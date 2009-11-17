Cooking How-to
Germapalooza: How to Keep Kitchen Sponges Clean
How to Maintain a Clean Cutting Board
How to Clean Granite Countertops
Is Induction Cooking Better Than Gas or Electric?
Why Air Fryers Are the Hottest Must-have Small Appliance
Is French Press Coffee the Best Coffee?
Fast and Furious Hibachi-style Grilling Is Both Dinner and Theater
Come and Get It! A Spicy Barbecue Quiz
How Barbecue Works
What's the Difference Between Instant and Active Dry Yeasts?
If You're Not Baking With Mayonnaise, You Should Be
How to Soften Butter
How to Roast a Chicken
The Cornish Game Hen Is Neither Cornish Nor a Hen
5 Ways to Cook Chicken Quickly
How to Store Potatoes
How to Tell If Eggs Are Bad
Use the 'Sterile Technique' to Safely Unpack Your Groceries
Charcuterie boards featuring processed meats and cheeses are so yesterday. Swirl some fresh butter on a beautiful board and go to town with sweet and savory toppings.
No can opener? No worries! We've got five ingenious ways to get that tin can open.
By Alia Hoyt
Winter squashes are abundant this time of the year. Each has a different flavor profile and they're all super easy to prepare.
By Muriel Vega
Originally a method of preserving the fall harvest for winter, hoshigaki (Japanese for dried persimmon) is a centuries-old Japanese delicacy that's easy to make but is remarkably time- and effort-intensive.
By Carrie Tatro
If you think monkfish looks a bit like a monster, we're right there with you. But there's also a reason this fish is known as the poor man's lobster. It tastes pretty frickin' delicious.
By Muriel Vega
Scallops are one of the easiest seafood dishes to prepare at home, though there are some tricks to getting it right.
By Muriel Vega
With some ice cream and a little know-how, you can make a delicious milkshake right in your own kitchen.
By Jeremy Glass
Scrambled eggs can't be beat for a quick and easy breakfast, lunch or even dinner.
By Jeremy Glass
It's so easy to make boiled corn. All you need to make great corn is a pot of water and some salt.
By Jeremy Glass
Poaching eggs is easy if you know a few tricks.
By Jeremy Glass
Frying isn't the only (or necessarily the best) way to cook bacon. We'll show you another way that's even better.
By Jeremy Glass
Those leftover cheese rinds can be valuable ingredients that you can harness into new recipes. We'll show you simple ways to use them as flavor enhancers.
Worried about running out of fresh vegetables? Stock up now and freeze them for later. It's easy and they'll retain all their taste and nutrition.
By Jeremy Glass
Sous vide has been gaining in popularity with home cooks. So how does this immersion cooking work, and is it right for you?
By Jeremy Glass
Baking and cooking with non-wheat flours like cassava flour, almond flour and even rice flour doesn't have to be intimidating. We talked to experts about which flour is the right one to use when.
By Muriel Vega
The three salmon preparation methods all have similarities, but they're are intensely different.
Some Polish scientists created a calculator that can give you the perfect proportions for 14 different international types of pancakes.
By Dave Roos
Who hasn't had their delicious green guac turn into brown slime overnight? Here's how to save it.
By Carrie Tatro
If a microwave's your only option, could you make it work?
A 4th-century cookbook advised readers how to get rid of the 'goatish smell' from stale bird meat.
Pre-Columbian civilizations perfected a way of processing corn that's still important.
By Sarah Gleim
Where did America's love affair with 'hand-made' food come from, and where is it going?
Is determining it as simple as adding up the calories in the ingredients and dividing them by the number of servings? Or does the cooking (or even the digestive process) change the final calorie count?
Pasta is a popular dish the world over, but there's a method to the pasta and sauce pairing madness. We'll steer you the right direction for the perfect pasta meal.
By Sara Elliott
You want to make animal cupcakes, but don't know how to do it. Learn about how to make animal cupcakes in this article.