How to Make Rice Crispy Treats

The basic ingredients of rice crispy treats include butter, crispy rice cereal and marshmallows [source: Rice Krispies]. These treats only take about ten minutes to make and they're always delicious. Kids and adults love them!

Here's what you need for traditional rice crispy treats:

½ cup (100 grams) butter

1 package of large marshmallows

5 cups (about 500 grams) crispy rice cereal

Here's what to do:

Melt the butter in a large sauce pan. Add the marshmallows and stir them until they've melted. Remove the sauce pan from the heat. Continue to stir for a few more minutes. Add the crispy rice cereal and stir until it's coated with melted marshmallows. Spread the rice crispy treats evenly in a pan and let them cool. Cut the treats into squares.

Enjoy!

After mastering the basic recipe you can adapt the recipe to include peanut butter, chocolate chips, dried fruits, nuts and more [source: Cooks]. You can also cut your rice crispy treats into different shapes to celebrate different seasons.

You can give your rice crispy treats a nutritional boost by substituting brown rice cereal for white rice cereal, and by using vegetarian marshmallows.