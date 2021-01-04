How to Store Potatoes

" " The potato is a versatile vegetable that can last for several weeks or several months, depending on the size and type, if it is stored correctly. Tuan Tran/Getty Images

Like most of us, you've probably bought a bag of potatoes, thrown them in the bottom veggie bin in the fridge, and totally forgotten about them until months later when you notice that they have all begun to sprout, have gotten soft and are no longer edible. While they have a relatively long shelf life, even potatoes will eventually go the way of the compost pile if left uneaten for too long.

As it goes with all vegetables, proper storage is the key to avoiding spoilage and, in the case of potatoes, even one potentially harmful side effect. Here are a few quick tips to ensure your potatoes last.