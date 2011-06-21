How to Cook Yucca Spanish Root

Yucca root is a favorite staple for many people around Latin America. It has a variety of uses as both a side dish and main course. Yucca root is even held to have a variety of medicinal uses for treating pain, inflammation, blood purification and cleaning the kidneys and liver [source: Nez]. Here's a simple and delicious way to cook yucca Spanish root:
Ingredients:
- 6 pounds (2.7 kilograms) yucca
- Two small Spanish onions
- 12 cloves garlic
- 1/3 cup bitter orange juice
- ½ cup extra virgin olive oil
- ¼ teaspoon ground cumin
- Salt
- Pepper
Instructions:
- Peel all the skin off the yucca Spanish root.
- Cut the root into 3-inch (7.5-centimeter) sections.
- Slice the onions into thin rings.
- Mince or mash the garlic cloves into somewhat of a paste.
- Place the chopped yucca in a large pot with 5 quarts (4.7 liters) of cold, salted water.
- Bring the pot to a boil over high heat.
- Cover the pot, lower the heat to medium and cook for about 30 minutes.
- Turn the heat down to low and leave the yucca in the pot until you're ready to serve it.
- Heat the oil over medium heat, in a medium frying pan, and sauté the onions until they're lightly golden.
- Add in the garlic and cumin.
- Continue to sauté while stirring, until the garlic turns golden.
- Pour in the bitter orange juice, and add salt and pepper to taste.
- Drain the yucca root and serve it covered in the garlic sauce [source: Presilla].
