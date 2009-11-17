Cooking How-to

Cooking How to will help you discover the correct procedures for preparing a variety of meals. Read about how to saute vegetables, grill a streak, bake fish and more.

Learn More

Butter Boards Are Creaming Charcuterie Spreads This Season
Butter Boards Are Creaming Charcuterie Spreads This Season

Charcuterie boards featuring processed meats and cheeses are so yesterday. Swirl some fresh butter on a beautiful board and go to town with sweet and savory toppings.

By Laurie L. Dove

5 Ways to Open a Can Without a Can Opener
5 Ways to Open a Can Without a Can Opener

No can opener? No worries! We've got five ingenious ways to get that tin can open.

By Alia Hoyt

5 Delicious Winter Squashes That Are Easy to Prepare
5 Delicious Winter Squashes That Are Easy to Prepare

Winter squashes are abundant this time of the year. Each has a different flavor profile and they're all super easy to prepare.

By Muriel Vega

Advertisement

When Life Hands You Persimmons, Make Hoshigaki
When Life Hands You Persimmons, Make Hoshigaki

Originally a method of preserving the fall harvest for winter, hoshigaki (Japanese for dried persimmon) is a centuries-old Japanese delicacy that's easy to make but is remarkably time- and effort-intensive.

By Carrie Tatro

Monkfish May Be Ugly, But They Sure Taste Delicious
Monkfish May Be Ugly, But They Sure Taste Delicious

If you think monkfish looks a bit like a monster, we're right there with you. But there's also a reason this fish is known as the poor man's lobster. It tastes pretty frickin' delicious.

By Muriel Vega

Sweet, Salty Scallops Are Simple to Prepare at Home
Sweet, Salty Scallops Are Simple to Prepare at Home

Scallops are one of the easiest seafood dishes to prepare at home, though there are some tricks to getting it right.

By Muriel Vega

How to Make a Milkshake
How to Make a Milkshake

With some ice cream and a little know-how, you can make a delicious milkshake right in your own kitchen.

By Jeremy Glass

Advertisement

How to Make Scrambled Eggs
How to Make Scrambled Eggs

Scrambled eggs can't be beat for a quick and easy breakfast, lunch or even dinner.

By Jeremy Glass

How to Boil Corn
How to Boil Corn

It's so easy to make boiled corn. All you need to make great corn is a pot of water and some salt.

By Jeremy Glass

How to Poach an Egg
How to Poach an Egg

Poaching eggs is easy if you know a few tricks.

By Jeremy Glass

How to Bake Bacon in the Oven
How to Bake Bacon in the Oven

Frying isn't the only (or necessarily the best) way to cook bacon. We'll show you another way that's even better.

By Jeremy Glass

Advertisement

Don't Toss Those Cheese Rinds! 4 Ways You Can Totally Use Them
Don't Toss Those Cheese Rinds! 4 Ways You Can Totally Use Them

Those leftover cheese rinds can be valuable ingredients that you can harness into new recipes. We'll show you simple ways to use them as flavor enhancers.

By Stephanie Vermillion

How to Freeze Fresh Vegetables
How to Freeze Fresh Vegetables

Worried about running out of fresh vegetables? Stock up now and freeze them for later. It's easy and they'll retain all their taste and nutrition.

By Jeremy Glass

What Is Sous Vide?
What Is Sous Vide?

Sous vide has been gaining in popularity with home cooks. So how does this immersion cooking work, and is it right for you?

By Jeremy Glass

Non-wheat Flours Don't Have to Be Daunting
Non-wheat Flours Don't Have to Be Daunting

Baking and cooking with non-wheat flours like cassava flour, almond flour and even rice flour doesn't have to be intimidating. We talked to experts about which flour is the right one to use when.

By Muriel Vega

Advertisement

Lox, Gravlax and Nova: What's the Difference?
Lox, Gravlax and Nova: What's the Difference?

The three salmon preparation methods all have similarities, but they're are intensely different.

By Carrie Whitney, Ph.D.

Just in Time for Pancake Day, Scientists Develop Pancake Calculator
Just in Time for Pancake Day, Scientists Develop Pancake Calculator

Some Polish scientists created a calculator that can give you the perfect proportions for 14 different international types of pancakes.

By Dave Roos

How to Keep Guac From Turning to Goop
How to Keep Guac From Turning to Goop

Who hasn't had their delicious green guac turn into brown slime overnight? Here's how to save it.

By Carrie Tatro

Can You Microwave a Steak to a Perfect Medium-rare?
Can You Microwave a Steak to a Perfect Medium-rare?

If a microwave's your only option, could you make it work?

By Christopher Hassiotis

Advertisement

The Delectable History of Cookbooks
The Delectable History of Cookbooks

A 4th-century cookbook advised readers how to get rid of the 'goatish smell' from stale bird meat.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

This Ancient Secret for Making Tacos Nutritious and Safe Is Still Used Today
This Ancient Secret for Making Tacos Nutritious and Safe Is Still Used Today

Pre-Columbian civilizations perfected a way of processing corn that's still important.

By Sarah Gleim

How the Food Industry Made 'Artisan' Meaningless
How the Food Industry Made 'Artisan' Meaningless

Where did America's love affair with 'hand-made' food come from, and where is it going?

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

How do they figure out the number of calories in a recipe?
How do they figure out the number of calories in a recipe?

Is determining it as simple as adding up the calories in the ingredients and dividing them by the number of servings? Or does the cooking (or even the digestive process) change the final calorie count?

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

Advertisement

Italian Night Done Right: Perfect Homemade Pasta
Italian Night Done Right: Perfect Homemade Pasta

Pasta is a popular dish the world over, but there's a method to the pasta and sauce pairing madness. We'll steer you the right direction for the perfect pasta meal.

By Sara Elliott

How to Make Animal Cupcakes
How to Make Animal Cupcakes

You want to make animal cupcakes, but don't know how to do it. Learn about how to make animal cupcakes in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors