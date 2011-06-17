How to Cook a Sirloin Roast

Roasts are relatively easy dishes that need minimal seasoning for a tasty dinner. Here's a delicious recipe for sirloin roast.

Ingredients:

Advertisement

2.2 to 3.3 pounds (1 to 1.5 kilograms) sirloin of beef

2 tablespoon vegetable oil or beef fat

6 ounces (175 milliliters) red wine

14 ounces (400 grams) beef consommé

Here's what to do:

Preheat your gas oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (180 degrees Celsius). If you have a convection oven, preheat it to 400 degrees Fahrenheit (200 degrees Celsius) [source: Rhodes ]. Season the sirloin with your choice of spices. A simple combination of ground black pepper and salt works quite nicely. Be sure to sprinkle the spices all over the roast [source: Brown ]. Heat the oil or beef fat on your stovetop over medium heat in a large, flameproof roasting pan for five to 10 minutes [source: Rhodes ]. Place the sirloin in the heated oil on the stove and let it sizzle for about five minutes, turning regularly [source: Rhodes ]. Remove the sirloin and the roasting pan from the stovetop. Put the sirloin in the oven and roast it for about 15 minutes for a medium-rare roast, 20 minutes for a medium roast, 25 minutes for a medium-well-done roast or 30 minutes for a well-done roast. Turn the beef over about halfway through cooking [source: Rhodes ]. Whole muscle meats such as steaks and roasts are fully cooked to medium-rare when they reach an internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit (63 degrees Celsius) [source: USDA ]. Take the roast out of the pan and loosely cover it in foil [source: Rhodes ]. Discard the excess fat from the roasting pan. Put the pan on the stovetop over medium heat, and add the wine to the gravy. Allow most of the wine to boil off rapidly. Add the beef consommé to the sauce and simmer for five minutes. Strain the sauce when finished and then pour it over the roast [source: Rhodes ].