How to Cook a Sirloin Roast

Roasts are relatively easy dishes that need minimal seasoning for a tasty dinner. Here's a delicious recipe for sirloin roast.
Ingredients:
- 2.2 to 3.3 pounds (1 to 1.5 kilograms) sirloin of beef
- 2 tablespoon vegetable oil or beef fat
- 6 ounces (175 milliliters) red wine
- 14 ounces (400 grams) beef consommé
Here's what to do:
- Preheat your gas oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (180 degrees Celsius). If you have a convection oven, preheat it to 400 degrees Fahrenheit (200 degrees Celsius) [source: Rhodes].
- Season the sirloin with your choice of spices. A simple combination of ground black pepper and salt works quite nicely. Be sure to sprinkle the spices all over the roast [source: Brown].
- Heat the oil or beef fat on your stovetop over medium heat in a large, flameproof roasting pan for five to 10 minutes [source: Rhodes].
- Place the sirloin in the heated oil on the stove and let it sizzle for about five minutes, turning regularly [source: Rhodes].
- Remove the sirloin and the roasting pan from the stovetop.
- Put the sirloin in the oven and roast it for about 15 minutes for a medium-rare roast, 20 minutes for a medium roast, 25 minutes for a medium-well-done roast or 30 minutes for a well-done roast. Turn the beef over about halfway through cooking [source: Rhodes]. Whole muscle meats such as steaks and roasts are fully cooked to medium-rare when they reach an internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit (63 degrees Celsius) [source: USDA].
- Take the roast out of the pan and loosely cover it in foil [source: Rhodes].
- Discard the excess fat from the roasting pan.
- Put the pan on the stovetop over medium heat, and add the wine to the gravy. Allow most of the wine to boil off rapidly.
- Add the beef consommé to the sauce and simmer for five minutes.
- Strain the sauce when finished and then pour it over the roast [source: Rhodes].
