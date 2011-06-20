How to Cook Cube Steak

Cube steak is also known as tenderized steak or "minute steak." There are many ways to cook cube steak, including baking, barbequing, stewing, stuffing and serving it in roll-ups. Here's how to make cube steaks in mushroom and red wine sauce. This recipe serves for four.
Here's what you'll need:
Here's what to do:
- Season the steaks with salt and pepper.
- Sear the steaks in two tablespoons of oil in a large skillet, for about three minutes on each side.
- Remove the steaks from the skillet.
- Fry the mushrooms in one tablespoon of oil for four to five minutes, until they're golden brown.
- Add garlic and onion, and cook for four to five minutes or until they're tender.
- Add the beef stock and wine, season with salt and pepper.
- Cook until the liquid is reduced by half. Remove the pan from the heat.
- Add butter to the pan. Stir to melt.
- Serve the steaks with sauce and a salad. [Source: Ray]
Here's an easy, succulent bistro-style dish called Cube Steaks Dijon. It also serves four.
Here's what you'll need:
- Four cube steaks
- 2tablespoons butter
- 1/3 cup shallots, finely chopped
- 1teaspoon dried sage
- 1/3cup dry vermouth
- 2tablespoons Dijon mustard(whole grain)
- ½ cuphalf and half or whipping cream
Here's what to do:
- Sprinkle salt and pepper on the steaks.
- Cook the steaks in one tablespoon of butter in a heavy skillet until brown, turning once (about three minutes per side). Transfer the steaks to plates.
- Sauté the shallots and sage in one tablespoon of butter, using the same skillet, until soft (about 30 seconds)
- Add the vermouth and boil until slightly reduced (about 30 seconds).
- Stir in the mustard and cream. Simmer until slightly thickened (about one minute).
- Season the sauce with salt and pepper.
- Spoon the sauce over the steaks.
- Serve with hash browns and steamed broccoli [source: Barnard, Dojny].
