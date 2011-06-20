How to Cook Elk

An elk is a large gregarious deer of North America, also called a red deer [source: Merriam Webster]. As such, their meat is known as venison. Venison has a unique taste and texture. When cooking elk meat, it's important not to overcook it, or it will get tough. Similarly, it should be fried and grilled quickly so that it won't dry out. A light marinade helps keep the meat moist, as well as enhances the flavor. When cooking elk, the maximum internal temperature should not exceed 140 degrees Fahrenheit (60 degrees Celsius) [source: Montana Elk]. Read here to find out some ways of preparing elk meat.

Cook your elk roasts in a roaster with 2 cups of the liquid of your choice. Oven-roast the elk at 275 degrees Fahrenheit (135 degrees Celsius), until the temperature in the center reaches 140 degrees (60 degrees Celsius). Remove the roast from the oven as soon as it's ready.

Cook your elk roasts in a crock pot for four to six hours on high or 10 to 12 hours on low, in the liquid of your choice.

Fry your elk steaks in a cast iron frying pan. Simply fry them in a bit of olive oil with some seasoning.

Grill your elk steaks for about seven to eight minutes on each side.

Grind your elk into chop meat. Mix it with eggs, tomato sauce, bread crumbs and seasonings, and fry it up as hamburgers or bake it as a meat loaf [source: Minnesota Elk Breeders].