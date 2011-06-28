How to Make Alfredo Sauce

An Italian meal is just not complete without a delicious Alfredo sauce. Here we present both a standard and low-fat variety.

To make a standard Alfredo sauce, you'll need the following ingredients:

Advertisement

1.9 ounces (55 grams) butter

8.1 fluid ounces (240 milliliters) double cream

2 cloves garlic, crushed

2 tablespoons parmesan or gruyere cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Chopped chives (for garnishing)

Here's how to make a standard Alfredo sauce:

Crush or chop the garlic finely. Chop the chives finely. Cook pasta in boiling water while you're making the sauce. Melt the butter in a saucepan. Gently fry the garlic. Whisk in the double cream. Add salt and pepper to taste. Whisk in the grated cheese gradually. Stir the sauce until the cheese melts. Add more cheese, salt or pepper as needed. Drain the pasta and stir it into the sauce. Garnish with the chives and serve hot [source: Make a Standard Alfredo Sauce ].

To make a low-fat Alfredo sauce, you'll need the following ingredients:

3 tablespoons low-fat margarine

¼ cup (59.2 grams) all purpose flour

2½ cups (0.6 liters) non-fat milk

¼ cup (59.2 grams) low fat parmesan cheese

2 cloves of garlic, chopped

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper

Salt to taste

¼ teaspoon crushed nutmeg

Here's what you do:

Melt the margarine in a pan. Add garlic and fry until it's lightly golden. Mix the flour with a little milk to prevent lumping. Add the flour and milk to the garlic, and cook for about one minute, stirring occasionally. Add the rest of the milk and bring to a boil while stirring. Let the mixture thicken. Add cheese, black and red pepper, nutmeg and salt to the mixture. Cook the sauce for another minute or two [source: Make a Low-fat Alfredo Sauce ]. //]]]]> ]]>