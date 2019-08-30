Great British Baking Terms: Know Your Scones From Your Biscuits

Well, sort of.

Tim Brown is department chair of the International Baking and Pastry Institute at Johnson & Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island. Born and raised in South Africa, Brown worked as a pastry chef in the U.K. before moving to the States. Brown says his American culinary students think of cookies as these moist, chunky treats stuffed with chocolate chips and other rich delights.

Advertisement

British biscuits, on the other hand, are much plainer, thinner and dryer, he explains. Some are sandwiched around a layer of cream like an Oreo, and others are jazzed up with a coating of chocolate. But none are anything close to moist and chewy.

"I don't think Americans can get their heads around how dry and brittle a biscuit is," says Brown, explaining that biscuits, like Italian biscotti — both derived from the Latin for "twice-baked" — are meant to be dipped in tea or coffee.

Then there are digestives, a subset of British biscuit that's traditionally round, hard and plain, but can now be found covered in all sorts of tempting flavors.

" " British biscuit company McVitie's surprised people going home from the Glastonbury music festival in England with free digestive biscuits and a cup of tea on June 26, 2017. Adam Gasson/Getty Images

"There is no American equivalent to a digestive," says Lee Faber, an American-born writer and cookbook editor who has lived in the U.K. since 1981. Faber has Americanized or Anglicized more than 200 cookbooks and says that when a British pie recipe calls for pulverized digestives in the crust, she substitutes graham crackers for the American version. And no, there are no graham crackers in the U.K.