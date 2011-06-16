Mahi mahi is the Hawaiian name for dolphinfish (not to be confused with a dolphin). Dolphinfish is a mammal with a crested, round head, which resembles a dolphin. To avoid any misconceptions, the Hawaiian name mahi mahi is becoming more commonly used. Most Mahi mahi are generally caught in Japan and Taiwan. It's a moderately fat fish with a firm flesh, and is a good source of vitamin B12 and potassium. In Hawaii's up-scale restaurants, mahi mahi is the most popular item on the menu, where it's often served broiled or grilled [source: Hawaii Seafood, NOAA, Environmental Defense Fund].
Now let's learn how to cook mahi mahi.
Baked mahi mahi with wine and herbs
Ingredients
- Four mahi mahi fillets, 6 ounces (170 grams) each
- Four sprigs fresh thyme
- Four sprigs fresh parsley
- Two bay leaves
- Eight garlic cloves, crushed
- Coarse salt
- Black pepper
- ¾ cup dry vermouth
- Four tablespoons olive oil
- 2 teaspoons lemon juice
Here's what you do:
- Pre-heat the oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit (232.2 degrees Celsius).
- Line a baking dish with a bed made of the parsley, bay leaves and thyme. Scatter the garlic on top.
- Sprinkle the salt and pepper on top of the fillets and place them on the bed of herbs.
- Add the vermouth and drizzle some of the olive oil on the fish.
- Cover the dish loosely with foil and bake until the fish turns opaque in color. Depending on the thickness of the fillet it should take about 15 to 20 minutes.
- Remove the fish and pour the juices from the pan into a small pot.
- Boil up the juices. When it begins to boil, whisk in the olive oil and lemon juice. Pour this sauce over the fish before serving [source: Food Network].
