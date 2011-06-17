How to Cook a Baked Potato In Oven

Potatoes grow through vegetative production. That is, potatoes grow from other potatoes. You plant a whole, small potato or a piece from a larger potato to get a new plant. The whole potato or the cut piece, has slightly recessed dormant buds called "eyes." When the conditions are right, these buds will sprout tubers to produce new potatoes. The western states of the United States, such as Idaho and Washington, account for most of the potato production in the United States. The three main types of potatoes grown in the United States are white, red and russet. White potatoes are considered all purpose, which means you can use them for cooking, mashing and frying. Red potatoes which have a reddish skin are best for steaming, boiling and roasting. Russets have a brown skin, are oblong in shape and are best for baking and for frying [source: Garden-Robinson, Thompson, Preston, USDA].

Now we are ready to learn how to cook a baked russet potato in the oven.

Advertisement