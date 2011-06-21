How to Cook Shark

" " Shark meat is a delicacy in some parts of the world; it is rich in low-fat protein and has no bones to deal with. photo by Pam Susemiehl / Getty Images

Shark meat is a great source of low-fat protein, and unlike other fish, shark meat has no bones to contend with [source: Florida]. However, shark meat is often a bit higher in mercury than other fish. Therefore pregnant and nursing women, as well as young children, should avoid it [source: EPA]. But if you're not pregnant, nursing or cooking for young children, you might want to try one of the shark recipes below.

Here's an easy recipe for grilled shark steaks.

Ingredients:

2 ½ pounds (1.13 kilograms) shark steaks

¼ cup lime juice

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons sun-dried tomatoes, chopped finely

1 teaspoon ground cumin

Directions:

Combine the lime juice, olive oil, sun-dried tomatoes and cumin in a bowl. Coat the fish with the sauce, and let it marinate for one hour. Preheat the grill [source: New York Times]. Grill the fish until it's opaque and flakes easily with a fork. Shark cooks relatively quickly [source: Florida ].

Here's a slightly fancier recipe for shark with green peppercorn sauce.

Ingredients:

1 ½ to 2 pounds (680 to 907 grams) of shark steaks

Lemon juice

2 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon oil

Three shallots, minced

½ cup brandy

½ cup dry red wine

1 ½ tablespoons green peppercorns, crushed

½ cup heavy cream

Salt and pepper

Directions:

Dry the steaks with a paper towel. Sprinkle both sides of the steaks with lemon juice. Melt the butter and heat the oil in a skillet. Brown the shark steaks on both sides. Lower the heat and continue cooking the steaks until they're done. When they're done they will be opaque and flake easily with a fork [source: Florida ]. Remove the fish from the skillet. Place the shallots in the skillet and sauté for about a minute. Add the brandy, wine and peppercorns, and bring to a boil Add the cream and season the sauce with salt and pepper. Pour the sauce over the shark steaks and serve [source: New York Times ].