How to Make Rice Crispy Treats

The basic ingredients of rice crispy treats include butter, crispy rice cereal and marshmallows [source: Rice Krispies]. These treats only take about ten minutes to make and they're always delicious. Kids and adults love them!
Here's what you need for traditional rice crispy treats:
- ½ cup (100 grams) butter
- 1 package of large marshmallows
- 5 cups (about 500 grams) crispy rice cereal
Here's what to do:
- Melt the butter in a large sauce pan.
- Add the marshmallows and stir them until they've melted.
- Remove the sauce pan from the heat.
- Continue to stir for a few more minutes.
- Add the crispy rice cereal and stir until it's coated with melted marshmallows.
- Spread the rice crispy treats evenly in a pan and let them cool.
- Cut the treats into squares.
Enjoy!
After mastering the basic recipe you can adapt the recipe to include peanut butter, chocolate chips, dried fruits, nuts and more [source: Cooks]. You can also cut your rice crispy treats into different shapes to celebrate different seasons.
You can give your rice crispy treats a nutritional boost by substituting brown rice cereal for white rice cereal, and by using vegetarian marshmallows.
