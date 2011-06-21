Many people avoid fish in the grocery store because they're scared to cook it at home. Trout is a delicious and easy-to-cook fish to serve your family. With lots of protein, vitamin B12 and phosphorous [source: Self], trout is a healthy and delectable alternative to meat or pork. There're so many ways to prepare the fish that everyone in your family will have a favorite dish. Read the tips listed below and learn about how to cook trout.

Fried trout For a rich serving of the fish, try preparing fried trout. Sprinkle the fillets or whole fish with salt and pepper. Then coat them with a beaten egg and milk mixture. Next, cover them in flour. Fry the fish in oil until they're golden brown. The cooking time will depend on the thickness of your fish. Serve your fish with fries and tartar sauce, for a modern spin on the traditional English meal of fish and chips [source: NCSU ].

Smoked trout dip The next time you have a cocktail party at your house, consider serving smoked trout dip. It'll have the guests asking for the recipe after the very first bite. Purchase slices of smoked trout from the grocery store. In a food processor, mix cream cheese, sour cream and prepared horseradish until all the ingredients are fully combined. If you're calorie conscious, you can substitute Greek-style yoghurt for the cream cheese and sour cream. Add the trout and mix until smooth. Then stir in chopped onions, dill, parsley and a squirt of lemon juice. Serve the dip to your guests with sliced vegetables or crackers [source: Stone ].

Baked trout For calorie conscious eaters, baked trout is a delicious and healthy meal that will make you forget that you're even dieting. Preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (176.6 degrees Celsius). Brush your trout fillets with a light layer of olive oil. Then sprinkle them with paprika, salt, pepper and a squirt of lemon juice. Place the fish on a baking sheet with the skin side down. Bake the fish for 20 to 30 minutes and serve with rice or couscous [source: NCSU ].