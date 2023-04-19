How to Cut a Pineapple in 4 Easy Steps

Now you have a beautifully prepared pineapple. It should be cylindrical and fleshy, without rind. From here, you will want to remove the pineapple core, which is the fibrous circular section that runs through the innermost length of the pineapple. There are two ways to do this.

To Use a Knife

To remove the core with a knife, keep the fruit upright on the cutting board. Insert the knife at the edge of the core (it should be easily visible because it is a darker yellow than the flesh that surrounds it) and slice the pineapple from top to bottom.

Advertisement

Next, place your knife at the same starting point at the edge of the core and move the blade a quarter of the way around the pineapple. Cut top to bottom again to remove one large piece. You'll end up with a wedge that should equal about one-quarter of the pineapple. Turn the pineapple a quarter-turn and slice down again, cutting around the core. Turn the pineapple once more and repeat, to cut off the final piece. Simply discard the central core. You can further slice the wedges to any size of diced fruit you desire.

If you want pineapple rings instead of chunks, simply turn the peeled pineapple onto its side after step three. From there, you can slice the cylinder into rings of any thickness you desire. You’ll need to remove the core from each round with either a paring knife or a metal cookie cutter that is approximately the same diameter as the core.

To Use a Pineapple Corer

The other method of removing the core is to use a pineapple corer, if you have one. To use this method, return to step two and, before peeling your pineapple, find the circular core and place the hollow part of the corer over it. Begin twisting the corer clockwise while pushing down until you’ve reached the bottom of the pineapple. Pull up on the handle of the corer to release the flesh of the fruit from the core, wiggling the device back and forth if necessary to pull it up and out. From there, just slice the pineapple flesh into rounds of any thickness you desire.

Now That's Delicious Wondering what to do with pineapple peelings? Most of the peel is difficult to clean because of its rough texture, but that doesn't mean part of the cut pineapple waste can't be saved and reused. The core and the smaller pieces of rind that require a delicate touch to remove can be used to make a simple syrup that will inspire everything from cocktails to French toast toppings.