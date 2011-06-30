How to Cook Shiitake Mushroom

Shiitake mushrooms are the second most cultivated mushrooms in the world. They're a favorite in Japan, China, Taiwan and Korea. Most of the world's shiitake mushrooms are grown outside the Unite States. However, shiitake production has steadily increased in the United States since they were first introduced in 1972 [source: Haugen, Holcomb]. Here are a two simple and delicious ways to cook shiitake mushrooms.

Oven roasted shiitake mushrooms with garlic and thyme

Ingredients:

1 pound (450 grams) shiitake mushrooms, cleaned and halved

Four cloves garlic , thinly sliced

Six sprigs fresh thyme

1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme leaves

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

¼ cup olive oil

Salt

Ground black pepper

Directions:

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit (190 degrees Celsius). Stir the shiitake mushrooms, garlic, olive oil, sprigs of thyme and pepper into a large roasting pan. Roast the mushrooms in the oven for about 25 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the ingredients are golden brown and all of the liquid has evaporated. Remove the pan from the oven then stir in the rest of the ingredients [source: Flay ].

Shiitake broth

Ingredients:

3.5 ounces (100 grams) shiitake mushrooms, cleaned and chopped

1.25 cups chicken or vegetable stock

½ teaspoon chili, chopped

½ tablespoon lemongrass, finely chopped

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon sesame oil

¼ cup olive oil

Directions:

Bring the stock to a boil. Lower the flame and allow the stock to simmer. Add the rest of the ingredients and simmer for about five minutes or until the shiitake mushrooms are tender. Serve as a soup topped with coriander [source: Tobin ].