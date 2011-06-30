Ham is a delicious meat for both lunch and dinner. Purchasing a spiral ham from the grocery store eliminates any need to cook the meat. The ham is precooked and sliced, so it's ready to be eaten in sandwiches [source: The City Cook]. But you can also roast the ham in the oven and create a delicious dinner entrée that will have everyone asking for seconds. Read the steps listed below and learn about how to cook spiral ham.
Ingredients:
- Preheat your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit (190.5 degrees Celsius).
- Mix the brown sugar and honey in a bowl and set aside for glazing later.
- Mix together the orange juice, peach nectar and chipotles in another bowl. Remember that chipotles are spicy, so add them to taste. If you want a milder dish, just add a teaspoon of the liquid from the chipotles.
- Place the spiral ham on a baking dish with the cut side down. Pour some of the juice mixture over the ham and in between the cut slices.
- Bake the ham in the oven for thirty minutes. Baste it with some of the juice mixture every 10 minutes.
- Take the ham out of the oven and pour the cooked juice mixture into a bowl, to serve as gravy.
- Brush the ham with the brown sugar and honey mixture.
- Return the ham to the oven and allow it to bake for another hour until the glaze on it caramelizes [source: McCargo].
