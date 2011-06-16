Mahi mahi is the Hawaiian name for dolphinfish (not to be confused with a dolphin). Dolphinfish is a mammal with a crested, round head, which resembles a dolphin. To avoid any misconceptions, the Hawaiian name mahi mahi is becoming more commonly used. Most Mahi mahi are generally caught in Japan and Taiwan. It's a moderately fat fish with a firm flesh, and is a good source of vitamin B12 and potassium. In Hawaii's up-scale restaurants, mahi mahi is the most popular item on the menu, where it's often served broiled or grilled [source: Hawaii Seafood, NOAA, Environmental Defense Fund].

Now let's learn how to cook mahi mahi.

Advertisement

Baked mahi mahi with wine and herbs

Ingredients

Four mahi mahi fillets, 6 ounces (170 grams) each

Four sprigs fresh thyme

Four sprigs fresh parsley

Two bay leaves

Eight garlic cloves, crushed

Coarse salt

Black pepper

¾ cup dry vermouth

Four tablespoons olive oil

2 teaspoons lemon juice

Here's what you do:

Pre-heat the oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit (232.2 degrees Celsius). Line a baking dish with a bed made of the parsley, bay leaves and thyme. Scatter the garlic on top. Sprinkle the salt and pepper on top of the fillets and place them on the bed of herbs. Add the vermouth and drizzle some of the olive oil on the fish. Cover the dish loosely with foil and bake until the fish turns opaque in color. Depending on the thickness of the fillet it should take about 15 to 20 minutes. Remove the fish and pour the juices from the pan into a small pot. Boil up the juices. When it begins to boil, whisk in the olive oil and lemon juice. Pour this sauce over the fish before serving [source: Food Network ].