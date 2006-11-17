How to Grill Food

Grilling is one of the most popular methods of cooking. Whether it's grilled burgers, grilled chicken, grilled peppers, or grilled salmon recipes, cooking on the barbeque grill is quick and tasty.

Grilling in Style

Gas Grill Reviews and compare prices at Consumer Guide Products before you buy. Readand compare prices at Consumer Guide Products before you buy.

Many people find that grilling is an especially fun way to prepare delicious recipes. While grilling is easy, you want to make sure that you have the essentials down. If you want more information on how to grill, see our comprehensive article about the grilling basics, including how to choose a grill, the right tools, and the smartest techniques to use when grilling.



Grilling Beef



Beef is one of the most versatile kinds of food for grilling. Between hamburgers, steaks, roasts, meatloaves, and kabobs, you have a lot of different options to throw onto the grill for delicious meals all summer long. One technique is to apply salt to steaks before placing them on the grill. We'll teach you this and a bunch of other tricks to make sure your grilled beef is the hit of the barbecue.





Beef is one of the most versatile kinds of food for grilling. Between hamburgers, steaks, roasts, meatloaves, and kabobs, you have a lot of different options to throw onto the grill for delicious meals all summer long. One technique is to apply salt to steaks before placing them on the grill. We'll teach you this and a bunch of other tricks to make sure your grilled beef is the hit of the barbecue. Grilling Lamb



When people think of lamb, they almost always think of lamb chops or lamb kabobs. We'll show you how to grill these favorites, but we'll also encourage you to expand your grilled lamb options. Ever tried lamb burger? What about grilled leg of lamb? If you haven't, you're in for a treat. Lamb is delicious to eat, easy to prepare, and looks great on the dinner plate. We'll talk about the different methods of cooking lamb on the grill in this section.





When people think of lamb, they almost always think of lamb chops or lamb kabobs. We'll show you how to grill these favorites, but we'll also encourage you to expand your grilled lamb options. Ever tried lamb burger? What about grilled leg of lamb? If you haven't, you're in for a treat. Lamb is delicious to eat, easy to prepare, and looks great on the dinner plate. We'll talk about the different methods of cooking lamb on the grill in this section. Grilling Ribs



Ribs are classic barbecue fare. We know you want your baby back, baby back, baby back ribs. We also know that you want them cooked on the grill so they're perfectly tender and melt in your mouth. Many at-home chefs start their baby back ribs inside baking in the oven, and then finish by grilling ribs to get that amazing smoky taste. We'll show you how to grill ribs that are so delicious that your mouth will be watering as you read.





Ribs are classic barbecue fare. We know you want your baby back, baby back, baby back ribs. We also know that you want them cooked on the grill so they're perfectly tender and melt in your mouth. Many at-home chefs start their baby back ribs inside baking in the oven, and then finish by grilling ribs to get that amazing smoky taste. We'll show you how to grill ribs that are so delicious that your mouth will be watering as you read. Grilling Bratwursts



At least in the Midwest, putting bratwursts on the grill is a clear sign that the summer grilling season has officially begun. Known affectionately as brats, pronounced "brawts," these sausages are often dunked in beer before grilling. This keeps the bratwursts from burning and allows them to nicely brown on the grill, while soaking in that famous smoky grilled flavor. In this section, we'll teach you all the tricks for grilling bratwursts.

At least in the Midwest, putting bratwursts on the grill is a clear sign that the summer grilling season has officially begun. Known affectionately as brats, pronounced "brawts," these sausages are often dunked in beer before grilling. This keeps the bratwursts from burning and allows them to nicely brown on the grill, while soaking in that famous smoky grilled flavor. In this section, we'll teach you all the tricks for grilling bratwursts.

Grilling Blackened Meat, Poultry, and Fish



Blackening is a technique made famous in New Orleans. Blackened food seals the juices and flavor inside the meat while leaving a peppery black crust on the outside of the meat. You can blacken nearly anything edible: meat, poultry, fish, and even vegetables. The key is making sure that you have a relatively thin, uniform piece of food and a very hot fire, used to seal in the flavor. Blackened food is a favorite technique for the grill. In this section, we'll walk you through all the techniques to blacken meat, poultry, and fish and prepare for the grill.





Blackening is a technique made famous in New Orleans. Blackened food seals the juices and flavor inside the meat while leaving a peppery black crust on the outside of the meat. You can blacken nearly anything edible: meat, poultry, fish, and even vegetables. The key is making sure that you have a relatively thin, uniform piece of food and a very hot fire, used to seal in the flavor. Blackened food is a favorite technique for the grill. In this section, we'll walk you through all the techniques to blacken meat, poultry, and fish and prepare for the grill. Grilling Pork



Pork is the other white meat, also known as what's for dinner. There are so many different cuts of pork that you can use as the centerpiece of a meal. Grilling pork is an especially delightful way of cooking the meat because this preparation soaks in the meat's natural juices. When grilled right, meats like pork tenderloins can fall apart in your mouth as you savor each bite. In this section, we'll show you how to grill pork kabobs, pork tenderloins, and pork chops to perfection.





Pork is the other white meat, also known as what's for dinner. There are so many different cuts of pork that you can use as the centerpiece of a meal. Grilling pork is an especially delightful way of cooking the meat because this preparation soaks in the meat's natural juices. When grilled right, meats like pork tenderloins can fall apart in your mouth as you savor each bite. In this section, we'll show you how to grill pork kabobs, pork tenderloins, and pork chops to perfection. Grilling Chicken



Grilled chicken is a barbecue favorite. Flare-ups and charring are the biggest threats to great grilled chicken. Trim away any excess fat from the chicken to prevent flare-ups. Avoid charring by brushing grilled chicken with barbecue sauce only during the last few minutes of cooking. The high level of sugar in most barbecue sauces can cause grilled chicken to burn quickly. We'll teach you how to ensure your chicken quarters, boneless, skinless chicken breasts, halves, and thighs, and skewered strips are grilled to perfection.



Grilling Cornish Hens



Mmm, tastes like chicken. If you're mastered grilling chicken and want something a little more surprising, dazzle your guests with grilled Cornish hens. Grilled Cornish hens are an elegant and impressive alternative to chicken. You can cook them the same way you do chicken, or you can go out on a limb and butterfly them and grill them flat. In this section, we'll give you smart grilling tips for making a delicious meal out of grilled Cornish hens.





Mmm, tastes like chicken. If you're mastered grilling chicken and want something a little more surprising, dazzle your guests with grilled Cornish hens. Grilled Cornish hens are an elegant and impressive alternative to chicken. You can cook them the same way you do chicken, or you can go out on a limb and butterfly them and grill them flat. In this section, we'll give you smart grilling tips for making a delicious meal out of grilled Cornish hens. Grilling Turkey



When most people think of turkey, they think of the giant bird that is normally the centerpiece of every Thanksgiving meal. You can bring the turkey to the forefront of everyday meals by placing it on the barbecue grill. Grilling turkey can be a fun delight to all those gathered around your picnic (or dinner) table. Make sure that the turkey you buy is small enough to comfortably fit under the lid of your grill. For best results, make sure there's at least an inch of room to spare. We have other grilling tips to prepare you to place that turkey breast, turkey tenderloin, or even the whole turkey right on the barbecue.



Grilling Fish



Grilled fish is versatile. Whether you're pairing grilled salmon fillets with a variety of different kinds of sauces, or smothering your salmon fillet in herb butters, there are a number of methods to turn an easy-summer dish into a year-round delicacy. Tuna, swordfish, halibut, and shark steaks are delightful thick fish steaks that can be brought to perfect doneness on the grill. And, assuming you're lucky enough to bring home the catch of a lifetime, think about throwing the whole fish onto the grill. Whether you're grilling a fillet, preparing a plump tuna steak, or stuffing your whole snapper, we'll show you how to take a fish from the pond to the plate.





Grilled fish is versatile. Whether you're pairing grilled salmon fillets with a variety of different kinds of sauces, or smothering your salmon fillet in herb butters, there are a number of methods to turn an easy-summer dish into a year-round delicacy. Tuna, swordfish, halibut, and shark steaks are delightful thick fish steaks that can be brought to perfect doneness on the grill. And, assuming you're lucky enough to bring home the catch of a lifetime, think about throwing the whole fish onto the grill. Whether you're grilling a fillet, preparing a plump tuna steak, or stuffing your whole snapper, we'll show you how to take a fish from the pond to the plate. Grilling Shellfish



Seafood kabobs are a fresh way to serve up different kinds of fish alongside tasty add-ons to delight even the most discerning taste buds. We'll show you how to take shrimp, swordfish, and halibut steaks, put them on skewers, and toss them onto the barbecue grill for a delicious treat. Shrimp seamlessly blend their unique tastes with the natural smoky flavor of the barbecue. We'll unlock the mysteries of the different ways to grill shrimp to perfection. And, get out your bib, it's lobster time! Placing lobster on the grill is the way to cook the red beauties. We'll teach you how to grill shellfish like a pro.





Seafood kabobs are a fresh way to serve up different kinds of fish alongside tasty add-ons to delight even the most discerning taste buds. We'll show you how to take shrimp, swordfish, and halibut steaks, put them on skewers, and toss them onto the barbecue grill for a delicious treat. Shrimp seamlessly blend their unique tastes with the natural smoky flavor of the barbecue. We'll unlock the mysteries of the different ways to grill shrimp to perfection. And, get out your bib, it's lobster time! Placing lobster on the grill is the way to cook the red beauties. We'll teach you how to grill shellfish like a pro. Grilling Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Sweet Potatoes, and Garlic



No need to limit the great flavors smoke adds to food just to the main course. Grilling vegetables brings the flavor of ordinary side dishes to luscious new levels. The direct heat concentrates each vegetable's flavor by cooking out the water. The natural plant sugars then become caramelized. The results will amaze and delight you as grilling vegetables brings out the best in each individual piece. We'll show you the best methods for grilling peppers, grilling mushrooms, grilling onions, grilling sweet potatoes, and grilling garlic in this section.





No need to limit the great flavors smoke adds to food just to the main course. Grilling vegetables brings the flavor of ordinary side dishes to luscious new levels. The direct heat concentrates each vegetable's flavor by cooking out the water. The natural plant sugars then become caramelized. The results will amaze and delight you as grilling vegetables brings out the best in each individual piece. We'll show you the best methods for grilling peppers, grilling mushrooms, grilling onions, grilling sweet potatoes, and grilling garlic in this section. Grilling Corn on the Cob



Corn on the cob is the classic grilling fare. And there is quite a discrepancy over the most acceptable way to grill corn on the cob. For the most part, there are two camps: grill-top cooking and ember cooking corn on the cob. These camps are further divided by husked or in the husk corn. Fortunately for the grilled corn on the cob lovers, the feuding only leads us back to the same conclusion: more ways to grill corn on the cob. We'll show you the different methods for grilling corn on the cob, as well as removing the kernels from grilled corn, and let you decide for yourself.



Advertisement

There are as many different methods for grilling beef, chicken, vegetables, and seafood as there are types of fish in the sea. In this article, we'll talk about the specific techniques used to grill food.Now that your mouth is watering for grilled recipes, let's get started explaining how to grill your favorite dishes with how to grill beef.