Baby back ribs are a favorite dish of many and a very popular item on restaurant menus. They're often eaten with barbecue sauce, and are eaten with your fingers instead of with a fork and knife. Baby back ribs are cut from the center and blade section of the pork loin [source: askthemeatman]. They're usually prepared on the grill, but can also be made in the oven. The one thing that's required is patience, since cooking baby back ribs usually takes 2-3 hours. The ribs come out tender and juicy when cooked in the oven. So let's not waste time! Let's learn how to cook baby back ribs in the oven.

Ingredients

1-2 baby back ribs

2 tablespoons granulated onion

1 tablespoon granulated garlic

1 teaspoon coarse salt

1 teaspoon sweet paprika

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

Liquid smoke

Barbecue sauce

Here's what you do:

Prepare the dry rub, by mixing together the granulated onion, garlic, salt, paprika and pepper in a bowl. Take the ribs and peel off the white skin from the back. Apply a generous amount of liquid smoke to both sides of the ribs. Sprinkle the dry rub on both sides of the ribs. Wrap each rib separately in aluminum foil. Place the ribs on a tray and refrigerate them for at least three hours. It's best to leave them over night. Take the ribs out of the refrigerator and unwrap them. Place the ribs on a cookie sheet and cover them with foil. Leave the ribs out for one hour until they reach room temperature. Preheat the oven to 250 degrees Fahrenheit (121 degrees Celsius). Place the racks in the oven and bake the ribs for between 2 and 2½hours, or until they're tender. Remove the ribs from the oven and uncover them. Let them to cool for 15 minutes. Apply the barbecue sauce liberally to the ribs and return them back to the oven, leaving them uncovered. Let them bake for another 30 minutes [sources: Baby Back Grill Mahalo ].

Your baby back ribs are finally done and will be finger lickin' good.