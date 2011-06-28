How to Make Alfredo Sauce

An Italian meal is just not complete without a delicious Alfredo sauce. Here we present both a standard and low-fat variety.
To make a standard Alfredo sauce, you'll need the following ingredients:
- 1.9 ounces (55 grams) butter
- 8.1 fluid ounces (240 milliliters) double cream
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed
- 2 tablespoons parmesan or gruyere cheese
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Chopped chives (for garnishing)
Here's how to make a standard Alfredo sauce:
- Crush or chop the garlic finely.
- Chop the chives finely.
- Cook pasta in boiling water while you're making the sauce.
- Melt the butter in a saucepan. Gently fry the garlic.
- Whisk in the double cream.
- Add salt and pepper to taste.
- Whisk in the grated cheese gradually. Stir the sauce until the cheese melts.
- Add more cheese, salt or pepper as needed.
- Drain the pasta and stir it into the sauce.
- Garnish with the chives and serve hot [source: Make a Standard Alfredo Sauce].
To make a low-fat Alfredo sauce, you'll need the following ingredients:
- 3 tablespoons low-fat margarine
- ¼ cup (59.2 grams) all purpose flour
- 2½ cups (0.6 liters) non-fat milk
- ¼ cup (59.2 grams) low fat parmesan cheese
- 2 cloves of garlic, chopped
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper
- Salt to taste
- ¼ teaspoon crushed nutmeg
Here's what you do:
- Melt the margarine in a pan.
- Add garlic and fry until it's lightly golden.
- Mix the flour with a little milk to prevent lumping.
- Add the flour and milk to the garlic, and cook for about one minute, stirring occasionally.
- Add the rest of the milk and bring to a boil while stirring. Let the mixture thicken.
- Add cheese, black and red pepper, nutmeg and salt to the mixture.
- Cook the sauce for another minute or two [source: Make a Low-fat Alfredo Sauce]. //]]]]> ]]>
