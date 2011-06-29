How to Make Fudge

Who doesn't love chocolate fudge? Fudge makes a delicious dessert that impresses with both simplicity and sophistication. The best part about chocolate fudge is that it's really easy to make. Just follow these instructions and you'll delight your guests.

Ingredients:

4 ounces (115 grams) unsweetened chocolate

3 tablespoons melted unsalted butter, plus extra for greasing

1 cup (240 milliliter) half-and-half

3 cups (750 grams) granulated sugar

1 tablespoon corn syrup

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 cup (110 grams) chopped nuts (optional)

Here's what to do:

Grease an 8 inch (20 centimeter) square pan with butter. Heat the chocolate, half-and-half, sugar, corn syrup and half the butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Stir with a wooden spoon until the chocolate melts, the sugar dissolves and everything is evenly mixed. Increase the heat and bring the mixture to a gradual boil. Reduce the heat to medium-low and cover. Allow the mixture to boil while covered for three minutes. Remove the cover and attach a candy thermometer to the pan. Cook until the temperature reaches 235 degrees Fahrenheit (112 degrees Celsius). Remove the pan from the heat and add the rest of your butter without stirring. Let the mixture cool for about 10 minutes, until it reaches 130 degrees Fahrenheit (54 degrees Celsius). Add vanilla and beat the mixture until it thickens. Add the chopped nuts if you want some nutty chocolate fudge. Pour the mixture into the pan you prepared. Smooth out the surface and let cool. Cut your fudge into squares. You can save them in an airtight container for about a week [Source: Old Tyme Fudge Brown ]. //]]]]> ]]>