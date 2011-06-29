How to Make Pancakes From Scratch

Pancakes are a delicious breakfast food loved by all, especially when topped with maple syrup. With frozen foods and expensive pancake mixes flooding supermarkets everywhere, it's hard to imagine getting simple pancakes anywhere besides diners these days. You can still use simple ingredients to make great pancakes in your own kitchen. All you have to do is follow these instructions.

Ingredients:

Advertisement

2 large eggs

1 ¼ cups (300 milliliters) milk

3 tablespoons melted unsalted butter

1 ½ cups (190 grams) flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons sugar

Here's what to do:

Beat your eggs lightly in a large bowl. Add the milk and melted butter. Rapidly mix everything together until you have a light and foamy liquid. Mix together the flour, baking powder, salt and sugar in another large bowl. Everything should be dispersed evenly. Mix the dry ingredients into the bowl of liquid quickly. Let the batter sit for 15 minutes. Heat a lightly greased skillet or frying pan over medium heat to about 350 degrees Fahrenheit (175 degrees Celsius). Pour batter into the pan. Big pancakes sound great, but they often don't cook evenly. It's best to make your pancakes between 4 to 5 inches (10 to 13 centimeters) in diameter. Cook each pancake until bubbles begin to form on top. Then flip over the pancake so it cooks on the other side. When the pancake is golden brown, you know it's ready. Serve immediately with some maple syrup [Source: King Arthur Flour Brooks Brown ].