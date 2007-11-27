Frying Foods Questions

Do not leave hot fat unattended -- oil that gets too hot can ignite. If this happens, immediately cover the pan to cut off oxygen to the flames. Baking soda or salt thrown on the flames will also extinguish them. Do not attempt to douse a grease fire with water. This will cause the oil to splash and spread the flames.

To avoid spattering, foods should be free of surface moisture before frying. Fill the cooking pan no more than half full of fat to allow space for the food.

Advertisement

Deep-fat frying has long been a favorite of cooks and has only recently fallen out of favor as the various health consequences of a diet heavy in fried foods came to light. Still, for most people, the occasional fried treat should not pose a problem.