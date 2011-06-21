How to Cook Yucca Spanish Root

Yucca root is a favorite staple for many people around Latin America. It has a variety of uses as both a side dish and main course. Yucca root is even held to have a variety of medicinal uses for treating pain, inflammation, blood purification and cleaning the kidneys and liver [source: Nez]. Here's a simple and delicious way to cook yucca Spanish root:

Ingredients:

6 pounds (2.7 kilograms) yucca

Two small Spanish onions

12 cloves garlic

1/3 cup bitter orange juice

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

¼ teaspoon ground cumin

Salt

Pepper

Instructions:

Peel all the skin off the yucca Spanish root. Cut the root into 3-inch (7.5-centimeter) sections. Slice the onions into thin rings. Mince or mash the garlic cloves into somewhat of a paste. Place the chopped yucca in a large pot with 5 quarts (4.7 liters) of cold, salted water. Bring the pot to a boil over high heat. Cover the pot, lower the heat to medium and cook for about 30 minutes. Turn the heat down to low and leave the yucca in the pot until you're ready to serve it. Heat the oil over medium heat, in a medium frying pan, and sauté the onions until they're lightly golden. Add in the garlic and cumin. Continue to sauté while stirring, until the garlic turns golden. Pour in the bitter orange juice, and add salt and pepper to taste. Drain the yucca root and serve it covered in the garlic sauce [source: Presilla ].