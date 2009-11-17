Appliances & Cooking Tools
Appliances & Cooking Tools are necessary to have in your kitchen. The correct tool or appliance can turn a difficult task into an easy one. Learn about the difference between copper and stainless steel pots and pans, non-stick cookware and much more.
Germapalooza: How to Keep Kitchen Sponges Clean
How to Maintain a Clean Cutting Board
How to Clean Granite Countertops
Fast and Furious Hibachi-style Grilling Is Both Dinner and Theater
Come and Get It! A Spicy Barbecue Quiz
How Barbecue Works
What's the Difference Between Instant and Active Dry Yeasts?
If You're Not Baking With Mayonnaise, You Should Be
How to Soften Butter
Butter Boards Are Creaming Charcuterie Spreads This Season
5 Ways to Open a Can Without a Can Opener
5 Delicious Winter Squashes That Are Easy to Prepare
How to Roast a Chicken
The Cornish Game Hen Is Neither Cornish Nor a Hen
5 Ways to Cook Chicken Quickly
How to Store Potatoes
How to Tell If Eggs Are Bad
Use the 'Sterile Technique' to Safely Unpack Your Groceries
Learn More
Induction cooking has been favored across Europe for decades and is now gaining traction in the U.S. So, what's the difference between induction, gas and electric for cooking?
You don't have to fry your food when you can get the same crispy results with hot air.
Coffee is one of the world's most popular drinks. But what's the best way to brew the stuff? That depends on who you ask.
By Jeremy Glass
Advertisement
Is this workhorse of kitchen equipment missing from your arsenal? We'll tell you why you need one.
By Jeremy Glass
Instant Pot is all the rage. But what's the big deal? What makes this pressure cooker so great?
By Shaun Chavis
3-D printed food? It could be coming to your plate in the not-so-far-off future.
First researchers used a 3-D printer to make a pizza for NASA. Now scientists in Ireland have used the same technology to print cheese.
Advertisement
Looking for the next great dining experience? There’s a pop-up restaurant going around the world that’ll print your meal for you.
Sometimes, weather just doesn't permit grilling outside, but that doesn't mean you have to lose the smoky goodness of grilled food. We'll show you how to do it indoors.
By Sara Elliott
If you've shopped for cookware lately, you've probably noticed the shocking price range for pots and pans. But does the average cook, just making dinner for the family, gain anything from spending more?
By Julia Layton
Better appliances don't make a bad cook good, but they can help make good food better. What are five pieces of kitchen equipment that make cooking easier, safer and tastier?
By Julia Layton
Advertisement
Instead of a jitterbug, do a slow dance in the kitchen with an ingenious method of cooking that has reinvented meal making for busy working folk. Let the slow cooker do the hard part for you.
By Sara Elliott
Cooking tool fads come and go, but experienced cooks always come back to the classics. What cooking tools do you need most for your kitchen?
Do you know the difference between copper pots and pans and stainless steel? Get answers to your questions about pots and pans. This article tells you which types of pots and pans every kitchen should have and gives other tips.
Small kitchen appliances such as blenders and food processors make cooking easier. The problem is, how do you decide which appliance is right, and how do you use it to create the perfect dish? These kitchen appliance tips will help you operate these gadgets.
Advertisement
A slow cooker can give you a home-cooked meal even if you're stuck working long hours. This article answers common slow cooker questions. Learn about using a slow cooker, including advice on slow cooker size, food safety, and more.
Successful cooking and baking requires that you follow the oven temperature in the recipe. This article answers oven questions, such as how to check oven temperature, how a convection oven differs from a conventional oven, and more.
This article has the answers to your parchment paper questions. Parchment paper can help you eliminate the need to grease baking pans, and makes for easy clean-up. Learn what parchment paper is, and how you can use it in baking and other cooking.
The wok is most commonly associated with the technique of stir-frying, but can be used to deep-fry, braise, roast, steam, and simmer. Learn the history and technique behind using a wok and then try some recipes for yourself.
Advertisement
Self-cleaning ovens use a temperature cycle to burn off spills leftover from baking, without the use of any chemicals. Learn more about self-cleaning ovens and what to use it for.
Baking and broiling are completely different ways to cook food. When do you use which setting? We'll tell you.
There are a number of appliances, like rice cookers, that "know" when they should turn off. Learn how this technology works to help your appliances running smoothly.