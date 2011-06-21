How to Cook Turkey Giblets

Giblets are the edible viscera of a fowl [source: Merriam Webster], including the heart, liver and gizzards. As such organs can be areas from where diseases can emanate, they are very carefully inspected at the plant by the United States Department of Agriculture. The giblets must undergo a stringent inspection before they are permitted for sale to the public. Giblets, either from chicken or turkey, are used to make gravy, or are broiled or fried and served as appetizers [source: USDA].

Here's how to cook gravy with turkey giblets.

Ingredients

Turkey giblets

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

One celery stalk, chopped

One carrot, chopped

One onion , quartered

10 cups water

One bay leaf

1 teaspoon thyme

¼ teaspoon salt

Here's what to do:

Rinse the giblets and pat them dry. Heat up the oil in a 3-quart saucepan. Brown the giblets in the oil for 15 minutes. Add the rest of the ingredients to the pot. Leave the pot uncovered and cook your gravy for three hours, until the giblets are very tender. Pour the stock into a bowl, using a sieve. Let the stock stand until the fat rises to the top. Skim the fat away [source: Smith ].

This recipe should yield about 4 cups of gravy. If it yields less, just add some water.