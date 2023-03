How to Cook Trout

The next time you have a cocktail party at your house, consider serving smoked trout dip. It'll have the guests asking for the recipe after the very first bite. Purchase slices of smoked trout from the grocery store. In a food processor, mix cream cheese, sour cream and prepared horseradish until all the ingredients are fully combined. If you're calorie conscious, you can substitute Greek-style yoghurt for the cream cheese and sour cream. Add the trout and mix until smooth. Then stir in chopped onions, dill, parsley and a squirt of lemon juice. Serve the dip to your guests with sliced vegetables or crackers [source: Stone ].