How to Grill Food

Grilling is one of the most popular methods of cooking. Whether it's grilled burgers, grilled chicken, grilled peppers, or grilled salmon recipes, cooking on the barbeque grill is quick and tasty.

Grilling in Style
Many people find that grilling is an especially fun way to prepare delicious recipes. While grilling is easy, you want to make sure that you have the essentials down. If you want more information on how to grill, see our comprehensive article about the grilling basics, including how to choose a grill, the right tools, and the smartest techniques to use when grilling.

There are as many different methods for grilling beef, chicken, vegetables, and seafood as there are types of fish in the sea. In this article, we'll talk about the specific techniques used to grill food.
  • Grilling Beef

    Beef is one of the most versatile kinds of food for grilling. Between hamburgers, steaks, roasts, meatloaves, and kabobs, you have a lot of different options to throw onto the grill for delicious meals all summer long. One technique is to apply salt to steaks before placing them on the grill. We'll teach you this and a bunch of other tricks to make sure your grilled beef is the hit of the barbecue.

  • Grilling Lamb

    When people think of lamb, they almost always think of lamb chops or lamb kabobs. We'll show you how to grill these favorites, but we'll also encourage you to expand your grilled lamb options. Ever tried lamb burger? What about grilled leg of lamb? If you haven't, you're in for a treat. Lamb is delicious to eat, easy to prepare, and looks great on the dinner plate. We'll talk about the different methods of cooking lamb on the grill in this section.

  • Grilling Ribs

    Ribs are classic barbecue fare. We know you want your baby back, baby back, baby back ribs. We also know that you want them cooked on the grill so they're perfectly tender and melt in your mouth. Many at-home chefs start their baby back ribs inside baking in the oven, and then finish by grilling ribs to get that amazing smoky taste. We'll show you how to grill ribs that are so delicious that your mouth will be watering as you read.

  • Grilling Bratwursts

    At least in the Midwest, putting bratwursts on the grill is a clear sign that the summer grilling season has officially begun. Known affectionately as brats, pronounced "brawts," these sausages are often dunked in beer before grilling. This keeps the bratwursts from burning and allows them to nicely brown on the grill, while soaking in that famous smoky grilled flavor. In this section, we'll teach you all the tricks for grilling bratwursts.

  • Grilling Blackened Meat, Poultry, and Fish

    Blackening is a technique made famous in New Orleans. Blackened food seals the juices and flavor inside the meat while leaving a peppery black crust on the outside of the meat. You can blacken nearly anything edible: meat, poultry, fish, and even vegetables. The key is making sure that you have a relatively thin, uniform piece of food and a very hot fire, used to seal in the flavor. Blackened food is a favorite technique for the grill. In this section, we'll walk you through all the techniques to blacken meat, poultry, and fish and prepare for the grill.

  • Grilling Pork

    Pork is the other white meat, also known as what's for dinner. There are so many different cuts of pork that you can use as the centerpiece of a meal. Grilling pork is an especially delightful way of cooking the meat because this preparation soaks in the meat's natural juices. When grilled right, meats like pork tenderloins can fall apart in your mouth as you savor each bite. In this section, we'll show you how to grill pork kabobs, pork tenderloins, and pork chops to perfection.

  • Grilling Chicken

    Grilled chicken is a barbecue favorite. Flare-ups and charring are the biggest threats to great grilled chicken. Trim away any excess fat from the chicken to prevent flare-ups. Avoid charring by brushing grilled chicken with barbecue sauce only during the last few minutes of cooking. The high level of sugar in most barbecue sauces can cause grilled chicken to burn quickly. We'll teach you how to ensure your chicken quarters, boneless, skinless chicken breasts, halves, and thighs, and skewered strips are grilled to perfection.
  • Grilling Cornish Hens

    Mmm, tastes like chicken. If you're mastered grilling chicken and want something a little more surprising, dazzle your guests with grilled Cornish hens. Grilled Cornish hens are an elegant and impressive alternative to chicken. You can cook them the same way you do chicken, or you can go out on a limb and butterfly them and grill them flat. In this section, we'll give you smart grilling tips for making a delicious meal out of grilled Cornish hens.

  • Grilling Turkey

    When most people think of turkey, they think of the giant bird that is normally the centerpiece of every Thanksgiving meal. You can bring the turkey to the forefront of everyday meals by placing it on the barbecue grill. Grilling turkey can be a fun delight to all those gathered around your picnic (or dinner) table. Make sure that the turkey you buy is small enough to comfortably fit under the lid of your grill. For best results, make sure there's at least an inch of room to spare. We have other grilling tips to prepare you to place that turkey breast, turkey tenderloin, or even the whole turkey right on the barbecue.
  • Grilling Fish

    Grilled fish is versatile. Whether you're pairing grilled salmon fillets with a variety of different kinds of sauces, or smothering your salmon fillet in herb butters, there are a number of methods to turn an easy-summer dish into a year-round delicacy. Tuna, swordfish, halibut, and shark steaks are delightful thick fish steaks that can be brought to perfect doneness on the grill. And, assuming you're lucky enough to bring home the catch of a lifetime, think about throwing the whole fish onto the grill. Whether you're grilling a fillet, preparing a plump tuna steak, or stuffing your whole snapper, we'll show you how to take a fish from the pond to the plate.

  • Grilling Shellfish

    Seafood kabobs are a fresh way to serve up different kinds of fish alongside tasty add-ons to delight even the most discerning taste buds. We'll show you how to take shrimp, swordfish, and halibut steaks, put them on skewers, and toss them onto the barbecue grill for a delicious treat. Shrimp seamlessly blend their unique tastes with the natural smoky flavor of the barbecue. We'll unlock the mysteries of the different ways to grill shrimp to perfection. And, get out your bib, it's lobster time! Placing lobster on the grill is the way to cook the red beauties. We'll teach you how to grill shellfish like a pro.

  • Grilling Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Sweet Potatoes, and Garlic

    No need to limit the great flavors smoke adds to food just to the main course. Grilling vegetables brings the flavor of ordinary side dishes to luscious new levels. The direct heat concentrates each vegetable's flavor by cooking out the water. The natural plant sugars then become caramelized. The results will amaze and delight you as grilling vegetables brings out the best in each individual piece. We'll show you the best methods for grilling peppers, grilling mushrooms, grilling onions, grilling sweet potatoes, and grilling garlic in this section.

  • Grilling Corn on the Cob

    Corn on the cob is the classic grilling fare. And there is quite a discrepancy over the most acceptable way to grill corn on the cob. For the most part, there are two camps: grill-top cooking and ember cooking corn on the cob. These camps are further divided by husked or in the husk corn. Fortunately for the grilled corn on the cob lovers, the feuding only leads us back to the same conclusion: more ways to grill corn on the cob. We'll show you the different methods for grilling corn on the cob, as well as removing the kernels from grilled corn, and let you decide for yourself.
Now that your mouth is watering for grilled recipes, let's get started explaining how to grill your favorite dishes with how to grill beef.
­

Grilling Beef

Cooking over an open fire is the oldest cooking technique known to man and it's still one of the most universal. This popular style of cooking, with its smoky flavors and mouthwatering aromas, offers endless opportunities to create a world of satisfying and delicious beef dishes -- from savory recipes like flank steak to baby back ribs to mixed grills.

We've outlined the basic steps for successfully grilling some of the most popular cuts of beef, including steaks, burgers, roasts, and loaves.

Flank Steak

This lean, highly flavorful cut of beef can be tough and stringy if not cooked well. It is often marinated and should be cooked to no more than medium doneness. Slice flank steak into thin pieces across the grain to serve.

Sometimes, London Broil, a thick cut from the top round or sirloin, is also called flank steak.

To grill flank steak:
  1. Prepare grill for direct cooking.

  2. Sprinkle both sides of the flank steak with salt and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper.

  3. Place the steak on the grill's grid.

  4. Grill steak, on a covered grill, over medium-hot coals 10 minutes for medium-rare or until desired doneness is reached, turning halfway through grilling time.

    Use tongs to turn the steak. Piercing with a fork will release the juices.
    © 2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Use tongs to turn the steak.
    Piercing with a fork will release the juices.

  5. Use tongs to transfer steak to a carving board. Thinly slice beef across grain, holding knife at 45-degree angle to cutting board.

    Use tongs to turn the steak. Piercing with a fork will release the juices.
    © 2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Cut the grilled flank steak into thin
    slices on an angle.

Skirt Steaks

This long, thin cut has always been a Latin American favorite and is the traditional cut for fajitas. Like flank steak, it is lean and full of flavor. Grill skirt steak over high heat to medium-rare and cut across the grain into thin slices.

To grill skirt steaks:
  1. Place steaks between pieces of plastic wrap. Pound with flat side of meat mallet to 1/4 inch thickness. Cut each steak in half. Marinate steaks, if desired.

    When grilling beef, flatten skirt steaks to tenderize and assure even cooking.
    © 2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Flatten skirt steaks to tenderize
    and assure even cooking.

  2. Prepare barbecue grill for direct cooking.

  3. Brush steaks with oil and season with salt and pepper. Place steaks on preheated grid.

  4. Grill steaks, on uncovered grill, 6 inches from heat 3 minutes for medium-rare or until desired doneness is reached, turning once.
Hamburgers and Cheeseburgers
(made with 1 pound ground chuck or ground sirloin)

A classic grilled burger is a backyard icon with good reason -- it's delicious and utterly satisfying.

To grill hamburgers and cheeseburgers:
  1. Prepare grill with rectangular metal or foil drip pan. Bank charcoal on either side of drip pan for indirect cooking.

  2. Form seasoned ground beef into thick patties, about 4 inches in diameter.

    When grilling hamburgers and grilling cheeseburgers, keep your burgers relatively thin so they cook evenly and quickly.
    © 2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Keep your burgers relatively thin
    so they cook evenly and quickly.

  3. Place burgers on preheated grid.

  4. Grill burgers, on covered grill, over medium coals 8 to 10 minutes for medium or until desired doneness is reached, turning halfway through cooking time.

  5. Steps to Burger Perfection
    Follow these special tips for great grilled burgers -- cooked just the way you like them.
    1. Start with a high quality, freshly ground meat. For the tastiest burger, skip the preformed frozen patties and make your own. Most cooks agree that a bit of fat is needed to add flavor -- ground chuck with about 15% fat is a good choice. If you're worried about the fat content, take solace in the fact that cooking over coals lets fat drip off creating flavorful smoke. Or, use ground sirloin which also works well.
    2. Don't handle the meat too much. If you knead and squish a lot, the meat will compact and won't be as juciy when it's cooked. Form the patties gently, but firmly. Refrigerating them before grilling helps keep them firm.
    3. Don't make the patties too thick. Don't go any thicker than one inch. A really thick burger is likely to be burned outside before it reaches the right temperature inside.
    4. Preheat the grill. It's also important to oil the grill after it's preheated. Burgers should sizzle when they hit the grill. High heat keeps them from sticking and gives burgers great grill marks.
    5. Don't try to flip too soon. Let the burgers grill for 3 or 4 minutes. They will release from the grid and be easier to turn. Struggling to flip sooner can break burgers apart.
    6. Don't squash the patties! You'll lose precious juices and flavor if you flatten the burgers with your spatula.
    If you're making cheeseburgers, place 1 slice of cheese on each burger to melt during last 1 to 2 minutes of grilling. If desired, place rolls, cut sides down, on grid to toast lightly during last 1 to 2 minutes of grilling.
Meat Loaf
(made with 1-1/2 lb. ground chuck or ground sirloin)

Once the meal rejected by kids of a generation, meat loaf has made a comeback with those very same kids, now grown. Grilled meat loaf has become one of those meals that is not only delicious, but is also hip to serve at parties.

To grill meat loaf:
  1. Prepare barbeque grill for direct cooking.

  2. Shape meat loaf mixture into an oval loaf 1-1/2 inches thick, about 9 inches long and 5 inches wide.

    When grilling meatloaf, shape the meat loaf on a cutting board to carry it right to the grill.     © 2006 Publications International,Ltd.
    Shape the meat loaf on a cutting board or cookie sheet so you can carry it right to the grill.

  3. Place loaf on preheated grid.

  4. Grill meat loaf, on covered grill, over medium-hot coals 10 minutes.

  5. Carefully turn meat loaf over using 2 large spatulas.

    When grilling meat loaf, use two spatulas to turn the meat loaf over.
    © 2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Using two spatulas makes it easier to turn the meat loaf over.

  6. Brush meat loaf with sauce, if desired, and continue to grill, covered, 10 to 12 minutes for medium-well or until desired doneness is reached. If using an instant-read thermometer, insert it into center of thickest part of meat loaf. Thermometer should register 160 degrees F for medium-well.

  7. Let meat loaf stand 10 minutes before slicing.
Steak Kabobs

Grilled steak kabobs combine high-quality beef with vegetables and your favorite seasonings. This meal is not only savory for your taste buds, but it's also pretty good for you.

To grill steak kabobs:
  1. Cut boneless beef top sirloin or tenderloin steak into 1-1/4-inch pieces. Marinate, if desired, reserving some of the marinade to use as a basting sauce.

  2. Prepare grill for direct cooking.

  3. Drain beef, if marinated. Alternately thread beef pieces and choice of vegetables onto skewers. Use reserved marinade to baste kabobs, if desired.

    To grill steak kabobs, thread beef cubes on skewers with vegetables that will cook in the same time.
    © 2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Thread beef cubes on skewers with
    vegetables that will cook in approximately the same amount of time.

  4. Place kabobs on preheated grid.

  5. Grill kabobs, on covered grill, over medium-hot coals 5 minutes. Brush with reserved marinade, if using; turn and brush again. Discard remaining marinade.

  6. Continue to grill kabobs, covered, 5 to 7 minutes for medium or until desired doneness is reached.
Boneless Beef Roast

As with steaks, knowing the cut of meat is half of the battle. Some boneless beef roasts are naturally tender. Others, such as brisket, tri-tip, and chuck need extra steps (marinating or sealing in foil) to make them tender. Long, slow smoking is often recommended for brisket.

To grill boneless beef roast:
  1. Prepare barbecue grill with rectangular metal or foil drip pan. Bank the charcoal on either side of drip pan for indirect cooking.

  2. Insert meat thermometer into the center of thickest part of roast.

  3. Place roast, top side down, on grid directly over drip pan.

  4. Grill roast, on covered grill, over medium coals 1 hour to 1 hour 10 minutes or until thermometer registers 150 degrees F for medium-rare or until desired doneness is reached, adding 4 to 9 briquets to both sides of the fire after 45 minutes to maintain medium temperature of coals.

    To grill boneless beef roast, use a foil drip pan and a heatproof meat thermometer.
    © 2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Two tools that help make grilling whole roast practically foolproof are a foil drip pan and a heatproof meat thermometer.

  5. Transfer roast to a carving board; tent with foil. Let stand 5 to 10 minutes before carving.
Hungry yet? Learn the secrets for grilling lamb in the next section.

Grilling Lamb


Lamb is a favorite meat for grilling around much of the globe. No wonder -- the rich, full flavor of lamb benefits from a kiss of smoke and fire like no other. Grilling mellows and softens the flavor of lamb so that even folks who think they don't like it become converts after the first taste. Grilling lamb is amazingly easy, too, since its higher fat content keeps it moist and juicy.

Lamb Loin Chops

Lamb loin chops grill to perfection over direct heat in a matter of minutes. Just be sure to trim excess fat before grilling to avoid flare-ups.

To grill lamb loin chops:
  1. Prepare barbecue grill for direct cooking.

  2. Brush lamb chops with oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper.

  3. Place chops on preheated grid.

  4. Grill lamb chops, on covered grill, over medium coals about 9 minutes or until instant-read thermometer inserted into chops registers 160 degrees F for medium or to desired doneness, turning once.

    When grilling lamb chops, don't over cook the lamb chops or they will dry out.
    © 2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Don't overcook the lamb chops
    or they will dry out.

Lamb Kabobs
(made with 1-1/2 pounds well-trimmed boneless leg of lamb)

Lamb kabobs are one of the most popular methods of preparing lamb worldwide. Grilling lamb kabobs is a cinch. For an even easier method, you can buy lamb precut for kabobs.

To grill lamb kabobs:
  1. Prepare barbecue grill for direct cooking.

  2. Cut lamb into 1-1/4-inch pieces with large chef's knife.

    Be sure to trim off as much visible fat as possible before grilling lamb kabobs.
    © 2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Be sure to trim off as much
    visible fat as possible.

  3. Alternately thread lamb and other ingredients onto 12 (10-inch) skewers.

  4. Hot Tip!
    lf using bamboo skewers, soak in cold water 10 to 15 minutes first to prevent burning.
    Place kabobs on preheated grid.

  5. Grill kabobs, on covered grill, over medium-hot coals 6 minutes.

  6. Turn; continue to grill, covered, 5 to 7 minutes for medium or until desired doneness is reached.
Lamb Burgers
(made with 1 pound lean ground lamb)

A lamb burger is rich, juicy, and flavorful. Like other ground meat, ground lamb must be cooked to an internal temperature of 160 degrees F for food safety reasons.

To grill lamb burgers:
  1. Prepare barbecue grill for direct cooking.

  2. Shape seasoned ground lamb into 4 patties, about 1/2 inch thick and 4 inches in diameter.

    To grill lamb burgers, shape patties on a cutting board so you can easily carry them right to the grill.
    © 2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Shape patties on a cutting board or
    cookie sheet so you can easily carry
    them right to the grill.

  3. Brush one side of patties with oil; place on preheated grid, oil side down. Brush other sides with oil.

    To grill lamb burgers, brush patties with oil to prevent sticking to grid.
    © 2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Brush patties with oil to prevent sticking to grid.

  4. Grill burgers, on covered grill, over medium-hot coals 8 to 10 minutes for medium or until desired doneness is reached, turning halfway through grilling time.
Leg of Lamb
(made with 1 boneless, butterflied leg of lamb, about 2-1/2 pounds, well-trimmed)

Grilling a butterflied, boneless leg of lamb is quite simple. A whole bone-in leg of lamb is delicious, grilled, too, but it takes longer because it must be cooked over indirect heat. Leg of lamb is often sold in two pieces -- the sirloin or center-cut portion and the shank portion (the part with the bone sticking out).

To grill leg of lamb:
  1. Prepare barbecue grill for direct cooking.

  2. Season boneless leg of lamb on both sides.

  3. Insert meat thermometer into center of thickest part of lamb.

  4. Place lamb on preheated grid.

  5. Grill lamb, on covered grill, over medium coals 35 to 40 minutes or until thermometer registers 160 degrees F for medium or until desired doneness is reached, turning every 10 minutes.

  6. Transfer lamb to carving board; tent with foil. Let stand 10 minutes before carving.

    When serving grilled leg of lamb, slice leg of lamb thinly across the grain.
    © 2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Slice leg of lamb thinly across the grain.

If you're looking for more traditional grilling fare, look no further than the next section. We'll discuss how to grill ribs.

Grilling Ribs

In traditional barbecue joints, their top secret recipes usually involve slowly smoking baby backs over a low flame for hours and hours until they're fall-off-the-bone-tender. For preparing your favorite rib recipes at home, however, it makes more sense to precook the ribs in the oven, and then finish them up on the grill to get the smoky taste.

To grill ribs:
  1. Preheat the oven to 350°F.

  2. Cut the ribs into 3-to 4-rib portions and trim off visible fat. Use fingertips to rub in your favorite seasonings or dry rub, if desired.

    When grilling ribs, rub each rib portion generously with seasonings.
    © 2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Rub each rib portion
    generously with seasonings.

  3. Place ribs in a shallow, foil-lined roasting pan. Bake 30 minutes. While the ribs bake, prepare the barbecue grill for direct cooking.

  4. Transfer ribs to rib rack set on preheated grid. Or, place ribs directly on preheated grid.

  5. Grill ribs, on covered grill, over medium coals 10 minutes.

  6. Remove ribs with tongs and brush on both sides with barbecue sauce. Return ribs to rack, close the cover, and continue to grill, for about 10 more minutes until ribs are tender and browned. Heat and serve sauce alongside the ribs.

    When grilling ribs, brush on both sides with barbecue sauce.
    © 2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Brush ribs with barbecue sauce.

Flanken-Style Short Ribs

(made with 2-1/2 lb. short ribs, approximately 1/2-inch thick and cross cut by sawing through the bone.)

These are fairly rectangular ribs cut from beef chuck so they need long, slow cooking to make them tender. Cross-cut beef ribs are often labeled as flanken and are cut across the bone instead of between the bones.

To grill flanken-style short ribs:
  1. Marinate short ribs, if desired, reserving some of the marinade to use as a basting sauce.

    Marinate short ribs in a plastic resealable food storage bag for convenience and easy clean up.
    © 2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Marinate short ribs in a plastic resealable
    food storage bag for easy clean up.

  2. Prepare barbecue grill for direct cooking.

  3. Drain ribs, if marinated.

  4. Place ribs on grid.

  5. Grill ribs, on covered grill, over medium-hot coals 5 minutes. Brush with reserved marinade, if using; turn and brush again. Discard remaining marinade.

  6. Continue to grill ribs, covered, 5 to 6 minutes for medium or until desired doneness is reached.
Another grilled favorite is bratwurst. We'll show you the tips you need to know for perfect grilling.

Grilling Bratwurst


Bratwursts come both precooked and raw. Be sure to check the package carefully. Grilling technique varies depending on the type of sausage you are preparing. To grill precooked bratwurst, all you have to do is heat and serve. Fresh bratwursts, however, require special handling for food safety reasons. They should be kept separate from cooked food and cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F.

While this can be done completely by grilling, the process often results in a burned outside before the inside of the brat is cooked through. The easiest way to grill raw or fresh bratwursts is to poach or braise them first in beer or another flavorful liquid, and then brown them on the grill.

To grill bratwursts:
  1. Prepare barbecue grill for direct cooking.

  2. Pour one can or bottle of beer into a heavy saucepan with ovenproof handle. If the saucepan is not ovenproof, wrap heavy-duty foil around the handle.

  3. Set saucepan on one side of preheated grid.

  4. Pierce each bratwurst in several places with tip of sharp knife. Carefully add bratwurst to beer; simmer, on uncovered grill, over medium coals 15 minutes, turning once.

    When grilling brats, poach the bratwursts in beer before browning on the grill.
    © 2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Poach fresh brats in beer before
    browning on the grill.

  5. Transfer bratwurst with tongs to grid; remove saucepan using heavy-duty mitt. Discard beer.

  6. Grill bratwurst, on covered grill, 9 to 10 minutes or until browned and cooked through, turning halfway through grilling time.

Hot Tip!
If desired, bratwurst may be simmered on the range top instead of on the grill. Bring the beer to a boil over medium-high heat. Carefully add the bratwurst to beer. Reduce heat to low and simmer, uncovered, 15 minutes, turning once.
Bursting Bratwurst!

Steam can build up inside the casing and cause it to split, or even explode. Provide a release valve by pricking each bratwurst with the tines of a fork before cooking. Don't make the holes to big or too much juice will leak out.

New Orleans is famous for blackened meat, fish, and poultry, but that doesn't mean you have to travel to the Big Easy to eat well. Learn how to grill blackened food in the next section.

Grilling Blackened Fish, Meat, and Poultry


Blackening is the name given
to a quick-cooking process developed by New Orleans chef Paul Prudhomme. Blackening produces a peppery black crust, while searing in all the juices and flavor, which makes it a great choice for the grill.

Blackened meat can be served with a variety of side dishes and made with all kinds of meat or poultry. As long as the meat is relatively thin and has the same consistency, it should be a good candidate for blackening.

Blackening fish is a technique that can also be used for seafood. It can also be used for vegetables.

In order to achieve the perfect blackened food, you'll need the following four elements:
  • A zesty mixture of pepper and other seasonings

  • A relatively thin, uniform piece of food

  • Melted butter -- lots of it

  • A very hot fire to seal in the juices and blacken the crust.
To blacken your favorite recipes for the grill, follow these easy steps:
  1. Mix blackening spices in a small bowl or use a commercial blackening mix sold in your local supermarket.

    Blacken summer recipes for grilling. Spice up your favorite grilled shrimp and grilled salmon recipes.
    © 2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    One classic mix includes paprika,
    garlic salt, thyme, and three types
    of ground pepper: white, black, and red.

  2. Prepare barbecue grill for direct cooking.

  3. Melt butter in a microwave-safe pie plate.

  4. Dip meat (4 to 6 ounces each) into melted butter; shake to remove excess.

    Blacken summer recipes for grilling. Spice up your favorite grilled recipes.
    © 2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    After you've melted the butter in a
    microwave-safe plate, coat both sides
    evenly with melted butter.

  5. Sprinkle blackening mix on food and rub in well on both sides. At this point, some chefs dip into the melted butter again before grilling.

    Blacken summer recipes for grilling. Spice up your favorite grilled recipes.
    © 2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Use your fingertips to rub in the spices.

  6. Hot, Hot, Hot!
    • Regular charcoal doesn't burn hot enough to grill blackened foods.
    • Use a hardwood charcoal. It takes longer to heat up, but results in a much hotter fire.
    • If hardwood charcoal is not available, scatter dry hardwood mesquite or hickory chunks over the hot fire to ratchet up the temperature.
    Place the meat on very hot preheated grid -- this causes flare-ups and some pretty spicy fumes, so be careful.

  7. Grill quickly, on a covered grill, over very hot coals 4 to 6 minutes or until tested with a fork, turning halfway through grilling time.
Those are the basic steps that you'll need to blacken meat on the barbeque grill. Remember you can use any kind of meat that suits your fancy, as long as the meat is thinly sliced and relatively even in consistency.

Learn what to do with grilled pork in the next section.

Grilling Pork


It's often said that one can eat every part of a pig but the squeal. Just about any part of the pig does well on the grill, too, if you know how to cook it. Proper grilling allows fat to melt away and delicious smoke flavor to penetrate the sweet meat. Pork is so easy to grill and so delectable, usually the main problem is not making a pig out of yourself.


Pork Kabobs

Pork kabobs are a grilling favorite. Place your favorite vegetables between the pork for an especially juicy taste.

To grill pork kabobs:
  1. Cut boneless pork chops into 1-1/2-inch cubes. Marinate the pork in your favorite mixture, reserving some of the marinade to use as a basting sauce.

  2. Remove pork from marinade and discard used marinade.

  3. Alternately thread pork and other ingredients, such as pieces of vegetables, onto skewers.

    When grilling pork kabobs, don't put too much food on one skewer.
    © 2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Don't put too much food on one skewer.
    Keep the pieces spread for even cooking.

  4. Hot Tip!
    For the best kabobs, arrange ingredients that will cook in the same amount of time on each skewer. If one kabob holds pork chunks and tomato pieces, you'll overcook the tomatoes before the meat is done. An easy solution is to make separate skewers of ingredients that need similar cooking times. That way you can remove each kabob when it is just done.

    Also,     if using disposable bamboo skewers, soak them in cold water for 10 to 15 minutes first to prevent burning.
    Grill kabobs, on covered grill, 15 to 20 minutes or until pork is barely pink in center, turning once and basting often with reserved marinade. Do not baste during last 5 minutes of cooking. Discard any remaining marinade.

Pork Tenderloins

The tenderloin's compact size -- typically between 3/4 and 1-1/2 pounds -- makes it ideal for a fast grilling. To keep the tenderloin juicy, be careful not to overcook it.

To grill pork tenderloins:
  1. Prepare barbecue grill for direct cooking.

  2. Brush tenderloins with oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper.

  3. Place tenderloins on center of preheated grid.

  4. Grill tenderloins, on uncovered grill, over medium-hot coals for 8 minutes.

  5. Turn tenderloins with tongs; continue to grill, uncovered, for 5 minutes.

  6. Brush tenderloins with barbecue sauce, if using, and continue to grill, uncovered, for 7 to 10 minutes or until pork is juicy and barely pink in center, brushing with remaining sauce and turning halfway through grilling time.

    When grilling pork tenderloin, brushing with a flavorful sauce enhances the flavor of pork tenderloin.
    © 2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Brushing with a flavorful sauce enhances
    the flavor of pork tenderloin.

  7. If using an instant-read thermometer, insert thermometer into center of thickest part of tenderloins. Thermometer should register 160°F.

    Remember: Do not leave an instant-read thermometer in the tenderloins during grilling. These thermometers are not heatproof.
    © 2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Remember: Do not leave an instant-read
    thermometer in the tenderloins during
    grilling. Thermometers are not heatproof.

Pork Chops

Whether you choose boneless center-cut chops for convenience, or loin chops with the bone attached, the cooking time for all pork chops is basically the same. The length of cooking primarily depends on the thickness of the chop, which can vary from 1/2 to 2 inches.

To grill pork chops:
  1. Trim excess fat from pork chops with utility knife.

    Trimming the fat will help reduce grill flare-ups when grilling pork chops.
    © 2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Trimming the fat will help reduce grill flare-ups.

  2. Prepare barbecue grill for direct cooking.

  3. Place chops on preheated grid.

  4. Grill pork chops, on covered grill, over medium coals 10 to 12 minutes or until pork is juicy and barely pink in center, turning halfway through grilling time.
Feeling chicken? We'll teach you how to get over your fear and grill all kinds of chicken.

Grilling Chicken

It's hard to imagine a more popular food than chicken, or an easier food to fix on the grill. Chicken pieces are especially versatile and little needs to be done to get them ready to cook. But don't be afraid to use grilling to prepare just about any kind of poultry -- even a whole turkey. On the following pages, we've outlined the basic steps for successfully grilling a variety of poultry favorites. We'll start with chicken.

Chicken Quarters

These can be a challenge since dark meat takes longer to cook than light meat. Be prepared to move the chicken pieces if a flare-up occurs.

To grill chicken quarters:
  1. Marinate chicken, if desired, reserving some of the marinade to use as a basting sauce.

  2. Prepare barbecue grill for direct cooking.

  3. Drain chicken, if marinated.

  4. Place chicken on preheated grid.

  5. Grill chicken 6 to 8 inches from heat 15 minutes, brushing frequently with sauce, if desired.

  6. Turn chicken over. Grill 15 minutes more or until chicken is tender and juices run clear, brushing frequently with sauce, if using.

    When grilling chicken quarters, brushing chicken frequently with a flavorful sauce is a great way to add flavor.
    © 2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Brushing chicken frequently with a
    tasty sauce is a great way to add flavor.

Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breast Halves or Thighs

These low-fat favorites are quick and delicious on the grill, but can overcook in a matter of second. The trick is to pull one piece and cut it open to check doneness.

To grill boneless, skinless chicken breast halves or thighs:
  1. Prepare barbecue grill for direct cooking, using a single layer of coals.

  2. Oil hot grid to help prevent sticking and place chicken on preheated grid.

  3. Brush one side of chicken with oil; place on preheated grid, oil side down. Brush other sides with oil.

    When grilling chicken breasts, brushing the chicken with oil will help keep the meat moist and prevent sticking.
    © 2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Brushing chicken with oil will help
    keep the meat moist and prevent sticking.

  4. Grill chicken, on covered grill, 6 to 8 minutes until chicken is no longer pink in center, turning chicken over halfway through cooking.
Skewered Strips

(made with 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast halves)

To grill skewered strips:
  1. Slice chicken crosswise into 3/8-inch-wide strips. Marinate chicken in the refrigerator using your favorite marinade; reserve half of the marinade.

  2. Prepare barbecue grill for direct cooking.

  3. Drain chicken. Weave 3 to 4 chicken pieces accordion style onto each skewer, alternating with green onion pieces, if desired. Brush with reserved marinade.

    When grilling chicken skewered strips, thread the green onion pieces crosswise on the skewers.
    © 2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Thread the green onion pieces
    crosswise on the skewers.

  4. Place skewers on preheated grid.

  5. Grill skewers, on uncovered grill, over medium-hot coals 6 to 8 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink in center, turning halfway through grilling time.
You've got the chicken basics down, why not try something more adventurous? We look at Cornish hens in the next section.

Grilling Cornish Hens

Searching for creative chicken recipes to prepare on the grill? It's time to think outside the ordinary. Grilled Cornish hens can elevate a quick and simple meal into something elegant and impressive. The trick is cutting them in half and cooking them over direct heat.

Grilling Cornish Hens
These miniature chickens weigh in at less than 2-1/2 pounds each.

To grill Cornish hens:
  1. Remove the giblets from the cavities of the hens; reserve them for another use.

  2. Place the hens on a cutting board and split each one in half with a sharp knife or poultry shears, cutting through the breast bone and back bone.

    Splitting the Cornish hens helps them cook faster and more evenly.
    © 2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Splitting the Cornish hens helps them
    cook faster and more evenly.

  3. Rinse the halves with cold water and pat dry with paper towels. If your recipe calls for marinating, place the hens in a resealable plastic food storage bag, pour on the marinade, and refrigerate until it's time to grill.

  4. Prepare the grill for direct heating.

  5. When it is ready, drain the hens, if marinated, and discard the marinade.

  6. Place the pieces, skin-side up, on the preheated grid. Brush with oil.

  7. Grill the hens, on a covered grill, over medium-hot coals 35 to 40 minutes or until thighs move easily and juices run clear.

    When grilling Cornish hens, brush Cornish hens with a glaze for a beautiful finish.
    © 2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Brush Cornish hens with
    a glaze for a beautiful finish.

Cornish hens aren't the only snazzy poultry to light up the grill. We'll teach you how to grill turkey in the next section.

Grilling Turkey

What could be more appealing than the crisp skin and juicy interior of perfectly grilled turkey? Why does it seem so hard to achieve?

 Too many people are intimidated by placing a full turkey on the grill. You don't have to be.

Some chefs worry about the too-dry turkey leg. Here's some advice on avoiding the pitfalls and getting the best out of any bird.
Bone-in Turkey Breast

These smaller cuts are an excellent way to enjoy a turkey dinner without making it a big deal.

To grill bone-in turkey breast:
  1. Prepare barbecue grill with rectangular metal or foil drip pan. Bank the charcoal on either side of drip pan for indirect cooking.

  2. Insert meat thermometer into center of thickest part of turnkey breast, not touching bone.

    Make sure the meat thermometer does not touch the bone when inserted.
    © 2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Make sure the meat thermometer
    does not touch the bone when inserted.

  3. Place turkey, bone-side down, on roast rack or directly on preheated grid, directly over drip pan.

  4. Grill turkey, on covered grill, over medium coals 55 minutes, adding 4 to 9 briquets to both sides of the fire after 45 minutes to maintain medium coals.

  5. If using a basting sauce, brush turkey with sauce and continue to grill, covered, 10 minutes. Brush with remaining mixture; continue to grill, covered, about 10 minutes or until thermometer registers 170°F.

  6. Transfer turkey to carving board; tent with foil. Let stand 10 minutes before carving.

    Carve

Grilling Fish


Grilled salmon recipes are among the favorite summer recipes. Whether you're looking for the right Labor Day recipes, or simply want great barbecue recipes any time of year, fish fillets are easy to prepare and great to eat anytime of year.
Grilling Salmon Fillets

Steak or fillet, salmon is America's favorite fish with good reason. The rich, full flavor is perfect when enhanced with a touch of smoke from the grill.

To grill salmon fillet:
  1. Prepare grill for direct cooking.

  2. Rinse and dry salmon. Run fingers over cut surface of fish. Remove any bones.

  3. Cut salmon crosswise into serving-size pieces.

  4. Lightly brush salmon with oil and sprinkle with salt.

  5. Place salmon, skin-side down, on preheated grid.

  6. Grill salmon, on covered grill, over medium coals 8 to 10 minutes or until salmon flakes easily when tested with fork.

    When grilling salmon fillets, remember that simple grilled salmon can be paired with sauces or herb butters.
    © 2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Simple grilled salmon can be paired
    with a wide variety of sauces.

Salmon's bold flavor stands up well to strong seasonings, whether you choose spicy, smoky, or sweet. If you're interested in making a grilling rub or marinade for your salmon fillets, check out our article on how to grill.

Fish Steaks

(for tuna, swordfish, halibut, or shark steaks cut 1 inch thick)

To grill fish steaks:
  1. Marinate fish steaks in a single layer in large shallow dish, using your favorite recipe.

    When grilling salmon fillets, marinating fish before grilling is a great way to add impact.
    © 2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Marinating fish before grilling adds impact.

  2. Prepare barbecue grill for direct cooking.

  3. Hot Tip!
    Tuna becomes dry and tough if overcooked. Tuna should be cooked as if it were beef. It should be opaque, but still feel somewhat soft in center.
    Drain fish steaks and discard marinade.

  4. Place fish steaks on preheated grid.

  5. Grill fish steaks, on uncovered grill, over medium-hot coals 3 to 4 minutes per side or until fish is opaque and flakes easily when tested with a fork.
Whole Snapper

(about 4-1/2 pounds, scaled, gutted and cavity cut open*)

To grill whole snapper:
  1. Prepare barbecue grill for direct cooking.

  2. Rinse snapper under cold running water; pat dry with paper towels. Open cavity of snapper; brush with lemon juice. Sprinkle lightly with salt, pepper, and your favorite chopped fresh herbs.

  3. Place a few lemon slices inside cavity and close snapper. Secure opening by threading a skewer lengthwise through outside edge of cavity.

    When grilling whole fish, thread with a metal skewer to securely close a stuffed, whole fish.
    © 2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Threading with a metal skewer is a
    fast and easy way to securely close
    a stuffed, whole fish.

  4. Place snapper in oiled, hinged fish basket or directly on oiled grid.**

    When grilling a whole fish, oil the hinged basket or grid to keep the fish from sticking.
    © 2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Oil the hinged basket to keep from sticking.

  5. Grill snapper, on uncovered grill, over medium-hot coals 20 to 25 minutes or until snapper flakes easily when tested with fork, turning halfway through grilling time.

  6. Transfer snapper to carving board. Remove skewer from snapper. Slit skin from head to tail along the back and belly of snapper; pull skin from top side of snapper with fingers.

    When grilling whole fish, pull the skin gently to remove it from the snapper.
    © 2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Pull gently on the skin to remove from fish.

  7. Using a utility knife, separate top fillet from backbone; cut into serving-size pieces. Lift up tail; pull forward to free backbone from lower fillet. Cut lower fillet into serving-size pieces. Remove skin, if desired.
*This can be done by your fish retailer at the time of purchase or you may wish to do this yourself.

** A whole red snapper may not fit in a hinged fish basket. If desired, remove head and tail from snapper.

If you prefer shellfish, we have some suggestions on how to grill seafood in the next section.

Grilling Seafood


The same number one rule applies to grilling shellfish as to fish -- don't overcook it. Shrimp are done when the shells turn uniformly pink. Lobster should be cooked only until opaque in the center.

Seafood Kabobs

(1 pound large raw shrimp and 10 ounces skinless swordfish or halibut steaks, cut 1 inch thick)

Kabobs can be prepared up to three hours before grilling. Cover and refrigerate until ready to grill.

Another tip that helps perfect seafood kabobs is to use bacon when preparing the skewers. Bacon helps keep these tasty kabobs from sticking and gives them a wonderful flavor on the grill.

To grill seafood kabobs:
  1. Peel shrimp. Remove the legs from shrimp by gently pulling them off the shell. Loosen shell with fingers, and then slide off.

    When grilling seafood kabobs, deshell shrimp by loosening along the length of the shell.
    © 2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Loosen the shell a little at a time,
    all along the length of the shell first,
    and it should slide off.

  2. Devein shrimp. Using a paring knife, cut a shallow slit along back of shrimp. Lift out vein. (You may find this easier to do under cold running water.)

    To grill seafood kabobs, devein the sand vein from shrimp. It's a narrow, black vein that runs on the shrimp.
    © 2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    The sand vein is a narrow, black vein
    that runs along the back of the shrimp.

  3. Cut swordfish into 1-inch cubes on cutting board.Try to keep the size of the cubes consistent for even cooking.

    When grilling seafood kabobs, cut swordfish into 1-inch cubes.
    © 2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Try to keep the size of the cubes
    consistent for even cooking.

  4. Spray room temperature barbecue grid with nonstick cooking spray or oil lightly. Replace grid on barbecue grill and prepare for direct cooking.

  5. Assemble kabobs. Pierce skewer through 1 end of a bacon slice. Add one piece shrimp. Pierce skewer through bacon slice again, wrapping it around one side of the shrimp.When you assemble the kabobs, you will be lacing the bacon through the seafood.

  6. Add 1 piece swordfish. Pierce bacon slice again, wrapping bacon around opposite side of swordfish. Continue adding seafood and wrapping with bacon, pushing ingredients to middle of skewer, until end of bacon slice is reached. Repeat with remaining skewers.

    When grilling swafood kabobs, handle the seafood and the bacon gently to prevent tearing.
    © 2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Handle the seafood and the bacon gently
    to prevent tearing.

  7. Spray both sides of seafood with nonstick cooking spray or brush lightly with oil.

  8. Place seafood kabobs on preheated grid.

  9. Grill skewers, on covered grill, over medium coals 8 to 10 minutes or until shrimp are opaque and swordfish flakes easily when tested with a fork, turning halfway through grilling time.
Shrimp

(raw large shrimp)

Shrimp aren't as intimidating as they look. Just remember to use a grilling basket.

To grill shrimp:
  1. Peel shrimp, as pictured in Seafood Kabobs. Remove the legs by gently pulling them off the shell. Loosen shell with fingers, and then slide off.

  2. Devein shrimp. Using a paring knife, cut a shallow slit along back of shrimp. Lift out vein, as pictured in Seafood Kabobs. (You may find this easier to do under cold running water.)

  3. Prepare barbecue grill for direct cooking.

  4. Place shrimp in grill basket or thread onto skewers. Place grill basket or skewers on preheated grid.

    When grilling shimp, the grill basket makes it easy to turn shrimp and prevents them from falling into the coals.
    © 2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    The grill basket makes it easy to turn the
    shrimp and keeps them from sticking to
    the grid or falling into the coals.

  5. Grill shrimp, on uncovered grill, over medium coals 6 to 8 minutes or until shrimp are opaque, turning halfway through grilling time.
Lobster Tails

Many find the lobster tail to be the most succulent portion of the lobster. They're especially delicious grilled.

To grill lobster tails:
  1. Prepare barbecue grill for direct cooking.

  2. Place lobster tails on cutting board with backs facing up. Cut through center of lobster shells with kitchen scissors, starting in the middle and cutting to each end.

    When grilling lobster tails, cut through the center of the lobster shells with kitchen scissors.
    © 2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Cut lobster shells with kitchen scissors.

  3. Press tails down to crack shells. This prevents curling on the grill.

  4. Place thumbs on either side of cuts in shells. Rolls hands to the sides while pulling shells apart to expose meat.

    When grilling lobster tails, pull shells apart to expose meat.
    © 2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Pull shells apart to expose lobster meat.

  5. Gently pull out meat from shells, starting at wide end of shell. Leave meat attached to the shells at the narrow end.

    When grilling lobster tails, pull out meats from shells.
    © 2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Pull meat out from shells.

  6. Press shells closed under meat, letting meat rest on tops of closed shells; brush with oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper.

  7. Place lobster tails, meat side down, on preheated grid.

  8. Grill lobster tails, on covered grill, 7 minutes per side or until meat turns opaque and is cooked through.
You now know the basics on grilling main dishes. We'll talk about how to grill vegetables in the next section.

Grilling Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Sweet Potatoes, and Garlic


Most vegetables benefit from the smoky taste and enhanced flavor, too. Large vegetables, such as eggplant, onions, and potatoes can be sliced and cooked right on the grid.

 Hinged wire baskets, made specifically for use on the grill, are designed to hold smaller, more delicate vegetables which can stick and break when turned with a spatula. The hinged basket protects them and really speeds up the process of turning small foods individually.

In this section, we'll show you how to grill bell peppers.

Bell Peppers

All colors and varieties of peppers can be roasted either whole or cut into pieces. If you wish to peel them, remove the peppers from the grill once the skins are blackened and place them in a closed paper bag. The charred skin will slip off easily.

To grill bell peppers:
  1. Prepare barbecue grill for direct cooking.

  2. Place bell peppers, skin-side down, on preheated grid.

  3. Grill bell peppers, on covered grill, over hot coals l0 to 12 minutes or until skin is charred.

    When grilling peppers, don't be afraid to let the skin of the pepper get really charred.
    © 2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Don't be afraid to let the skin of the
    pepper get really charred. It is
    removed before serving.

  4. Steam bell peppers to loosen skin. Place charred bell peppers in paper bag. Close bag; set aside to cool 10 to 15 minutes.

  5. To peel bell peppers, remove skin with paring knife; discard skin.

    When grilling bell peppers, the charred skin should scrape off easily with a paring knife.
    © 2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    The charred skin should scrape off
    easily with a paring knife.

Mushroom Packet

Grilled portobellos make a tasty side dish or excellent vegetarian main course. Small mushrooms, such as button or brown mushrooms, should be threaded onto skewers for easy handling.
  1. Prepare barbecue grill for direct cooking.

  2. Brush dirt from mushrooms; clean by wiping with damp paper towel.

    When grilling mushrooms, clean mushrooms by brushing off the dirt and then wiping with a damp paper towel.
    © 2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Clean mushrooms by brushing off the
    dirt and then wiping with a damp paper towel.

  3. Trim base of each mushroom stem with paring knife; discard stem ends.

    When grilling mushrooms, don't cut off the whole mushroom stem. Just remove the tough, dried portion at the end.
    © 2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    There's no need to cut off the whole
    stem of the mushroom. Just remove the
    tough, dried portion at the end.

  4. Thinly slice mushrooms and transfer to a 20 X 14-inch sheet of heavy-duty foil; dot with butter and sprinkle with salt, pepper, and your favorite seasonings.

  5. Wrap mushrooms in foil using Drugstore Wrap technique. Bring the 2 long sides of the foil together above the food; fold down in a series of locked folds, allowing for heat circulation and expansion.

    Grill mushrooms in foil to protect them and create a rich sauce.
    © 2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Grilling delicate mushrooms in foil
    protects them and creates a rich sauce.

  6. Fold the short ends of the foil up and over again. Crimp closed to seal the foil packet.

  7. Place foil packet on preheated grid.

  8. Grill packet, on covered grill, over medium coals 20 to 25 minutes or until mushrooms are fork-tender. Open packet carefully to serve.
Onion Slices

Sliced onions reveal a sweet new personality when grilled.

To grill onions:
  1. Prepare barbecue grill for direct cooking.

  2. Slice off stem and root end of large red onion; discard.

  3. Cut onion crosswise into six 1/4-inch-thick slices.

  4. Place onion slices on preheated grill and brush with barbecue or other flavoring sauce.

  5. Grill onions, on uncovered grill, 7 to 10 minutes, turning halfway through grilling time and brushing other side with sauce.
Sweet Potato Packets

(made with sweet potatoes about 8 ounces each)

Sweet potatoes can simply be sliced, brushed with oil, seasoned and cooked right on the grid, or use the foil packet method to add additional flavor.

To grill sweet potato packets:
  1. Peel sweet potatoes with a vegetable peeler and slice crosswise into 1/4-inch-thick slices.

  2. Prepare barbecue grill for direct cooking.

  3. Place potato slices on four 14 X 12-inch sheets of heavy duty foil. Brush tops and sides with oil to prevent drying.

  4. Wrap in foil using Drugstore Wrap technique: Bring the 2 long sides of the foil together above the food; fold down in a series of locked folds, allowing for heat circulation and expansion.

    When grilling sweet potato packets, fold the long sides of the foil together.
    © 2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    For the Drugstore Wrap, first fold the long
    sides together in a series of locking folds.

  5. Fold the short ends up and over again. Crimp closed to seal the foil packet.

    Tightly crimp the short ends up and over to seal the packet when grill sweet potato packets.
    © 2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Tightly crimp the short ends up
    and over to seal the packet.

  6. Place foil packets on preheated grid. Grill packets, on covered grill, over medium coals 25 to 30 minutes or until potatoes are fork-tender. Open packet carefully to serve.
Garlic Heads

Mellow and buttery, grilled garlic is an awesome accompaniment to anything from a baguette to a pizza.

To grill garlic heads:
  1. Prepare barbecue grill for direct cooking.

  2. Cut off top third of garlic heads to expose cloves; discard tops.

    When grilling garlic, cut off the garlic heads to expose cloves.
    © 2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Expose cloves by cutting off garlic heads.

  3. Place each head on small sheet of heavy-duty foil; drizzle evenly with oil.

  4. Wrap in foil using Drugstore Wrap technique, as pictured with Sweet Potato Packets. Bring the two long sides of the foil together above the food; fold down in a series of locked folds, allowing for heat circulation and expansion.

  5. Fold the short ends up and over again. Crimp closed to seal the foil packet.

  6. Place packets directly on medium-hot coals.

  7. Grill 20 to 25 minutes. Use tongs to remove the packets and open carefully.

  8. Peel off any charred papery outer skin. Serve whole or squeeze softened garlic from heads using a pot holder.

    Tightly crimp the short ends up and over to seal the packet when grilling garlic.
    © 2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Squeeze softened garlic from heads.

There's one big vegetable left to throw on the grill: corn. We'll help you find the perfect techniques in the final section.

Grilling Corn on the Cob


Grilling deepens the flavor of sweet corn and gives it a smoky sweetness. There are two ways to grill corn on the cob: grill-top cooking or ember cooking.

The preparation steps vary slightly, depending on which method you choose.

Corn: Grill-Top Cooking Method

This method places the corn directly on the grill.

To grill corn with grill-top cooking method:
  1. Pull down on the outer husks of the corn to reveal the kernels. Remove one strip of husk to use later and leave the remaining husks attached to the ear.

    When grilling corn, leave all but one strip of cornhusk attached.
    © 2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Remove one strip of cornhusk.

  2. Strip away the silk by hand; use a dry vegetable brush to remove any stubborn strands. Trim any blemishes from corn.

    Whrn grilling corn, use a soft, dry brush to remove silk, but be gentle!
    © 2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Use a soft, dry brush to remove silk.
    Be gentle.

  3. Place corn in a large bucket or pot and cover with cold water. Soak for 20 to 30 minutes. As it soaks, prepare barbecue grill for direct cooking.

  4. Remove corn from water and pat kernels dry with a paper towel. Spread butter, salt, and other seasonings, as desired, over the kernels.

  5. Pull the husks back up over each ear; secure at the top by tying with reserved strips of cornhusks. If you prefer, you can use twist-ties instead.

  6. Place corn on the preheated grid.

  7. Grill the corn, on a covered grill, over medium-hot coals for 20 to 25 minutes, or until corn is hot and tender. Use tongs to turn the ears halfway through the grilling time.
Corn: Ember Cooking Method

This method places corn right on the embers.

To grill corn with ember cooking method:
  1. Pull down on the outer husks of the corn to reveal the kernels. Remove one strip of husk to use later and leave the remaining husks attached to the ear.

  2. Strip away the silk by hand; use a dry vegetable brush to remove any stubborn strands. Trim any blemishes from corn, as seen above.

  3. Prepare barbecue grill for direct cooking.

  4. Spread butter, salt, and other seasonings, as desired, over the kernels.

    When grilling corn, season the butter with your favorite herbs.
    © 2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Season the butter with your favorite herbs
    before spreading it on the corn.

  5. Pull the husks back up over each ear; secure at the top by tying with reserved cornhusk strips. (If you prefer, you can use twist-ties instead.) Wrap each ear securely in heavy-duty foil.

  6. Place the foil packets directly on the hot coals.

  7. Grill the corn, on a covered grill, over medium-hot coals for 25 to 30 minutes, or until corn is hot and tender. Use tongs to turn the ears every 10 minutes.

    Grilled corn looks as good as it tastes.
    © 2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Grilled corn looks as good as it tastes.

Removing Kernels from Grilled Corn

Grill extra ears and use the kernels to make grilled corn relish or a corn salsa. Here's how to remove the kernels from the cob:

To remove kernels from grilled corn:
  1. Make sure the corn is cooled to room temperature. Hold an ear by the tip and stand it upright on the stem end in a medium bowl. Cut down the sides of the cob with a paring knife, releasing the kernels without cutting into the cob.

    Use a sharp paring knife and a straight stroke to avoid cutting into the cob.
    © 2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Use a sharp paring knife and a
    straight stroke to avoid cutting into the cob.

  2. After all the kernels have been cut off, scrape the cob with the dull edge of a utility knife to release any remaining corn and liquid.
Grilling is one of America's favorite pastimes. Whether it's burgers, ribs, chicken, brats, salmon, or corn on the cob, you now have the tools and tips to bring these favorites to your backyard.

