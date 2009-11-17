Baking How-to

Baking How-to is a helpful guide that will get you prepped for creating outstanding dishes in the oven. Learn about the difference between baking powder and baking soda, how to use yeast and the basics to become the go to baker in your household.

What's the Difference Between Instant and Active Dry Yeasts?
Yeast is the magical component of baking that makes dough rise. But there are lots of kinds out there. Which one is right for your recipe?

By Lauren David

If You're Not Baking With Mayonnaise, You Should Be
Mayonnaise is the best baker's secret ingredient. Why? Because its simple emulsion of egg, oil and acid is vital to most baking recipes.

By Suzie Dundas

How to Soften Butter
Butter is the ultimate ingredient for baked goods. But soft butter is even better. Here's how to get it.

By Jeremy Glass

Yeast Is the Magic Microbe That Makes Bread Rise
Some of the best breads are leavened using yeast. But how does this tiny microbe make bread rise? And why is it so intimidating when it comes to baking?

By Stephanie Vermillion

Why Professional Bakers Never Measure With Cups, Only Scales
While many home bakers, including most Americans, measure out flour and other ingredients with a cup, experts say you should ditch that cup for a scale. Here's why.

By Alia Hoyt

What's the Difference Between Butter and Shortening?
Both are essential fats for baking, but they bring different flavors, textures and even appearances to the end product. So is one better than the other?

By Stephanie Vermillion

What's the Difference Between Cake Flour and All-purpose Flour?
Don't know your cake flour from all-purpose? The difference is subtle but the end result is huge.

By Jeremy Glass

What's the Difference Between All-purpose and Self-rising Flours?
If you've taken up baking, and don't know AP flour from self-rising we'll explain the difference. Because the final product is only as good as the flour you put into it.

By Jeremy Glass

In Search of the Perfect Proustian Madeleine
In an effort that would have made Marcel Proust proud, our writer goes into the kitchen in search of the perfect hump on the perfect little confection, the madeleine.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

How to Make a Sourdough Starter From Scratch
No yeast to bake bread? No problem. You can start baking sourdough bread in about a week once you've made your own sourdough starter. We'll tell you how.

By Stephanie Vermillion

Great British Baking Terms: Know Your Scones From Your Biscuits
American viewers of the hit "The Great British Baking Show" might be confused by the challenge for "Biscuit Week." We break down how the American biscuit is vastly different from the British version.

By Dave Roos

4 Steps to Safely Ship Holiday Cookies
Everyone loves getting holiday cookies. But nobody loves getting cookie crumbles. So how do you ship your cookies so they don't break?

By Shaun Chavis

10 Creative Cupcake Decorating Techniques
Cupcakes go from class party to gourmet gala with these decorating techniques. When a swipe of plain old chocolate frosting just won't cut it, punch up the visual appeal of your cupcakes with our tips.

By Echo Surina

10 Great Cupcake and Frosting Combinations
Cupcakes are a perfect dessert or anytime sweet treat. And they're great food for parties and celebrations because these days, you can make a cupcake look and taste like just about anything.

By Caitlin Uttley

Top 10 Creative Cake Decorating Techniques
Nowadays, you don't have to be invited to a wedding reception to see a really creative cake. Inventive decorating techniques are letting even novice cake decorators build innovative cakes.

By Sara Elliott

10 Must-haves for Baking a Cake
Whether you're baking a cake for a child's birthday or as a housewarming gift for friends, you want the cake to look as good as it tastes. These essentials will help you achieve confection perfection.

By Chris Obenschain

Top 10 Unexpected Cake Ingredients
When you think of cake, the usual suspects come to mind: butter, sugar, flour, eggs and maybe some chocolate. But would you consider adding hot peppers, soda, or even some pasta to your baking masterpiece?

By Emilie Sennebogen

How to Make the Perfect Pie Crust
That rich pumpkin filling and gooey melange of cinnamon apples can't stand alone on the dessert cart -- they belong inside a flaky, buttery pie crust. The crust makes or breaks a pie, which explains why so many of us buy them premade.

By Victoria Vogt

10 Tips for Making Perfect Cupcakes
The perfectly iced little cakes you buy at your local bakery make cupcake baking seem like a snap. But when you try to bake your own, you end up with lumpy cakes smeared with runny icing. Where did you go wrong?

By Alia Hoyt

Fondant 101
Fondant can be the syrupy goodness of a chocolate covered cherry or the center of a Cadbury Creme Egg. But most people know it as the smooth icing used to cover a fancy cake. It's all in how it's made.

By Emilie Sennebogen

5 Tips for Baking the Perfect Cookie
There are many ways your cookies can go wrong. From the cookies merging together on the sheet to the bottoms burning to an undesirable shade of black, the bottom line is baking isn't easy. But these tips may help!

By Amanda Arnold

How to Make Pastry Dough
Upon a base of pastry dough, many irresistible creations have been made. But a pie with a tough crust won't win you any awards.

By Heather Kolich

What Is Baking Powder, and How Does it Work?
Baking powder is an essential ingredient when preparing and making baked goods. As a leavening agent it gives volume and a fluffy texture to muffins, breads and cakes.

What is Sucralose?
Sucralose is a sugar substitute that is made from sugar, but it adds no calories to your total food intake because it isn't digested. Read this article to learn more about sucralose and how to use it.

By the Editors of Easy Home Cooking Magazine

What is Vanilla Sugar?
Vanilla sugar is sugar that has been flavored with a vanilla bean. It can be made from scratch or found at gourmet stores. Read this article to learn more about vanilla sugar.

By the Editors of Easy Home Cooking Magazine