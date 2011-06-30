Ham is a delicious meat for both lunch and dinner. Purchasing a spiral ham from the grocery store eliminates any need to cook the meat. The ham is precooked and sliced, so it's ready to be eaten in sandwiches [source: The City Cook]. But you can also roast the ham in the oven and create a delicious dinner entrée that will have everyone asking for seconds. Read the steps listed below and learn about how to cook spiral ham.

Ingredients:

5 pound (2.27 kilogram) spiral ham

½ cup dark brown sugar

½ cup honey

½ cup fresh orange juice

½ cup peach nectar

Four to five chipotles, minced

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit (190.5 degrees Celsius). Mix the brown sugar and honey in a bowl and set aside for glazing later. Mix together the orange juice, peach nectar and chipotles in another bowl. Remember that chipotles are spicy, so add them to taste. If you want a milder dish, just add a teaspoon of the liquid from the chipotles. Place the spiral ham on a baking dish with the cut side down. Pour some of the juice mixture over the ham and in between the cut slices. Bake the ham in the oven for thirty minutes. Baste it with some of the juice mixture every 10 minutes. Take the ham out of the oven and pour the cooked juice mixture into a bowl, to serve as gravy. Brush the ham with the brown sugar and honey mixture. Return the ham to the oven and allow it to bake for another hour until the glaze on it caramelizes [source: McCargo ].