It's no wonder why boneless chuck roast, commonly known as pot roast, has been a favorite in American kitchens for decades. Though it takes hours to cook, it's easy to prepare and the results are succulent and satisfying. Eaten straight out of the oven with potatoes or in a sandwich with mustard, pot roast is a crowd pleaser. Read the steps listed below and learn about how to cook a boneless chuck roast.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

One 5-pound (2.27-kilograms) beef chuck roast

2 cups beef stock

Three onions

Four cloves garlic

Two dried bay leaves

1 teaspoon dried thyme

2 tablespoons tomato paste

2 pounds (907 grams) carrots

2 pounds (907 grams) potatoes

Here's what you do:

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (176.6 degrees Celsius). Heat the vegetable oil in a heavy cooking pot. Brown each side of the chuck roast until it has a crispy coating. This will add a deeper dimension of flavor to the overall dish. Place the browned roast in the pot with the fatty side up. Add the beef stock, coarsely sliced onions, chopped garlic, bay leaves and thyme to the pot. Mix the tomato paste into the liquid until it's thinned out completely, and add it to the pot. Simmer all the contents of the pot together. Cover the pot and place it in the preheated oven for about three hours. Cooking times will depend on the size of your roast. Because pot roast is supposed to be extremely tender, you should be able to easily push your fork into the meat to tell if it's ready [source: Brown ]. Add peeled carrots and diced potatoes to the pot and cook for another hour. Skim the layer of fat off the top of the liquid in the pot with a spoon. The remainder of the juices makes delicious gravy to pour over the meat and potatoes [source: Martha Stewart ].