots and Pans

Do you know the difference between copper pots and pans and stainless steel? Get answers to your questions about pots and pans. This article tells you which types of pots and pans every kitchen should have and gives other tips.

By the Editors of Easy Home Cooking Magazine

Kitchen Appliance Tips
Kitchen Appliance Tips

Small kitchen appliances such as blenders and food processors make cooking easier. The problem is, how do you decide which appliance is right, and how do you use it to create the perfect dish? These kitchen appliance tips will help you operate these gadgets.

By the Editors of Easy Home Cooking Magazine

Advertisement

Slow Cooker Questions
Slow Cooker Questions

A slow cooker can give you a home-cooked meal even if you're stuck working long hours. This article answers common slow cooker questions. Learn about using a slow cooker, including advice on slow cooker size, food safety, and more.

By the Editors of Easy Home Cooking Magazine

Oven Questions
Oven Questions

Successful cooking and baking requires that you follow the oven temperature in the recipe. This article answers oven questions, such as how to check oven temperature, how a convection oven differs from a conventional oven, and more.

By the Editors of Easy Home Cooking Magazine

Parchment Paper Questions
Parchment Paper Questions

This article has the answers to your parchment paper questions. Parchment paper can help you eliminate the need to grease baking pans, and makes for easy clean-up. Learn what parchment paper is, and how you can use it in baking and other cooking.

By the Editors of Easy Home Cooking Magazine

Wok Cooking
Wok Cooking

The wok is most commonly associated with the technique of stir-frying, but can be used to deep-fry, braise, roast, steam, and simmer. Learn the history and technique behind using a wok and then try some recipes for yourself.

By the Editors of Easy Home Cooking Magazine

Advertisement

How do self-cleaning ovens work?
How do self-cleaning ovens work?

Self-cleaning ovens use a temperature cycle to burn off spills leftover from baking, without the use of any chemicals. Learn more about self-cleaning ovens and what to use it for.

What Is the Difference Between the Bake and Broil Settings?
What Is the Difference Between the Bake and Broil Settings?

Baking and broiling are completely different ways to cook food. When do you use which setting? We'll tell you.

How does a rice cooker know when to turn off?
How does a rice cooker know when to turn off?

There are a number of appliances, like rice cookers, that "know" when they should turn off. Learn how this technology works to help your appliances running smoothly.