How to Freeze Cookies Without Having Freezer Burn

To extend the life of any food, freezing is the way to go. Foods can be kept in the freezer for any length of time, if stored properly. One of the biggest challenges people encounter when freezing food, is freezer burn. Freezer burn occurs as a result of dehydration and oxidation. When air reaches the frozen food it will develop freezer burn. While foods affected by freezer burn may not look too good and may not taste as good, they are still edible. The key to avoiding freezer burn is in the packaging and storage. The most common cause of freezer burn is low quality freezer containers. There are several ways to prevent freezer burn. The thing to bear in mind is that you want to prevent air pockets from forming. With this in mind, freezing any food, such as cookies will be a breeze [source: Refrigerator Expert].

Make sure your cookies are totally cooled down before being placed in the freezer. Otherwise, water will condense on the surface and you will have soggy cookies when they defrost. Freeze your cookies in a well-sealed plastic container. This will not only prevent air getting at the cookies, it will prevent them from breaking as well. Put a row of cookies on the bottom of the container. Lay a sheet of wax paper on them. Place another layer of cookies on top of the wax paper. Continue the process until the container is full [source: Keller ]. Place a piece of plastic wrap over the top of the container. Put the lid on the container. Label the container with the type of cookie and the date it was placed in the freezer. Although cookies can keep in the freezer for six to 12 months, it's still advisable not to skip this step [source: Keller ]. Place the container in a large plastic bag. Seal the bag.

Let the cookies completely defrost before serving them. Nobody will guess that they were frozen [source: Raegal]!