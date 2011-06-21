How to Cook Pork Loin

Pork loin is one of the leanest meats and is as low in saturated fat as poultry. Pork is the meat from domestic swine and generally comes from young animals that are 6 to 7 months old. Much of the animal is cured and made into ham, bacon or sausage. Uncured swine meat is called fresh pork. There are many cuts of pork available. The cut of swine above the leg is known as the loin. When buying fresh pork, look for cuts that are firm and have a grayish pink color with relatively little fat. You can keep your pork in the refrigerator for up to five days after you purchase it. However if you wish to keep it for longer, it must be frozen [source: USDA]. We will now tell you how to cook a delicious pork tenderloin roast.

Herb crusted tenderloin roast

Ingredients

One 4 pound (1.8 kilogram) boneless pork loin

1 tablespoon salt

2 tablespoons olive oil

Four garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 teaspoon dried rosemary

Here's what you do:

Preheat the oven to 475 degrees Fahrenheit (246 degrees Celsius). Place the loin roast on a rack in a roasting pan. Combine all the other ingredients in a small bowl. Smear the mixture on the roast, using your fingers. Make sure the roast is completely covered. Roast the pork for 30 minutes at 475 degrees Fahrenheit (246 degrees Celsius). Reduce the heat to 425 degrees Fahrenheit (218 degrees Celsius), and bake it for an additional hour. Test the internal temperature with a meat thermometer. When the center of the roast reaches 155 degrees Fahrenheit (68 degrees Celsius), remove the roast from the oven [source: Deen].