How to Save Money at the Grocery Store

Compassionate Eye Foundation/Robert Kent/Getty Images
In a perfect world, you'd go to the store and take your pick of delicious, inexpensive and convenient foods. The reality is that grocery shopping is a balancing act among foods you like, foods that fit your busy schedule and foods that meet your budgetary needs. Plus, you've got to calculate how much to buy, especially if you're dealing with perishable foods. Do you have enough pantry space? Will your children be home for dinner this week? Will you use all those tomatoes before they go bad? With all these factors affecting our grocery shopping options, it's a wonder we don't all just eat out every night.
Grocery Shopping
There are some crucial tips and tricks that can cut through this grocery malaise. Whether you're buying for two or a family of six, some planning can bring your food budget under control, reduce waste and help you prepare a healthy diet, all while maximizing precious fridge space. If you've never clipped a coupon, planned a week's meals or weighed the pros and cons of rotisserie chicken, this article will lead you to grocery enlightenment.
Advertisement