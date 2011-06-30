How to Cook Lobster Tails in the Oven

A lobster is any member of a family of large edible marine decapod crustaceans that have stalked eyes, two claws and a long abdomen [source: Merriam Webster]. Cooking a whole lobster means putting the live lobster into a pot of boiling water, which many people find unpalatable [source: Maine Research]. You can, however, buy frozen lobster tails and cook them to your liking. We will now give you two ways of cooking lobster tails.

Baked lobster tails 1

Advertisement

Ingredients:

Four frozen lobster tails

5 teaspoons melted butter

1 teaspoon chopped garlic

4 teaspoons chopped parsley

One lemon

Directions:

Thaw the lobster tails overnight. The best way is to let them defrost in the refrigerator for eight to 10 hours. Cut the top of the shell with a scissors, leaving the tail fan intact. Lift the tail through the slit, so it rests on top of the shell (piggybacking). Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (176.6 degrees Celsius). Place the lobster tails on a baking sheet. Mix together the melted butter, lemon and garlic. Spread the sauce on the lobster meat. Sprinkle the chopped parsley on top. Bake for 15 minutes or until the meat looks white. Serve immediately with a slice of lemon [source: Kansas City Steaks ].

Baked lobster tails 2

Ingredients:

20 ounces (567 grams) of lobster tail

½ cup water

3 ounces (85 grams) melted butter

Salt

Black pepper

Directions:

Heat a frying pan. Add the ½ cup water to the pan. Rinse the lobster tails and open them on a butterfly form. Sprinkle the tails with salt and pepper. Put the lobster tails in the frying pan and cover. Cook the tails for eight minutes and serve in the melted butter [source: Food Network ].