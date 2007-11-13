Fried Chicken Questions

A. It's not absolutely necessary, but it is recommended for fried chicken. Buttermilk imparts a good flavor and helps the coating stick to the chicken. Its acid content tenderizes the meat. The chicken should be marinated -- in the refrigerator, of course -- at least one hour or overnight. If you don't have buttermilk on hand, substitute plain yogurt or milk, to which a small amount of lemon juice or vinegar has been added (1 teaspoon per 1 cup milk).

