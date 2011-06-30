How to Cook Lobster Tails in the Oven

A lobster is any member of a family of large edible marine decapod crustaceans that have stalked eyes, two claws and a long abdomen [source: Merriam Webster]. Cooking a whole lobster means putting the live lobster into a pot of boiling water, which many people find unpalatable [source: Maine Research]. You can, however, buy frozen lobster tails and cook them to your liking. We will now give you two ways of cooking lobster tails.
Baked lobster tails 1
Ingredients:
- Four frozen lobster tails
- 5 teaspoons melted butter
- 1 teaspoon chopped garlic
- 4 teaspoons chopped parsley
- One lemon
Directions:
- Thaw the lobster tails overnight. The best way is to let them defrost in the refrigerator for eight to 10 hours.
- Cut the top of the shell with a scissors, leaving the tail fan intact.
- Lift the tail through the slit, so it rests on top of the shell (piggybacking).
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (176.6 degrees Celsius).
- Place the lobster tails on a baking sheet.
- Mix together the melted butter, lemon and garlic. Spread the sauce on the lobster meat. Sprinkle the chopped parsley on top.
- Bake for 15 minutes or until the meat looks white.
- Serve immediately with a slice of lemon [source: Kansas City Steaks].
Baked lobster tails 2
Ingredients:
- 20 ounces (567 grams) of lobster tail
- ½ cup water
- 3 ounces (85 grams) melted butter
- Salt
- Black pepper
Directions:
- Heat a frying pan.
- Add the ½ cup water to the pan.
- Rinse the lobster tails and open them on a butterfly form.
- Sprinkle the tails with salt and pepper.
- Put the lobster tails in the frying pan and cover.
- Cook the tails for eight minutes and serve in the melted butter [source: Food Network].
